Salem Civic Center will begin a clear bag policy during the Gary Allan Concert on September 17Cheryl E PrestonSalem, VA
Roanoke County takes another step toward connecting with the Roanoke City Greenway and Explore ParkCheryl E PrestonRoanoke County, VA
Pipe failure cases sinkhole which closes a Botetourt County roadCheryl E PrestonBotetourt County, VA
What local residents need to know about the spreading E.coli outbreaks connected to Wendy's restaurantsCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Symphony Under the Stars returns to Elmwood Park on SaturdayCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
cbs19news
Disco night headed to Dr. Pepper Park
ROANOKE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Dr. Pepper Park is inviting fans to a disco night on Sept. 2 at 6 p.m. The theme is Las Vegas of the 1970s. Fans are invited to wear their best 70s costume for a chance to win a prize. General admission in advance is...
WSET
New business alert: 'The Shack' now open in Bedford Co.
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — There is a new business in Bedford County. This business is called "The Shack" it's a new spot on Moneta Road that advertises antiques, art, collectibles, old stuff, plants, and glass, the county's Office of Economic Development said. They also said that they have...
cardinalnews.org
Homestead Creamery launches Hokie-inspired ice cream; more …
Here’s a roundup of news briefs from around Southwest and Southside. Send yours for possible inclusion to news@cardinalnews.org. Partnership brings Hokie-inspired ice cream to market. Virginia Tech and Homestead Creamery of Franklin County have collaborated to create Hokie-inspired ice cream. The first flavor, Hokie Tracks, will roll out to...
NRVNews
Labor Day Closings & Schedules
Blacksburg: On Monday, September 5, the following schedules will be in place for the Labor Day holiday:. All town administrative offices will be closed. The Blacksburg Community Center & Aquatic Center will be closed. There will be no trash pickup in the SE quadrant. Trash pickup for the SE quadrant...
NRVNews
Edwards, Betty StClair
Betty “GeeGee” StClair Edwards, 73, of Elliston, went from the arms of her loving husband into the arms of the Lord on Friday, August 26, 2022, from her home. She was born in Christiansburg, Va., daughter of the late John and Toy Early StClair. In addition to her parents, Betty was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Archie and Lula Gaye StClair; maternal grandparents, John and Zula Dove Early; and her brother-in-law, Kenneth Lawson.
WDBJ7.com
Rocky Mount DMV closing for renovations
ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WDBJ) - The Rocky Mount DMV location will be closed temporarily after regular business hours September 1 for an interior renovation. The center will be reopened September 15. During the Rocky Mount renovation, customers have service options. More than 50 services are available at dmvNOW.com. Customers who...
NRVNews
9/2: First Friday Listening Room Concert
If you want to tap your toes and hear some great local music, set your plans to visit Max on Main on the first Friday each month for free concerts in Historic Downtown Pulaski. The Fine Arts Center for the New River Valley has sponsored the free First Friday Listening Room concerts for several years and is glad to partner with downtown Pulaski’s most popular new venue, Max on Main, located right across the street. This free concert series will kick off on Friday, September 2, with local favorites The Groove Houndz, who play a mix of songs you’ll recognize and some new tunes that you’ll want to remember.
WDBJ7.com
40 Years Ago: The Queen of Steam returns to Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - It was 40 years ago this month that a Roanoke icon came home. In August 1982, the Norfolk and Western 611 rolled into Roanoke under her own power for the first time in 20 years. The Queen of Steam had been restored at the Norfolk Southern...
cardinalnews.org
People are moving out of Lynchburg and Roanoke. Where are they going?
Want more news about population change in Virginia? Sign up for our free daily email newsletter. Day 1: More people are moving out of Northern Virginia than moving in. Day 2: Urban crescent sees people moving out; rural Virginia sees people moving in. The past two days I’ve been rooting...
NRVNews
Strickler, Glen Dale
Glen Dale Strickler, 62 of Floyd, passed away on Saturday, August 27, 2022. He is preceded in death by his father, Delma Strickler; sister, Linda Strickler; and nephew, Billy Jack Neighbors. He is survived by his mother, Nola May Strickler; and brother, Billy Strickler; aunt, Jane Shelton; and cousins, Peggy...
NRVNews
Callison, Connie Ray
Connie Ray Callison, age 77, of Christiansburg, Va., passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, surrounded by her family and caregivers. Connie was born on April 8, 1945, in Charleston, W.Va., the daughter of the late Raymond Jacob Callison and Ottie Irene Callison. After graduating from Dunbar High School,...
NRVNews
Synstad, Alvin Sonny
Alvin “Sonny” Synstad, age 86, died on August 31, 2022. He was born on June 15, 1936 in Marinette, WI to the late Alvin A. and Marion Udell Synstad. He was married to Maxine Webb Synstad for 62 years. At an early age, Sonny chose to serve the...
wfxrtv.com
Four Botetourt Co. school bus routes canceled Tuesday
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — For the seventh time since students returned to class earlier this month, Botetourt County Public Schools announced that certain bus routes will not be running on Tuesday. According to the district, buses 27, 30, 55, and 57 have been canceled for Tuesday, Aug. 30.
wfxrtv.com
Giles Co. elementary/middle school to operate virtually Tuesday after temperature, humidity issues
UPDATE 5:03 p.m.: According to Giles County Public Schools, Narrows Elementary/Middle School will hold a virtual learning day on Tuesday because of the high temperatures and high humidity within the building. This news comes after Narrows Elementary/Middle School and Narrows High School released students at 1 p.m. on Monday, Aug....
NRVNews
Altizer, Jr., Roley Davis
Roley Davis Altizer Jr. (May 28, 1948 – August 8, 2022) Roley was born in Radford, Va., to Davis and Annie Altizer. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Carol Jane Tuning. Roley graduated from Radford High School and continued on to graduate from the University...
WSLS
Heat, humidity hang on tight before drier, more comfortable air arrives
ROANOKE, Va. – Monday’s weather is a carbon copy of what we saw over the course of the weekend - heat, humidity and isolated downpours along and west of the Parkway. Highs reach the low to mid 80s in the mountains and upper 80s to lower 90s in the Roanoke Valley, Lynchburg area and Southside.
NRVNews
Doswald, Ruth Hannes
Ruth E. (nee Hannes) Doswald, (age93), of Blacksburg, Virginia, passed away on August 28, 2022. She was born in Hamburg, Germany on November 3, 1928. In 1939, to avoid persecution by the Nazis, her family sent her to England on one of the last Kindertransport. In 1951, she received her...
WSLS
‘It’s really heartbreaking:’ Donation jar stolen from Roanoke Valley SPCA
ROANOKE, Va. – A man is accused of stealing money from the Roanoke Valley SPCA after video surveillance shows him stealing the facility’s donation jar. “When that money goes missing it’s just really, really hard. Especially when other folks have donated and they wanted their money to go to pets here in the community,” said Julie Rickmond, RVSPCA’s marketing and communications director.
Ridership on Amtrak’s Virginia Routes Hits All-Time High
State-supported trains see nearly 30 percent increase The Virginia Passenger Rail Authority (VPRA) and Amtrak have announced that ridership on its state-supported trains hit an all-time high in July with more than 110,000 passengers traveling. This is an increase of 28.9 percent over June of 2022 and an increase of 19.8 percent over pre-pandemic ridership […]
WDBJ7.com
Pulaski revamping downtown traffic pattern during upcoming waterline upgrade
PULASKI, Va. (WDBJ) - The Town of Pulaski will begin a waterline replacement project this fall. During that project, the town is working to make some changes to the downtown area. “Now’s the time to do it, for sure, because we’ve had a lot of interest in the downtown,” Pulaski...
