FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hate Crime Charges Filed in Case of Anti-Hindu Rant at a Fremont Taco BellAnthony J LynchFremont, CA
The happiest city in America is located in California, according to new studyJosue TorresCalifornia State
San Francisco museum looks at refugee family origins of puppeteer Frank Oz, who brought Miss Piggy to lifeD.J. EatonSan Francisco, CA
Vile Anti-Hindu Racist Attack at Fremont Taco Bell Stuns the Local CommunityAnthony J LynchFremont, CA
piedmontexedra.com
Education Speaker Series kicks off 2022-23 season in the new PHS theater
The Piedmont Education Foundation’s 2022-23 Education Speaker Series (ESS) vaults into the new season on Sept. 13 with a program of topics most relevant to local families, parents, students, and educators. Returning to in-person presentations held at either the Alan Harvey Theater or Ellen Driscoll Playhouse, the six-event series features experts speaking on issues such as gender equity and Title IX, relationships and the importance of community, understanding bias, dealing with anxiety, and matters related to money and philanthropy.
piedmontexedra.com
Camp Augusta to host FUNdraiser on September 11
Piedmont’s favorite Sierra foothills sleep-away summer camp is bringing camp magic to town by recreating some of the exciting camp activities for kids to enjoy on Sunday, Sept. 11 from 3:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. at Hampton Field. Enjoy Lazy Dog ice cream while completing playstation-style activities that recreate camp favorites, including a Gaga Ball tournament.
piedmontexedra.com
School Board recap: Supt. search, Valva approved, H1 wrap, Wellness update, and more
At the Wednesday, Aug. 24 Board of Education meeting, Trustee Megan Pillsbury said the Board met in closed session and instructed PUSD to begin the RFP process for a superintendent search firm.The school board announced in the spring of 2022 that it would take a year to conduct a national search for its new superintendent after former Superintendent Randy Booker announced his resignation to assume a new role in the San Mateo Union High School District. Former Berkeley Superintendent Dr. Donald Evans is overseeing PUSD’s transition year.
piedmontexedra.com
Register now for Piedmont Language School’s new Mandarin program
Piedmont Language School is now open for registration in our newly revamped after-school Mandarin program in conjunction with our new partner East Bay Chinese School. East Bay Chinese School has been part of the Bay Area Mandarin community for four decades, and Piedmont Language School is thrilled to have them as their new partner.
piedmontexedra.com
A (very) hot weekend lies ahead
Labor Day weekend will be a (relative) scorcher, with temperatures as high as 110 inland and hovering in the mid-to-high 80s in Piedmont. An excessive heat watch for the Bay Area will be in effect from Sept. 3 through Sept. 6, according to the National Weather Service. While conditions could...
piedmontexedra.com
Dual-immersion programs show promise in fighting enrollment declines
When 6-year-old Mia Truong started reading and writing in Vietnamese in addition to English, her parents knew they had made the right decision for kindergarten. Mia’s family lives in San Jose, within the Mt. Pleasant Elementary School District. But her parents decided to send her to a different school district, Franklin-McKinley, so that she could attend a Vietnamese dual-immersion program.
piedmontexedra.com
City, local organizations join forces to host newcomers event on September 16
New to Piedmont schools — or just moved in the last couple of years? Join us for an evening of socializing, light bites, free ice cream and the opportunity to meet fellow community members, along with city and school district leaders. We hope you’ll join us for a festive...
piedmontexedra.com
The Blotter | Man found with counterfeit currency while trying to tow SUV
A man was found attempting to tow an SUV in Piedmont on August 21. A search found $800 in counterfeit U.S. currency, according to Piedmont Police Department Captain Chris Monahan. His vehicle was found to have 470 grams of marijuana, the Captain said. The incident was reported at 3:42 p.m....
