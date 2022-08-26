Read full article on original website
thepeoplesentinel.com
Allendale students awarded $15,500
The Allendale County School District Board ‘Ignited the Vision’ at their first meeting of the school year where students were leaving with fistfuls of hard-earned money. A total of $15,500 was awarded to students, staff, and educators by the district for their accomplishments in the classroom and in spring 2022 state testing.
abcnews4.com
Dates announced for 50th Summerville Flowertown Festival
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — Summerville Family YMCA is hosting and celebrating its 50th anniversary in the spring of 2023. The event brings an average of 200,000 people over three days, making it one of the largest arts and crafts festivals in the Southeast. There is free admission and parking...
live5news.com
SC nonprofit receives $11 million to help with affordable housing
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The State Housing Finance and Development Authority awarded $11 million in federal funds to a nonprofit committed to fighting for the health, education, and financial prosperity of the community. The money has been allocated to 39 counties through United Way affiliates. Officials say these grants...
Parents concerned for student safety along Black Tom Road
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Parents of students who attend Berkeley Preparatory Academy said they are concerned about the lack of school zone markings along Black Tom Road. Ashley Murray has four children and a sister who attends Berkeley Prep. But the road in front of the school backs up with cars as parents arrive […]
abcnews4.com
Free Nothing Bundt Cakes for 250 customers Thursday
Nothing Bundt Cakes is giving away free "Confetti Bundlet" mini cakes to the first 250 customers on Thursday at all locations across the United States. The giveaway is a celebration of the Nothing Bundt Cakes' 25th anniversary. Nothing Bundt Cakes has two locations in the Charleston area. One is at...
live5news.com
Charleston principal resigns after multiple internal investigations
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A school principal in Charleston County has left the district after multiple investigations revealed she attempted to use her position to keep her son out of trouble and violated a number of district policies – including a policy dictating how special education students should be handled.
The Post and Courier
Editorial: In Union Heights, a chance to heal a neighborhood -- and a region
The reclamation and redevelopment of a former Interstate 26 on-ramp presents the Union Heights neighborhood with an opportunity to erase a decades-old scar and help the region with one of its main woes — a lack of housing. More than 50 years ago, the ramp was constructed to provide...
fox5ny.com
'No More Sagging' campaign offers free belts to high school students with sagging pants
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - A program promoting self-respect and the importance of making a good impression by simply wearing a belt is taking off at a South Carolina high school. The "No More Sagging" campaign encourages teens to dress appropriately by pulling up their pants using a free belt that’s...
walterborolive.com
Essie Breland Tumbleston
Mrs. Essie Breland Tumbleston, age 81, of Walterboro, entered into rest Sunday morning, August 28, 2022, surrounded by her family at her residence. She was the loving wife of sixty years to the late Mr. Haskell Thomas Tumbleston. Born November 30, 1940 in Colleton County, South Carolina, she was a...
The Post and Courier
Looking back at the Camp Manufacturing Company and Russellville
It is thought by today’s locals that W. P. Russell was the patriarch of Russellville, and instrumental in beginning the community of Russellville, South Carolina. This is contradicted by one family member, who says it was Theodore Russell, a cousin of W. P. Russell, who was the founder. Regardless, we’re telling the story of John M. Camp, Jr., who came to the area in 1922, where he found W.P. Russell operating a ground mill beside his cotton gin five miles west of St. Stephen. Camp bought part of Russell's farm and built his mill a half mile to the north of Russell's store, which had served as a post office since 1916.
iheart.com
This Just In ...
Berkeley County Republican Party - Victoria Cowart, Chair Text # 803.988.7184. Berkeley County Republican Party Endorses Full Slate in Berkeley County School Board Races. Local county party engages in critical, local school board races Berkeley County, SC: Today the Berkeley County Republican Party officially announces the endorsement of a slate of candidates for the eight races to fill the Berkeley County School Board this November. With the passage into law of S910, the Berkeley County School Board races have been simplified—with the overlaying of the County Council Districts. This overlay brings clarity for the voters and an opportunity to take another look at those currently holding seats and those running to serve on the Board.
Charleston City Paper
My Dream Dinner winner, 8/30
North Charleston resident Madelaine Mordenti wants an actor, a comedian and an NBA basketball player — all from South Carolina — to join her for a dream dinner. DREAM DINNER GUESTS: Khris Middleton, Aziz Ansari and the late Chadwick Boseman. DRINK: Tom Collins from the Cocktail Club. “The...
Summerville Fire supports GoFundMe for injured firefighter
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A Summerville firefighter received serious injuries following a traffic collision in August, and now his team is raising funds for his family through his recovery. Tremaine Gibbs was involved in a motorcycle crash on August 14 that resulted in a broken jaw and a fractured back. Gibbs is an assistant engineer with […]
charlestondaily.net
Saturday, September 3 at the Terrace Theater – All Movie All Day $3.00
Next Saturday, September 3, for National Cinema Day, all movies, all day only $3.00 at the Terrace Theater. Charleston Daily is a concept in community. Its mission is to promote, assist, and celebrate in everything Charleston, South Carolina. By partnering with businesses, community leaders, volunteers and events, we are spreading the love that is Charleston. As this city continues to grow and prosper, we want to help spread the message to all about how wonderful this community is. Charleston is about the people, community, water, land, history, heritage and the true southern warmth it brings with each and every day.
Food giveaway happening in North Charleston Thursday
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Lowcountry Food Bank will host a giveaway on Thursday afternoon in North Charleston. According to Pamela Tucker with Lowcountry Food Bank, the organization will hold a “massive” giveaway on September 1 for families in need. “We have a lot of food we want to give away,” Pamela Tucker told […]
The Post and Courier
Charleston church slated to be converted into condominium units
A peninsular Charleston church soon could be transformed into a new condominium development. Columbia real estate firm Styx Development plans to renovate the former Mt. Sinai Holiness Church of Deliverance at Cooper and America streets into six residences. Site plans also show a new building will be constructed for two...
citadel.edu
First Black superintendent in Berkeley County strives to bring district into the future
Note: Deon Jackson is a member of the South Carolina Corps of Cadets Class of 1999; he also earned degrees through The Citadel Graduate College in 2005 and 2013. (Photo courtesy: Grace Beahm Alford, The Post and Courier) The Post and Courier, by Andrew Miller. More than a decade later,...
cosmosmariners.com
3 Spooky Church Ruins in the South Carolina Lowcountry
Let’s explore 3 of my favorite spooky church ruins in South Carolina!. All of these ruins are open to the public and free, making this a low cost day trip from Charleston. I can't promise that these sights will include the fog and creepy characters from the best scary movies, but you might get lucky!
mountpleasantmagazine.com
Friday Night Lights: Shining in Mount Pleasant
It’s autumn in the South, and we all know what that means: helmets crashing, cheerleaders jumping and crowds roaring. The Friday night lights are blazing, so it’s time to introduce you to three of Mount Pleasant’s brightest football stars. At Oceanside Collegiate Academy, senior Zach Hagedon is...
walterborolive.com
James Garfield Jackson
Mr. James Garfield Jackson,60, of Walterboro, entered into eternal rest Saturday afternoon, August 27, 2022. Born July 9,1962 in Fort Eustis, Virginia, he was a son of the late James Oswell Jackson and Jeanette Hawkins. Arrangements by: THE BRICE W. HERNDON AND SONS FUNERAL HOMES AND CREMATORY, WALTERBORO CHAPEL, 1193...
