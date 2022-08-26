ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrations

survivornet.com

Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer

Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
Mark Twain
dailyphew.com

Family’s 3 Poodles Have A Special Bond With Their Little Brother And Sister

One Japanese grandma has been documenting the precious bond her grandkids share with her poodles, and it has earned her 559K online fans. Once you see the pics, however, this huge number is anything but surprising. Each photo the grandma posts — whether it’s a candid or a directed shot — is incredibly cute and can brighten even the darkest of days. From watching TV to taking a nap, who wouldn’t follow a feed that shows adorable kids spending time with fluffy doggos?
The Atlantic

A Shortcut for Feeling Just a Little Happier

“How to Build a Life” is a weekly column by Arthur Brooks, tackling questions of meaning and happiness. Click here to listen to his podcast series on all things happiness, How to Build a Happy Life. Lately, my back has been hurting. I did something weird in the gym,...
tvinsider.com

‘The Boleyns: A Scandalous Family’ Historian on How the Tudor Nobles ‘Got the Last Laugh’

You know the story of their legendary rise and fall, but you’ve never seen it unfold like this. The three-part docuseries The Boleyns: A Scandalous Family tells the tale of the cunning 16th century clan — whose beautiful, ambitious daughter Anne famously became King Henry VIII’s second wife and was beheaded for treason — via in-depth interviews with historians (40 hours were shot, then edited) and lush dramatizations, many filmed at the Boleyns’ ancestral home, Hever Castle.
SPY

Sweet and Sentimental Going Away Gifts for Everyone in Your Life

Plenty of people come into our lives, and plenty of people leave them. Saying goodbye to a good friend, a family member or someone who has made an impact in your small corner of the world is no easy feat. Yet people move on, find new jobs or start exciting journeys every day. The only thing you can do about it is to show that person how much you’ll miss them. Aside from a few tears, a heartfelt letter or a sturdy handshake, a going away gift is probably the best way to show you care. Whether a small trinket or...
Refinery29

Are You The Emotionally Unavailable One?

Have you ever been in a relationship that you thought was on a good trajectory, but seemingly out of nowhere, it goes off the rails? Communication becomes inconsistent, availability scarce and there’s no mention of feelings. Instead of soft launching your new beau, you’re Googling, “why do I keep attracting emotionally unavailable men?”
PeopleLooker

Outgrowing a Relationship in Your Life—Steps for Moving On

sad woman watching boyfriend leave life her(shutterstock/kittirat roekburi) Many times, we meet people and envision them standing by our side for a very long time. When you first meet someone, the chemistry is so strong you can't think about your life without them. In some ways, they are the “perfect partner” making you feel complete.
Stacy Ann

Opinion: Dating a Narcissist Teaches Difficult Life Lessons

The hardest events in our life can make us the strongest if we choose to learn from them. When I was younger I entered into a relationship that completely changed my life. While dating a narcissist I endured abuse, invalidation, gaslighting, projecting, blaming, and shaming. I left that relationship a shell of my former self. I was completely broken and lost.
Us Weekly

Kardashian-Jenner Kids Love Snuggling Their Pet Dogs and Cats: North, Stormi and More

The next generation’s besties! It’s been well-documented that the Kardashian-Jenner family loves animals, a trait that they’ve already passed down to their children. “True and Grey Kitty 🐈‍⬛ swipe through for what pure happiness looks like,” Khloé Kardashian gushed via Instagram in June 2022, sharing a snap of her daughter, True, cuddling her new feline companion.
DoYouRemember?

Andie MacDowell Opens Up About Her Traumatic Childhood

Andie MacDowell is opening up about her childhood and how she had to work on forgiving her alcoholic mother. Andie lived with her mom, Pauline Johnston when she was little after her parents divorced when she was 7 years old. Now, Andie admitted, “I don’t have a lot of anger....
TODAY.com

Pink shares heartbreaking photo of final moments with her late father

Pink is paying tribute to her late father, Jim Moore, who died in August 2021 at age 75. “I sat with you tonight dad. One year ago. It was the last time I sat with you,” Pink began an Instagram post on Saturday. “You were sleeping. Like when I was two and three and would sneak into your room during a thunderstorm and stand inches from your face. Waiting for you to wake up and see me.”
momcollective.com

Never Have I Ever {Parent Edition}

Life as a parent is certainly an adventure! Before our first child, I had visions of how things would look, how my kids would act and all the fun we would have. What did I not expect, however, were all the surprises thrown our way. Recently, I saw a post...
