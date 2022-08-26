Read full article on original website
Mario Balotelli joins Swiss club Sion on 2-year deal
SION, Switzerland (AP) — Former Italy striker Mario Balotelli signed for Swiss club Sion on Wednesday, joining his ninth club in five different countries over the past decade. “Sion has the huge honor of announcing the arrival of Mario Balotelli in its ranks,” the club said, adding the 32-year-old...
Van Bronckhorst's Blast: No. 80 | Most Memorable Moments in World Cup History
Check out the 80th-most memorable moment in World Cup history that took place in 2010 when the Netherlands took on Uruguay. Giovanni van Bronckhorst put in a deep strike on the top corner.
