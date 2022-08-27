At the Wednesday, Aug. 24 Board of Education meeting, Trustee Megan Pillsbury said the Board met in closed session and instructed PUSD to begin the RFP process for a superintendent search firm.The school board announced in the spring of 2022 that it would take a year to conduct a national search for its new superintendent after former Superintendent Randy Booker announced his resignation to assume a new role in the San Mateo Union High School District. Former Berkeley Superintendent Dr. Donald Evans is overseeing PUSD’s transition year.

