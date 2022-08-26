Read full article on original website
US has given so much weaponry to Ukraine that defense officials say one of its munitions stockpiles is getting 'uncomfortably low': report
Since Russia invaded Ukraine, the US has sent lots of weaponry to the eastern European nation. Among those are M777 Howitzers and the 155mm ammunition for the weapons. But this has depleted the US's own stockpiles of the munitions, The Wall Street Journal reported. The US has provided Ukraine with...
UK households’ spending power to drop by £3,000, warns thinktank
Households in Britain will see their spending power cut by an average £3,000 by the end of next year unless the new government acts to counter the biggest drop in living standards in at least a century, research has indicated. Adding to pressure on Boris Johnson’s successor as prime...
Chinese metropolis of Chengdu locks down 21 million residents
The Chinese metropolis of Chengdu will impose a sweeping city-wide lockdown on Thursday evening, confining 21 million residents to their homes and shutting down businesses.
Why Japan’s war on disks could prove to be another flop
Japan’s digital minister has declared war on floppy disks, decades after the technology became largely obsolete, but could encounter opposition from analogue devotees inside the country’s vast bureaucracy. Taro Kono said he would expand his quest to rid the bureaucracy of outdated tools by phasing out disks and...
