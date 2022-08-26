ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

Why Japan’s war on disks could prove to be another flop

Japan’s digital minister has declared war on floppy disks, decades after the technology became largely obsolete, but could encounter opposition from analogue devotees inside the country’s vast bureaucracy. Taro Kono said he would expand his quest to rid the bureaucracy of outdated tools by phasing out disks and...
