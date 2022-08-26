If you want to tap your toes and hear some great local music, set your plans to visit Max on Main on the first Friday each month for free concerts in Historic Downtown Pulaski. The Fine Arts Center for the New River Valley has sponsored the free First Friday Listening Room concerts for several years and is glad to partner with downtown Pulaski’s most popular new venue, Max on Main, located right across the street. This free concert series will kick off on Friday, September 2, with local favorites The Groove Houndz, who play a mix of songs you’ll recognize and some new tunes that you’ll want to remember.

PULASKI, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO