ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Report: Jazz hoping to get best Donovan Mitchell offers before training camp

By Rory Maher
Hoops Rumors
Hoops Rumors
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HhkWF_0hXIOgBb00
Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) reacts to a play in the third quarter against the Phoenix Suns at Vivint Arena. Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

On The Hoop Collective podcast, ESPN’s Brian Windhorst and Tim MacMahon said the Jazz are trying to get the best offers for Donovan Mitchell, particularly from the Knicks, before training camp opens in September.

Windhorst characterized training camp as an “arbitrary deadline” for the Jazz, noting that it’s a typical negotiating tactic to apply pressure in order to get the best offers.

Basically they’re trying to get the Knicks to put the kind of offer that it will take to get Donovan Mitchell on the table before training camp,” MacMahon said, adding that the Jazz would prefer to avoid first-year head coach Will Hardy having to deal with a “circus” in camp.

ESPN’s Tim Bontemps observed that it would behoove both teams to make the trade before camp opens, and MacMahon explained why that’s the case.

If you’re the Knicks, you’re trying to get this guy and have him be your franchise player, him and (Jalen) Brunson be your new backcourt for now and for years to come,” MacMahon said.

You want as much time with those guys in the gym together practicing as possible. So I think it’s in both teams’ best interests to get a deal done before camp starts. But it is an artificial deadline, and we all understand that (Jazz president) Danny Ainge is not going to pull the trigger until he gets his price.”

Despite it being less than ideal, holding onto Mitchell into the season is still a viable option for Utah because he still has three years left on his contract, with a fourth-year player option in 2025/26. Having said that, the Knicks don’t want to give up too many unprotected picks to acquire him, which is understandable.

While the Cavaliers have reportedly “removed themselves” from Mitchell talks, Windhorst provided an interesting tidbit about the situation before that report came to light.

Jarrett Allen, Evan Mobley and Darius Garland, those three guys, I heard the Cavs told the Jazz they’re not available,” Windhorst said.

It makes sense that the Cavs would view their three core players as being untouchable — or at least close to it. Both Garland and Allen were first-time All-Stars last season, Mobley was the runner-up for Rookie of the Year, and all three are under contract for multiple seasons.

It’s possible the Jazz said we need one of these three players in return to make a deal and the Cavs ended the discussions, though that’s pure speculation on my part.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Hoops Rumors

Report: Warriors C James Wiseman 'really starting to make some headway'

After missing all of last season because of injuries, Warriors center James Wiseman is “really starting to make some headway” since his return to action at the Las Vegas Summer League, a source tells C.J. Holmes of The San Francisco Chronicle. Wiseman averaged 10.5 points and 5.5 rebounds in four games while shooting 48.6% from the field, an encouraging performance following his long layoff.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Hoops Rumors

Markieff Morris to sign with Nets on one-year deal

The Brooklyn Nets will add veteran forward Markieff Morris on a one-year contract, tweets Shams Charania of The Atheltic. Morris spent last season with the Miami Heat but appeared in just 17 games after suffering a neck injury. He averaged 7.6 points and 2.6 rebounds in 17.5 minutes per night and likely would have played a much larger role if he hadn’t been hurt.
BROOKLYN, NY
hotnewhiphop.com

Kevin Durant & Kyrie Irving Get A New Teammate

Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving are staying in Brooklyn this year which means the Nets front office needs to do everything it can to make sure they can go far this season. One thing the team lacked last season was depth, especially on the defensive end of the floor. It led to a stunning sweep in the first round of the playoffs, and fans are waiting to see the Nets bounce back and at least show some life.
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Basketball
Salt Lake City, UT
Sports
Local
Utah Sports
City
Salt Lake City, UT
Salt Lake City, UT
Basketball
State
Utah State
NBC Sports

Westbrook, Beverley reportedly talked since becoming Laker teammates

Don’t expect everyone to be BFFs and dancing around like it’s a Kendrick Lamar concert, but when it comes to the chemistry questions surrounding the Lakers roster, expect a detente by the time training camp starts in late September. One example of that: Russell Westbrook and Patrick Beverley...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Carmelo Anthony made some interesting comments during appearance at VMAs

Carmelo Anthony delivered a message this week that might as well have translated as “Return Me7o.”. The ten-time All-Star forward appeared Sunday at the annual MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs), which were held at Yankee Stadium. Anthony came out to present Puerto Rican music star Bad Bunny with the Artist of the Year Award and made a point of referring to New York as “my city.” He was also wearing a Yankees cap and said that there was “no place better” to be.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Darius Garland
Person
Jarrett Allen
Person
Brian Windhorst
Person
Danny Ainge
Person
Evan Mobley
Person
Donovan Mitchell
hotnewhiphop.com

LeBron James Bids Farewell As Bryce & Bronny Go Back To School

LeBron James has been spending a ton of time with his two sons Bryce and Bronny this offseason. Much of that has to do with the fact that LeBron's offseason started a lot earlier than anticipated as the Lakers were not able to make it to the NBA playoffs. During his free time. LeBron helped train his two sons, who are both embarking on important seasons with their high school basketball team, Sierra Canyon.
NBA
Hoops Rumors

Raptors sign former lottery pick Josh Jackson

The Raptors signed free agent swingman Josh Jackson, the team announced (via Twitter). While the terms of the deal were not disclosed, it would be surprising if Jackson received a fully guaranteed contract. The No. 4 overall pick of the 2017 draft after one season at Kansas, Jackson has struggled...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jazz#Cavaliers#Espn#Knicks
Hoops Rumors

Celtics interested in Carmelo Anthony after Danilo Gallinari injury?

Carmelo Anthony is one of the best offensive players available on the market in the NBA right now. Last season, in his lone campaign with the Los Angeles Lakers, he averaged 13.3 points per game on 44.1 percent shooting from the field and 37.5 percent shooting from beyond the arc. By any objective measure, he is a reliable and consistent offensive spark plug off the bench at this point in his career.
BOSTON, MA
Hoops Rumors

Bulls more optimistic about Lonzo Ball's injured left knee?

The Bulls have become more optimistic about the condition of Lonzo Ball‘s injured left knee, K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago said on the Bulls Talk podcast, although he cautioned that it’s still a “fluid situation.” Johnson added that it’s still impossible to determine when Ball will be ready to play, but the last two times he has checked with the team, the reports have been more positive than negative.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Cleveland Cavaliers
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Podcast
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Utah Jazz
Hoops Rumors

Is it time to hand Steph Curry the 'best player in the league' mantra?

Coming off his first Finals MVP award and his fourth title since 2015, Warriors All-NBA point guard Stephen Curry clearly remains one of the league’s elite players, and obviously its single-best shooter. Dalton Johnson of NBC Sports Bay Area makes the case that it’s time to officially anoint him as the elite of the elites — the NBA’s current best player.
NBA
Hoops Rumors

Report: Knicks have softened stance on trading RJ Barrett

There have been conflicting reports over which Knicks players the Jazz would prefer in a Donovan Mitchell deal, along with multiple first-round picks. According to SNY TV’s Ian Begley, Utah continues to have strong interest in Knicks wing RJ Barrett. Evan Fournier’s name has also come up in discussions — his contract would certainly facilitate a deal from salary-matching purposes.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Hoops Rumors

Hoops Rumors

4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
867K+
Views
ABOUT

Hoops Rumors is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate NBA rumors. The site focuses on trades and free agent signings.

 https://www.hoopsrumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy