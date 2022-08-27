ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Rookie Bradish spins gem as Orioles blank Astros 2-0

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Oi4b0_0hXIKpk400

HOUSTON (AP) — Rookie Kyle Bradish pitched a gem, throwing eight strong innings before two relievers completed the four-hitter to lead the Baltimore Orioles to a 2-0 win over the Houston Astros on Friday night.

“He had a great slider tonight... (and got) a lot of bad swings on it against a really, really good club,” manager Brandon Hyde said. “What an impressive performance, going eight shutout on the road against the Houston Astros — pretty special.”

Bradish (2-5) limited Houston’s powerful offense to just a pair of singles and struck out six in the longest outing of his career to get his second win — first since May 10 against St. Louis.

“Just showcasing my ability against the best team... means a lot,” he said. “But it doesn’t really matter who’s across the diamond, I’m going to go out there and try to do my thing every time.”

Cionel Pérez allowed consecutive singles to Yordan Alvarez and Alex Bregman with one out in the ninth before retiring Kyle Tucker on a fly out. Dillon Tate took over and struck out former Oriole Trey Mancini to hand the American League-leading Astros their eighth shutout of the season and give him his third save.

“As fate has it, of course, (Mancini’s) the guy that comes up in a winning run situation,” Hyde said. “And Dillon Tate just made three outstanding pitches against him.”

Mancini went 0 for 3 with a walk in the first game against his former team since a trade last month after spending his entire career with the Orioles.

Ramon Urias provided the offense for the Orioles with a two-run shot off Cristian Javier (7-9) in the sixth to help them to their second straight win and the fourth in five games.

Lance McCullers Jr. allowed four hits across five scoreless innings in his third start of the season after missing the first four months of the season covering from a forearm injury he sustained in the playoffs last year.

“He got bested by the young man over there, Bradish,” manager Dusty Baker said. “(McCullers) threw a good game. He had good stuff. He was a little bit wild in the strike zone but he had a real good breaking ball tonight. Like I’ve always said the nod goes to the pitcher if you haven’t faced him before.”

Javier yielded three hits and two runs with four strikeouts in his return to the bullpen after losing his spot as a starter when the Astros went to a five-man rotation.

The Orioles had two on with no outs in both the second and third innings, but McCullers was able to get out of trouble both times with the help of double plays.

There were two outs in the sixth when Kyle Stowers singled to right field. Urias followed with a soaring shot to the seats in left field to make it 2-0.

Bradish walked Alvarez with one out in the fourth before allowing his first hit of the game on a single to Tucker with two outs that extended his career-high hitting streak to 17 games. But Mancini struck out to end the inning.

That was the first of seven straight Bradish retired before Bregman singled to start Houston’s seventh. Bradish got right back on track and sat down the next six batters to end his night.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Astros: Utility player Aledmys Díaz (left groin discomfort) did some running Friday as he continues to recover from his injury. There is no timetable for his return.

Houston’s Jose Urquidy (12-4, 3.63 ERA) opposes Baltimore’s Dean Kremer (5-4, 3.45 ERA) when the series continues Saturday night.

___

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Red Sox make Alex Cora announcement amid last place season

The Boston Red Sox have had a hugely disappointing 2022 season, but as far as the team’s staff is concerned, no major changes are coming. Red Sox team president Sam Kennedy made clear Monday that manager Alex Cora’s job is safe despite the Red Sox being in last place. The same is true of general manager Chaim Bloom.
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

Padres owner drops truth bomb on Fernando Tatis Jr contract extension after PED incident

The San Diego Padres were dealt a brutal blow following the Fernando Tatis Jr PED incident. He will miss the remainder of the season and beginning of next year due to a suspension. The star shortstop had already missed the first portion of 2022 due to an injury he suffered after a careless motorcycle accident. The Padres extended Fernando Tatis Jr to the tune of a 14-year, $340 million dollar contract prior to his drama-filled 2022 campaign. And one has to wonder if the Padres regret the contract extension.
SAN DIEGO, CA
FanSided

Yankees sign ex-Twins reliever who hates Yankee fans

Despite somehow securing seven excellent innings from six different arms in the wake of Jameson Taillon’s early exit Tuesday night, the New York Yankees are still in need of bullpen help. As the final day for postseason roster additions approaches, they’re throwing a few additional things at the wall in the hope that something sticks.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Sports
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Sports
Houston, TX
Sports
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Sports
ClutchPoints

Albert Pujols inches closer to no. 700, achieves insane feat vs. Reds

Albert Pujols will not be able to stop his aging, but he’s also not going to be stopped from hitting balls out of the park. The future sure-fire first-ballot Hall of Famer moved closer to home run no. 700 when he added Cincinnati Reds pitcher Ross Detwiler to his long list of home run victims with a dinger in the third inning of Monday’s series opener at Great American Ball Park.
MLB
Yardbarker

The Yankees might have made a huge trade deadline mistake

New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman knew he needed to make a starting pitching acquisition at the trade deadline, but his first and primary target was Luis Castillo. The Seattle Mariners offered a monster package to acquire Castillo, one the Yankees simply didn’t want to match, which would’ve included...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Associated Press

Pujols delivers as Cardinals outlast Reds in 13 innings, 5-3

CINCINNATI (AP) — Albert Pujols hit a go-ahead sacrifice fly in the 13th inning, Lars Nootbaar added a two-run homer and the St. Louis Cardinals twice used five-man infields to stop the Cincinnati Reds and pull out a 5-3 win on Wednesday night. In his final game in Cincinnati, Pujols shook off going hitless in five at-bats to deliver against Chase Anderson (0-2), driving in automatic runner Paul Goldschmidt with one out. Nootbaar went deep two batters later. The NL Central-leading Cardinals first used an extra infielder in the 11th with Colin Moran on third and nobody out. Moran held up on Jose Barrero’s groundout and Jake Fraley grounded to shortstop Tommy Edman, who threw Moran out at the plate — a call that survived a replay review. The Cardinals went to five infielders again with one out in the 12th and Edman threw out Austin Romine trying to score on Alejo Lopez’s grounder, helping Andre Pallante (6-4) get the win. Pallante worked the final three innings, allowing Fraley’s RBI single in the 13th.
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Bregman
Person
Dusty Baker
Person
Dean Kremer
Person
Dillon Tate
Person
Cionel Pérez
Person
Lance Mccullers Jr.
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
510K+
Post
508M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy