The following was sent to Piedmont City Council Members on August 29. I am a long-time resident of the Piedmont Manor neighborhood at 38 York Drive. I want to express my deep concerns about the new sidewalk and curbs being installed at Holly Place and Manor Drive. The selected design decision was clearly made without regard to the function of sidewalks and streets in this pedestrian-friendly and bike-friendly neighborhood. There is clearly no citywide consistency in design standards, and I urge you to direct Public Works to install infrastructure that meets the needs of users.

PIEDMONT, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO