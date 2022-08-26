Read full article on original website
WCVB
Man who owns frozen yogurt locations in Massachusetts, New Hampshire accused of putting hidden camera in bathroom
NASHUA, N.H. — A man who owns frozen yogurt stores in Massachusetts and New Hampshire has been accused of placing a hidden camera in the bathroom at one of the shops. Police in Nashua, New Hampshire, were called on July 23 to the Tutti Frutti in the Pheasant Lane Mall after a hidden recording device was located within a bathroom within the store, police said.
Police investigating Dorchester shooting that left one with life-threatening injuries
Boston Police are investigating a shooting in Dorchester that left an individual with ‘life-threatening’ injuries Wednesday evening. A spokesperson from the Boston Police Department told Boston 25 that the individual walked into a local hospital shortly after 5:00 p.m. to be treated for their serious injuries. According to...
Police investigating after pedestrian struck, killed by car in Boston
BOSTON — Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a car in Boston on Thursday morning. The crash happened in the area of Columbus Avenue and Richie Street in the city’s Roxbury section, according to the Boston Police Department. The name of the person...
WCVB
Massachusetts woman's death in Maine vacation home ruled homicide
LOVELL, Maine — A Massachusetts woman who died at a Maine vacation home in February was the victim of a homicide, officials said Thursday. Officials responded on Feb. 24 to a home in Lovell, Maine, to conduct a welfare check on 41-year-old Jennifer Lingard of Dighton, Massachusetts. Lingard was in Lovell vacationing at her family’s home.
Time Out Global
50 Boston slang words and sayings you should know
Even to our fellow New Englanders, Bostonians can sometimes sound like we are speaking a different language. Whether you’re a college student with four years ahead of you, you just married a local or are simply here for a vacation, everyone new to Boston could use a crash course on our local lingo. From our colorful terms of endearment to the nicknames we’ve bestowed upon our favorite neighborhoods, there’s so much more to Boston slang than dropping your “Rs.” So, when you ask for directions to the Freedom Trail or to the best Irish pub in town, listen carefully and you may be able to translate a few of our favorite Boston sayings.
Leroux Meats and Deli in Holden closing its doors Sept. 4
HOLDEN - The business that Raymond and Elizabeth Leroux started out of their home in the 1960s will shut down Sept. 4, the family announced in a Facebook post Tuesday. “Today it breaks our hearts to announce the closure of Leroux Meats and Deli, Inc.,” the post said. “Our small family business began...
Lightning bolt brings downs bricks from chimney of Cambridge home
CAMBRIDGE -- A bolt of lightning hit the chimney of a home in Cambridge Friday when a powerful line of afternoon thunderstorms blasted through the area.The lightning strike knocked off some bricks of the home on Oxford Street, but it did not trigger a fire.The city building inspector is assessing the house to make sure it's still safe.
WCVB
1 killed, several seriously injured in crash involving car, motorcycles in Brockton
BROCKTON, Mass. — One person is dead and several others are seriously injured following a collision Wednesday night that involved pedestrians, motorcycles and other vehicles in Brockton, Massachusetts, according to police. Brockton police said the crash happened shortly before 8:30 p.m. on Pleasant Street, near the intersection of Nye...
worcestercentralkidscalendar.com
Central MA Fall Fairs & Festivals!
September 9-10 Central Public Park, Clinton. Saturdays, Sundays and Columbus Day through October. For a full listing of family fun events, visit our calendar! Don’t miss a thing, subscribe to our weekly e-newsletter!
WCAX
Mass. man faces 15 counts of torturing sheep in Vermont
POWNAL, Vt. (WCAX) - A Massachusetts man is facing 15 counts of torturing sheep in Vermont after several animals were found dead at a solar field in Pownal. According to the Bennington Banner, Benjamin Cumbie, 50, of Boxborough, Massachusetts, is accused of leaving his sheep for over two months without water.
Boston Globe
The best clam shacks in New England
Boston.com readers highlighted 74 clam shacks where you can get a fried seafood fix. While you travel around New England, you’re likely to stumble upon some classic clam shacks, where you can pull over to get a meal. Whether you head north to Maine or partake in what Cape Cod has to offer, New England’s clam shacks have long doled out delicious seafood, from fried clams, to lobster rolls, to plates of scallops.
whdh.com
Feast of St. Anthony underway in Boston’s North End
BOSTON (WHDH) - One of the North End’s biggest events is well underway this weekend. St. Anthony’s Feast is drawing crowds to the North End to take part in festivities as the festival celebrates it’s 103rd anniversary. The annual event, which has been held in the North...
whdh.com
Beloved Merrimac snack bar closing after 75 years
MERRIMAC, MASS. (WHDH) - A beloved snack bar in Merrimac is providing one more weekend of tasty summer bites. Skip’s Snack Bar is closing after 75 years of serving customers, who have turned out in droves to send off the roadside restaurant. Many customers reminisced about decades of trips...
Where You Can Watch The Plymouth Lighted Boat Parade
You're invited to the Lighted Boat Parade in Plymouth Harbor!(Photo from Plymouth Harbor Master) On the evening of Sunday, September 4th, the Plymouth Harbor will be lit up with lively lights for all onlookers to enjoy! The Plymouth Harbor Master announced the return of the Plymouth Harbor Lighted Boat Parade, and you're invited!
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Torrential rain floods streets in Boston’s West Roxbury neighborhood | Boston News
Torrential rain floods streets in Boston's West Roxbury neighborhood. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. In West Roxbury, the heavy rain caused part of Spring Street...
Everett man killed in early morning crash
Chelsea, MA — State Police are asking for the public’s help after a crash on Route one in Chelsea Sunday morning claims the life of an Everett man. According to State Police the vehicle, a 2005 Nissan 350, struck the median and rolled over with 2 people inside.
Man taken to hospital following Roxbury shooting
BOSTON — Police in Boston are investigating following a shooting that took place in the city’s Roxbury neighborhood, Saturday. The incident took place in the area of 1579 Columbus Avenue, shortly after 3 p.m. according to officials. When emergency crews arrived on scene, they located an adult male...
Middlesex Turnpike closed after rollover crash
The Middlesex Turnpike was closed Friday afternoon after a rollover crash involving a small box truck. According to the Bedford Fire Department, two individuals were in the vehicle when it flipped but neither sustained serious injuries. Both occupants were transported to a nearby hospital to be evaluated. The road is...
Weymouth man summonsed after allegedly locking two dogs in hot car
COHASSET, Mass. — A 56-year-old Weymouth man is being summonsed to court for allegedly locking two dogs inside a hot car Thursday morning. Just before noon, Cohasset Police say Natural Resources Officer Josh Kimball responded to a parking lot on Chief Justice Cushing Highway for a report of two dogs trapped in a hot car with no water inside. The temperature at the time was in the mid-80s.
Amazon is shutting down five warehouses in Massachusetts
BOSTON -- Amazon is closing down five warehouses in Massachusetts.The facilities that are closing are in Milford, Dedham, Everett, Randolph, and Mansfield. There are plans to renovate the warehouses in Mansfield and Randolph. "We regularly look at how we can improve the experience for our employees, partners, drivers, and customers, and that includes upgrading our facilities," Amazon spokesperson Caitlin McLaughlin said in a statement. "As part of that effort, we'll be closing our delivery stations in Milford, Dedham, Everett, Randolph, and Mansfield and offering all employees the opportunity to transfer to several different delivery stations in Massachusetts."Amazon is working with employees to offer them work opportunities at nearby sites, and to accommodate their scheduling preferences.
