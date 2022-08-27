Read full article on original website
Hate Crime Charges Filed in Case of Anti-Hindu Rant at a Fremont Taco BellAnthony J LynchFremont, CA
The happiest city in America is located in California, according to new studyJosue TorresCalifornia State
San Francisco museum looks at refugee family origins of puppeteer Frank Oz, who brought Miss Piggy to lifeD.J. EatonSan Francisco, CA
Vile Anti-Hindu Racist Attack at Fremont Taco Bell Stuns the Local CommunityAnthony J LynchFremont, CA
Piedmont girls tennis loading up for season
Coach Jim Landes is optimistic he has another strong girls tennis team in the West Alameda County Conference this fall. The question is whether they are competitive enough to make a run in the North Coast Section playoffs. Several top players return, but the leading the group is a junior...
Piedmont cross country teams aim high again
Piedmont High School’s cross country teams head into another season with high expectations. The boys team should be as strong as last year, when the Highlanders finished third at the North Coast Section Division 4 championships and then 11th at the California Interscholastic Federation Division 4 championships. Each team...
Education Speaker Series kicks off 2022-23 season in the new PHS theater
The Piedmont Education Foundation’s 2022-23 Education Speaker Series (ESS) vaults into the new season on Sept. 13 with a program of topics most relevant to local families, parents, students, and educators. Returning to in-person presentations held at either the Alan Harvey Theater or Ellen Driscoll Playhouse, the six-event series features experts speaking on issues such as gender equity and Title IX, relationships and the importance of community, understanding bias, dealing with anxiety, and matters related to money and philanthropy.
A (very) hot weekend lies ahead
Labor Day weekend will be a (relative) scorcher, with temperatures as high as 110 inland and hovering in the mid-to-high 80s in Piedmont. An excessive heat watch for the Bay Area will be in effect from Sept. 3 through Sept. 6, according to the National Weather Service. While conditions could...
Dual-immersion programs show promise in fighting enrollment declines
When 6-year-old Mia Truong started reading and writing in Vietnamese in addition to English, her parents knew they had made the right decision for kindergarten. Mia’s family lives in San Jose, within the Mt. Pleasant Elementary School District. But her parents decided to send her to a different school district, Franklin-McKinley, so that she could attend a Vietnamese dual-immersion program.
Letter to the Editor | Problems with new sidewalks, curbs at Holly and Manor
The following was sent to Piedmont City Council Members on August 29. I am a long-time resident of the Piedmont Manor neighborhood at 38 York Drive. I want to express my deep concerns about the new sidewalk and curbs being installed at Holly Place and Manor Drive. The selected design decision was clearly made without regard to the function of sidewalks and streets in this pedestrian-friendly and bike-friendly neighborhood. There is clearly no citywide consistency in design standards, and I urge you to direct Public Works to install infrastructure that meets the needs of users.
The Blotter | Man found with counterfeit currency while trying to tow SUV
A man was found attempting to tow an SUV in Piedmont on August 21. A search found $800 in counterfeit U.S. currency, according to Piedmont Police Department Captain Chris Monahan. His vehicle was found to have 470 grams of marijuana, the Captain said. The incident was reported at 3:42 p.m....
