Piedmont, CA

piedmontexedra.com

Education Speaker Series kicks off 2022-23 season in the new PHS theater

The Piedmont Education Foundation’s 2022-23 Education Speaker Series (ESS) vaults into the new season on Sept. 13 with a program of topics most relevant to local families, parents, students, and educators. Returning to in-person presentations held at either the Alan Harvey Theater or Ellen Driscoll Playhouse, the six-event series features experts speaking on issues such as gender equity and Title IX, relationships and the importance of community, understanding bias, dealing with anxiety, and matters related to money and philanthropy.
PIEDMONT, CA
piedmontexedra.com

Camp Augusta to host FUNdraiser on September 11

Piedmont’s favorite Sierra foothills sleep-away summer camp is bringing camp magic to town by recreating some of the exciting camp activities for kids to enjoy on Sunday, Sept. 11 from 3:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. at Hampton Field. Enjoy Lazy Dog ice cream while completing playstation-style activities that recreate camp favorites, including a Gaga Ball tournament.
PIEDMONT, CA
piedmontexedra.com

School Board recap: Supt. search, Valva approved, H1 wrap, Wellness update, and more

At the Wednesday, Aug. 24 Board of Education meeting, Trustee Megan Pillsbury said the Board met in closed session and instructed PUSD to begin the RFP process for a superintendent search firm.The school board announced in the spring of 2022 that it would take a year to conduct a national search for its new superintendent after former Superintendent Randy Booker announced his resignation to assume a new role in the San Mateo Union High School District. Former Berkeley Superintendent Dr. Donald Evans is overseeing PUSD’s transition year.
PIEDMONT, CA
piedmontexedra.com

Register now for Piedmont Language School’s new Mandarin program

Piedmont Language School is now open for registration in our newly revamped after-school Mandarin program in conjunction with our new partner East Bay Chinese School. East Bay Chinese School has been part of the Bay Area Mandarin community for four decades, and Piedmont Language School is thrilled to have them as their new partner.
PIEDMONT, CA
piedmontexedra.com

A (very) hot weekend lies ahead

Labor Day weekend will be a (relative) scorcher, with temperatures as high as 110 inland and hovering in the mid-to-high 80s in Piedmont. An excessive heat watch for the Bay Area will be in effect from Sept. 3 through Sept. 6, according to the National Weather Service. While conditions could...
PIEDMONT, CA
piedmontexedra.com

Dual-immersion programs show promise in fighting enrollment declines

When 6-year-old Mia Truong started reading and writing in Vietnamese in addition to English, her parents knew they had made the right decision for kindergarten. Mia’s family lives in San Jose, within the Mt. Pleasant Elementary School District. But her parents decided to send her to a different school district, Franklin-McKinley, so that she could attend a Vietnamese dual-immersion program.
SAN JOSE, CA

