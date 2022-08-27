ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Piedmont, CA

piedmontexedra.com

Piedmont girls tennis loading up for season

Coach Jim Landes is optimistic he has another strong girls tennis team in the West Alameda County Conference this fall. The question is whether they are competitive enough to make a run in the North Coast Section playoffs. Several top players return, but the leading the group is a junior...
PIEDMONT, CA
piedmontexedra.com

Piedmont cross country teams aim high again

Piedmont High School’s cross country teams head into another season with high expectations. The boys team should be as strong as last year, when the Highlanders finished third at the North Coast Section Division 4 championships and then 11th at the California Interscholastic Federation Division 4 championships. Each team...
PIEDMONT, CA
piedmontexedra.com

Education Speaker Series kicks off 2022-23 season in the new PHS theater

The Piedmont Education Foundation’s 2022-23 Education Speaker Series (ESS) vaults into the new season on Sept. 13 with a program of topics most relevant to local families, parents, students, and educators. Returning to in-person presentations held at either the Alan Harvey Theater or Ellen Driscoll Playhouse, the six-event series features experts speaking on issues such as gender equity and Title IX, relationships and the importance of community, understanding bias, dealing with anxiety, and matters related to money and philanthropy.
PIEDMONT, CA
piedmontexedra.com

A (very) hot weekend lies ahead

Labor Day weekend will be a (relative) scorcher, with temperatures as high as 110 inland and hovering in the mid-to-high 80s in Piedmont. An excessive heat watch for the Bay Area will be in effect from Sept. 3 through Sept. 6, according to the National Weather Service. While conditions could...
PIEDMONT, CA
piedmontexedra.com

Dual-immersion programs show promise in fighting enrollment declines

When 6-year-old Mia Truong started reading and writing in Vietnamese in addition to English, her parents knew they had made the right decision for kindergarten. Mia’s family lives in San Jose, within the Mt. Pleasant Elementary School District. But her parents decided to send her to a different school district, Franklin-McKinley, so that she could attend a Vietnamese dual-immersion program.
SAN JOSE, CA
piedmontexedra.com

Letter to the Editor | Problems with new sidewalks, curbs at Holly and Manor

The following was sent to Piedmont City Council Members on August 29. I am a long-time resident of the Piedmont Manor neighborhood at 38 York Drive. I want to express my deep concerns about the new sidewalk and curbs being installed at Holly Place and Manor Drive. The selected design decision was clearly made without regard to the function of sidewalks and streets in this pedestrian-friendly and bike-friendly neighborhood. There is clearly no citywide consistency in design standards, and I urge you to direct Public Works to install infrastructure that meets the needs of users.
PIEDMONT, CA

