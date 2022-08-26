ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX Sports

Mario Balotelli joins Swiss club Sion on 2-year deal

SION, Switzerland (AP) — Former Italy striker Mario Balotelli signed for Swiss club Sion on Wednesday, joining his ninth club in five different countries over the past decade. “Sion has the huge honor of announcing the arrival of Mario Balotelli in its ranks,” the club said, adding the 32-year-old...
SOCCER

