Salem Civic Center will begin a clear bag policy during the Gary Allan Concert on September 17Cheryl E PrestonSalem, VA
Roanoke County takes another step toward connecting with the Roanoke City Greenway and Explore ParkCheryl E PrestonRoanoke County, VA
Pipe failure cases sinkhole which closes a Botetourt County roadCheryl E PrestonBotetourt County, VA
What local residents need to know about the spreading E.coli outbreaks connected to Wendy's restaurantsCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Symphony Under the Stars returns to Elmwood Park on SaturdayCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
wfxrtv.com
Pinpoint Weather: Afternoon storms ahead of front
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Grab the umbrella! Afternoon showers and storms will develop ahead of an approaching cold front Tuesday. Before the rain arrives, Tuesday will start relatively dry. Some patchy fog may impact the morning commute. Otherwise, increasing cloudiness will be overhead. Prior to the front’s arrival, high temperatures will range from the upper 70s and lower 80s in the New River Valley and Alleghany Highlands. The Roanoke Valley, Central Virginia, and Southside can expect highs in the very warm upper 80s and lower 90s.
NRVNews
Labor Day Closings & Schedules
Blacksburg: On Monday, September 5, the following schedules will be in place for the Labor Day holiday:. All town administrative offices will be closed. The Blacksburg Community Center & Aquatic Center will be closed. There will be no trash pickup in the SE quadrant. Trash pickup for the SE quadrant...
cardinalnews.org
People are moving out of Lynchburg and Roanoke. Where are they going?
Want more news about population change in Virginia? Sign up for our free daily email newsletter. Day 1: More people are moving out of Northern Virginia than moving in. Day 2: Urban crescent sees people moving out; rural Virginia sees people moving in. The past two days I’ve been rooting...
wataugaonline.com
NWS Hazardous Weather Outlook for Tuesday August 30, 2022
NCZ001>006-018>020-VAZ007-009>020-022>024-032>035-043>047-058-059- Ashe-Alleghany NC-Surry-Stokes-Rockingham-Caswell-Watauga-Wilkes- Yadkin-Tazewell-Smyth-Bland-Giles-Wythe-Pulaski-Montgomery-Grayson- Carroll-Floyd-Craig-Alleghany VA-Bath-Roanoke-Botetourt-Rockbridge- Patrick-Franklin-Bedford-Amherst-Henry-Pittsylvania-Campbell- Appomattox-Buckingham-Halifax-Charlotte-Mercer-Summers-Monroe- Eastern Greenbrier-Western Greenbrier- 418 AM EDT Tue Aug 30 2022. This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for north central North Carolina,. northwest North Carolina, central Virginia, south central Virginia,. southwest Virginia, west central Virginia and southeast West. Virginia. .DAY ONE…Today and tonight.
WSET
Christiansburg crash causes traffic delays on I-81
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WSET) — A crash in Christiansburg on I-81 has backed up traffic about 1.5 miles with several lane closures. The crash is at mile marker 118, and VDOT says the north left lane, right lane, and right shoulder are closed.
WDBJ7.com
Rocky Mount DMV closing for renovations
ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WDBJ) - The Rocky Mount DMV location will be closed temporarily after regular business hours September 1 for an interior renovation. The center will be reopened September 15. During the Rocky Mount renovation, customers have service options. More than 50 services are available at dmvNOW.com. Customers who...
WSLS
Tractor-trailer crash on I-81N in Rockbridge County cleared
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE. This crash has now been cleared. Those driving on I-81N in Rockbridge County can expect delays due to a tractor-trailer crash in Augusta County, according to VDOT. At about 4 a.m. Tuesday, crews were called near the 211 mile marker in the Greenville area...
WDBJ7.com
New River will rise with Claytor generator test
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ/Appalachian Power Release) - Appalachian Power will conduct a required test of its electricity-generating units at the Claytor hydroelectric project in southwest Virginia beginning approximately 3 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31 for three hours, according to the utility. Testing will increase downstream flows at locations on the New...
