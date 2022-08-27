Joyce Carol Oates is on her feet in her study, looking out over woodland in rural Princeton, New Jersey, while her maine coon, Zanche, sprawls atop a swanky white cat tower. We are speaking on video and Oates pans around the room – large, book-lined – to show me it. She lets the camera linger on Zanche, who is amply provided for – she also has her own “catio” garden. “She hopes we won’t interfere with her nap,” Oates says, in a voice that sounds mildly warning. She is friendly, but not in a way that makes her less forbidding.

