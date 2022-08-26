ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Niles, OH

Ohio School Hires Strikebreaking Company – 1st Chipotle Unionizes in Michigan – Omaha Workers Forced to Endurse “Surprise Active Shooter Drill”

 5 days ago
B VILLE
4d ago

Every person in that school district should remember this when it's time for levies to come around.

Niles, Ohio Teachers Near Strike Thursday – 5,000 Minor Leaguers Sent Union Authorization Cards – Rural Tenn. School Bus Drivers Strike

Greetings from the Burgh, where local NPR station WESA just announced their plans to unionize with SAG-AFTRA. Niles, Ohio Teachers Union Frustrated with Lack of Negotiations. It’s looking very likely that teachers in Niles, Ohio will go on strike this Thursday. Already the school board has voted to hire Huffmaster Crisis Response, a firm that specializes in providing scabs to break strikes.
WFMJ.com

Niles superintendent says she's staying, despite getting Florida license

Niles schools superintendent Ann Marie Thigpen says she has no intention of leaving the district, despite having gotten an educator's license for the state of Florida last month. As the district continues negotiations with its teachers' union in an attempt to avoid a strike, some in the community have shared...
Alina Andras

5 Great Burger Places in Ohio

If you love to eat a good, juicy burger from time to time and you happen to live in Ohio then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of five amazing burger spots in Ohio that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

OSHA: 1 dead after Stark County chemical release

A 27-year-old man critically injured in a chemical release earlier this month at a Stark County facility has died, federal safety officials confirmed to FOX 8. Ray Sullivan, 27, of Waynesburg, a Republic Services worker, was one of five people affected by a release of hydrogen sulfide on Aug. 22 at the US Ecology facility along Central Avenue Southeast in the township.
Missing: Gary Warner

SALEM, Ohio (WJW) – FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to help find the missing. Gary Warner is 67. He’s missing from Salem, Ohio. Warner was last seen on March 30. Anyone with information is asked to call (330)337-7811.
WTRF- 7News

Ohio funeral director sentenced to almost 12 years in prison

A man convicted of running unlicensed funeral operations in four counties across Ohio was sentenced Friday to more than 11 years in prison. A Lucas County Common Pleas Court judge had found Shawnte Hardin, 41, guilty of dozens of felony counts earlier this month, concluding a bench trial that began earlier this year. Hardin, who has maintained his innocence, […]