WSLS
Heat, humidity hang on tight before drier, more comfortable air arrives
ROANOKE, Va. – Monday’s weather is a carbon copy of what we saw over the course of the weekend - heat, humidity and isolated downpours along and west of the Parkway. Highs reach the low to mid 80s in the mountains and upper 80s to lower 90s in the Roanoke Valley, Lynchburg area and Southside.
wfxrtv.com
Fugitive wanted in Craig, Montgomery counties lived in Dublin man’s backyard for days
DUBLIN, Va. (WFXR) — After nearly three weeks on the run and a multi-county search, authorities announced Tuesday that Shawn Michael Tolbert was taken into custody in Dublin, where he spent more than two days living in a bus in a man’s backyard. According to Virginia State Police,...
NRVNews
Lovern, Regina Smith
Regina Sue Smith Lovern, 69 of Pulaski, passed away at the Lewis Gale Pulaski Hospital on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, with her family by her side. Regina was born on December 10, 1952, in Pulaski to her parents Herman Woodson Smith & Alice Marie Huff Smith who preceded her in death. Regina was also preceded by a beloved son; James Gregory Lovern and a brother, Herman smith.
WDBJ7.com
Bent Mountain Road in Roanoke County cleared after crash
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The road has been cleared. EARLIER STORY: Northbound lanes of Bent Mountain Road are still closed, with one southbound lane open after a crash in the area of the 8500 block. Tuesday afternoon, Roanoke County fire crews were called after a septic truck went...
Ridership on Amtrak’s Virginia Routes Hits All-Time High
State-supported trains see nearly 30 percent increase The Virginia Passenger Rail Authority (VPRA) and Amtrak have announced that ridership on its state-supported trains hit an all-time high in July with more than 110,000 passengers traveling. This is an increase of 28.9 percent over June of 2022 and an increase of 19.8 percent over pre-pandemic ridership […]
pcpatriot.com
PCHS to be closed Wednesday
Pulaski County High School will be closed on Wednesday, August 31, 2022 to accommodate a large scale furniture installation at the school. This installation was originally planned for the summer break but shipping delays prevented the job from being completed on schedule. We apologize for any inconvenience that this might cause. This is not a virtual learning day.
NRVNews
Callison, Connie Ray
Connie Ray Callison, age 77, of Christiansburg, Va., passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, surrounded by her family and caregivers. Connie was born on April 8, 1945, in Charleston, W.Va., the daughter of the late Raymond Jacob Callison and Ottie Irene Callison. After graduating from Dunbar High School,...
wfxrtv.com
Four Botetourt Co. school bus routes canceled Tuesday
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — For the seventh time since students returned to class earlier this month, Botetourt County Public Schools announced that certain bus routes will not be running on Tuesday. According to the district, buses 27, 30, 55, and 57 have been canceled for Tuesday, Aug. 30.
WSET
Lane closed on 460 after multi-vehicle crash in Bedford County
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A lane on 460 is closed after a crash in Bedford County near Villamont road. Emergency vehicles responded to the scene of the multi-vehicle crash. According to VDOT the west right lane and right shoulder are closed.
WSLS
Vehicle fire on I-77 in Carroll County causing delays
CARROLL COUNTY, Va. – A vehicle fire is causing delays on I-77 in Carroll County, VDOT said. As of 8:17 p.m., authorities say traffic is backed up about four miles, and the north right shoulder is closed. Authorities said that the fire happened at the 16.5-mile marker. Stay with...
NRVNews
Collins, Pamela Terry
Pamela Terry Collins, 55 of Fairlawn, VA, passed away August 29, 2022. She was preceded in death by her grandson, Kilik Terry; parents, Andrew and Frances Terry; grandparents, Andrew and AnnaLee JOnes; and brother-in-law, Christopher Collins. Pam is survived by her husband, John Collins; children, Sidney David and DeAnna Terry;...
wfxrtv.com
Authorities: Man arrested in Dublin wanted in Craig, Montgomery counties
UPDATE 6:38 a.m. (8/31/22): The Craig County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that a man arrested in Dublin on Tuesday is Shawn Michael Tolbert, the fugitive who sparked a weeks-long search around southwest Virginia following a police chase and crash earlier this month. — DUBLIN, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia State Police...
