Read full article on original website
Related
walterborolive.com
Colleton County Athlete Hall of Fame Committee
The Colleton County Athlete Hall of Fame Committee announces the induction of five new members to the Hall of Fame. Those five include trach athlete Jalecy Green, football/trach athlete John Teasde;, Football/track athlete Dedric Stokes, Former Head Coach and Assistant Football Doug Bullock and Assistant Principal Frank Barnhill. These five will be formally inducted prior to the football game on September 9, 2022 at Cougar Stadium.
walterborolive.com
James Garfield Jackson
Mr. James Garfield Jackson,60, of Walterboro, entered into eternal rest Saturday afternoon, August 27, 2022. Born July 9,1962 in Fort Eustis, Virginia, he was a son of the late James Oswell Jackson and Jeanette Hawkins. Arrangements by: THE BRICE W. HERNDON AND SONS FUNERAL HOMES AND CREMATORY, WALTERBORO CHAPEL, 1193...
walterborolive.com
Lady Indians defeat Denmark in season opener
PRESS RELEASE - The USC Salkehatchie volleyball team defeated Denmark Tech in its season opener, winning the match 3 – 1. Salkehatchie came out strong in the first set with a 25 – 13 win before losing the second set 16 – 25. The Indians bounced back in the last two sets, defeating Tech 25 -13 and 25 – 14.
walterborolive.com
Middle School Warhawks open season with a win
The Colleton Prep Middle School Warhawks opened their season with an impressive 18-0 win over Holy Trinity Academy of Beaufort. The team jumped out to a 12-0 lead at halftime, getting a rushing touchdown from Cole Owens and Perry Corbett. Owens would add a second rushing touchdown in the second half to complete scoring for the Warhawks.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
walterborolive.com
Local men killed in weekend crash
Two Walterboro men were killed on Saturday in an early-afternoon car crash. Patrick Carroll, 54, and James Jackson, 60, of Walterboro, both died on the scene as a result of the crash, according to Colleton County Coroner Richard Harvey. The crash occurred near Robertson Boulevard near the Colleton County Recycling...
Comments / 0