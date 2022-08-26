Ohio School Hires Strikebreaking Company – 1st Chipotle Unionizes in Michigan – Omaha Workers Forced to Endurse “Surprise Active Shooter Drill”

Read full article on original website
B VILLE
4d ago
Every person in that school district should remember this when it's time for levies to come around.
Reply(1)
3
paydayreport.com
Niles, Ohio Teachers Near Strike Thursday – 5,000 Minor Leaguers Sent Union Authorization Cards – Rural Tenn. School Bus Drivers Strike
Greetings from the Burgh, where local NPR station WESA just announced their plans to unionize with SAG-AFTRA. Niles, Ohio Teachers Union Frustrated with Lack of Negotiations. It’s looking very likely that teachers in Niles, Ohio will go on strike this Thursday. Already the school board has voted to hire Huffmaster Crisis Response, a firm that specializes in providing scabs to break strikes.
Report: Couple vandalize, urinate on Warren business
The owner then showed police a video of a a man and woman who allegedly did it.
WFMJ.com
Niles superintendent says she's staying, despite getting Florida license
Niles schools superintendent Ann Marie Thigpen says she has no intention of leaving the district, despite having gotten an educator's license for the state of Florida last month. As the district continues negotiations with its teachers' union in an attempt to avoid a strike, some in the community have shared...
Concessionaires looking for workers at Canfield Fair
On this first day of the Canfield Fair, there are more than a few concessionaires still struggling to find enough bodies to run their stands.
Internal investigation targets Struthers official
Officials in Struthers are not saying much about the decision to place the city's code enforcement director on paid administrative leave.
5 Great Burger Places in Ohio
If you love to eat a good, juicy burger from time to time and you happen to live in Ohio then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of five amazing burger spots in Ohio that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
OSHA: 1 dead after Stark County chemical release
A 27-year-old man critically injured in a chemical release earlier this month at a Stark County facility has died, federal safety officials confirmed to FOX 8. Ray Sullivan, 27, of Waynesburg, a Republic Services worker, was one of five people affected by a release of hydrogen sulfide on Aug. 22 at the US Ecology facility along Central Avenue Southeast in the township.
Youngstown City rejects Chill-Can proposal
They aren't talking too much about it, but city officials have rejected a settlement proposal from the owners of the Chill-Can plant in Youngstown.
WFMJ.com
Warren Disabled American Veterans report over 60 unauthorized bank transactions
Over 60 unauthorized transactions were uncovered from a Trumbull County veterans organization's bank account. According to a report from Warren police, the treasurer of Disabled American Veterans (DAV) #11 in Warren reported a theft to police. Police say the organization was made aware on August 15 that approximately $1,000 was...
These local restaurants will have sports betting kiosks
The following bars and restaurants in Mahoning, Trumbull, and Columbiana counties have been pre-approved to have sports betting kiosks in their establishments. Sports betting in Ohio will become legal on Jan. 1, 2023.
Gun found in Youngstown prison hidden inside football
The FOX 8 I-Team has uncovered the story behind a gun found hidden in a football inside a Northeast Ohio prison.
YPD lieutenant has been on paid leave for 17 months
According to the master salary list, he makes roughly $80,000 a year.
New Canfield restaurant holding open interviews
R46 is hiring and holding open interviews every day this week from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Clerk reports gun threat at discount store in Warren
Police took a report Thursday from a worker at a discount store in Warren who said that a man threatened to shoot her.
Trumbull County’s ‘black widow’ killer up for parole
A Howland woman who is one of Ohio's most infamous killers is up for a parole hearing in October.
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Missing: Gary Warner
SALEM, Ohio (WJW) – FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to help find the missing. Gary Warner is 67. He’s missing from Salem, Ohio. Warner was last seen on March 30. Anyone with information is asked to call (330)337-7811.
Ohio funeral director sentenced to almost 12 years in prison
A man convicted of running unlicensed funeral operations in four counties across Ohio was sentenced Friday to more than 11 years in prison. A Lucas County Common Pleas Court judge had found Shawnte Hardin, 41, guilty of dozens of felony counts earlier this month, concluding a bench trial that began earlier this year. Hardin, who has maintained his innocence, […]
Jump and run chase in Youngstown ends in 2 arrests, 1 citation
Reports said two people were arrested and a juvenile cited after a chase early Tuesday evening on the South Side.
