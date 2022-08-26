The Colleton County Athlete Hall of Fame Committee announces the induction of five new members to the Hall of Fame. Those five include trach athlete Jalecy Green, football/trach athlete John Teasde;, Football/track athlete Dedric Stokes, Former Head Coach and Assistant Football Doug Bullock and Assistant Principal Frank Barnhill. These five will be formally inducted prior to the football game on September 9, 2022 at Cougar Stadium.

COLLETON COUNTY, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO