Thomas Wall Sr
4d ago
Aberdeen /Southern Pines is getting very crowded and the drivers seem to be getting more careless. it's going to be total chaos real soon with all the new people moving to the area.
Fatal collision leaves 2 dead; driver charged with failure to yield, misdemeanor death by vehicle
ROCKINGHAM — Two men were killed on Monday in a collision with a tractor-trailer on U.S. 1. South. Dustin Caulder and Lloyd Johnson have been identified as the victims. At 2:30 p.m., they were traveling in a Toyota 4Runner when they t-boned a tractor trailer pulling out of the truck stop next to the Hardee’s parking lot onto U.S. 1 south.
sandhillssentinel.com
$2,000 in cigarettes stolen from High Falls store
On Sunday, Aug. 21, someone broke into the Quick’n Easy store in High Falls. Moore County deputies responded to an alarm at the store on Highway 22 in the early morning hours. When deputies arrived, the lock on the front door had been broken, and no one was on scene.
Hamlet apartment fire under investigation
HAMLET — The cause of an early morning fire at an apartment complex over the weekend is under investigation. According to the Hamlet Fire Department, crews responded to a structure fire at the Washington Court Apartments around 4 a.m. Saturday. No injuries were reported as all but one of...
sandhillssentinel.com
Authorities investigating hit and run
North Carolina State Highway Patrol is asking the public’s help in identifying a vehicle that struck a child on Tuesday evening. The hit and run occurred outside of Robbins around 9 p.m. when two boys were walking on Spies Road near Edward Road. Video by Sandhills Sentinel Reporter Patrick...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man killed in Robeson County crash
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A man was killed Wednesday afternoon in a crash in Robeson County, according to First Sgt. S.B. Lewis with North Carolina Highway Patrol. Tony Locklear, 69, was killed after he failed to yield at the intersection of Barker Ten Mile Road and East Powersville Road in the Lumberton area and […]
Teenage girl identified after dying in head-on crash in Trinity
TRINITY, N.C. (WGHP) — A teenage girl is dead after a head-on crash on Finch Farm Road in Randolph County, according to Highway Patrol. At 9:10 p.m. Monday, troopers responded to the crash near Saddle Club Drive. Troopers say an 18-year-old from Trinity was driving a 2004 Acura TSX north on Finch Farm Road with […]
Man dies at hospital after shooting near Hope Mills
Hope Mills, N.C. — A man died Wednesday after a shooting in a neighborhood near Hope Mills. At 1:15 a.m., the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office responded to a home near the 400 block of Scipio Court. A man with a gunshot wound was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical...
sandhillssentinel.com
APD, sheriff’s department team up with ALE agents in statewide operation
Thursday night, Alcohol Law Enforcement (ALE) special agents partnered with Aberdeen Police Department, Moore County Sheriff’s Department and other law enforcement agencies in a statewide operation that yielded numerous arrests, charges and the seizure of drugs, guns, and cash, according to a press release from North Carolina Department of Public Safety on Aug. 27.
wpde.com
Man arrested on outstanding warrants after Scotland County traffic stop: Deputies
SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — A man was arrested for outstanding warrants after a traffic stop Wednesday on Highway 79 at the South Carolina state line. Tommie "Monk" McLaurin's warrants stemmed from a narcotics search warrant on his property that happened on June 17, according to the Scotland County Sheriff's Office.
cbs17
Victim identified in Hope Mills shooting: deputies
HOPE MILLS, N.C. (WNCN) — A man died after being shot in Hope Mills, according to Cumberland County deputies. This happened just after 1 a.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of Scipio Court in Hope Mills. Deputies said the man who was shot was taken to the hospital before...
wpde.com
Man, 17-year-old charged after shooting in Laurinburg: Police
LAURINBURG, N.C. (WPDE) — On Tuesday around 2:50 p.m., the Laurinburg Police Dept. heard gunshots and saw a male, later identified as a 17-year-old juvenile, remove a firearm and discharge the firearm toward a vehicle on Alexander Avenue from the parking lot of Ahlams First Stop, according to a release from police.
cbs17
Man busted in Hoke County with enough fentanyl to kill 5,300 people, deputies say
RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A North Carolina man faces firearms and drug charges after authorities say they caught him with cocaine, a stolen gun and enough fentanyl to kill more than 5,300 people. The Hoke County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday that Dakyai Locklear, 22, of Red Springs, was arrested...
WMBF
Third suspect arrested in connection to Scotland County gaming business murder
SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – A third suspect has been arrested in connection to a homicide in February at a game store in Laurinburg. Jeremiah Nance, 24, was arrested Tuesday morning and charged with first-degree murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon. On Feb. 23, the Scotland County Sheriff’s...
wpde.com
Maxton woman arrested on drug charges, driving under suspension after traffic stop
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — On August 25, at around 9 p.m., the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Department Criminal Investigation Division along with the Uniformed Patrol Division reported that they conducted a traffic stop on South Church St. Extension in the McColl area of Marlboro County. During this traffic...
Sheriff: More than 80 street signs stolen in Fayetteville
Fayetteville, N.C. — Cumberland County Sheriff Ennis Wright said Monday that more than 80 street signs were stolen in Fayetteville last weekend. He's looking for the public's assistance to help find those who are responsible for these thefts. The county had to pay around $20,000 to replace these stolen...
wpde.com
69-year-old Lumberton man killed in crash, trooper says
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WPDE) — Tony Locklear, 69, died in a crash Wednesday afternoon on Barker Ten Mile Road at East Powersville Road in Lumberton, according to First Sgt. S.B. Lewis with North Carolina Highway Patrol. Lewis said Locklear's car failed to yield and collided with another car at the...
2 killed in wreck with tractor-trailer south of Rockingham
ROCKINGHAM — Two men were killed Monday afternoon in a collision with a tractor-trailer on U.S. 1. According to the N.C. State Highway Patrol, a tractor-trailer turned left onto U.S. 1, pulling out of the truck stop near the U.S. 74 overpass around 2:30 p.m. Aug. 29. The tractor-trailer...
Felon out on bond now on the run after he removed electronic monitor, NC police say
Bryan Mcdonald was awaiting charges of robbery with a deadly weapon, conspiracy to commit robbery with a deadly weapon, possession of stolen goods, and possession of a firearm by a felon, police said.
U.S. Marshals join Marlboro, Darlington county authorities in hunt for wanted man
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A search is underway in Marlboro County for a man who has outstanding warrants, authorities said. U.S. Marshals, a Darlington County SWAT team and the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office are looking for the man in the area of New Bridge Road near McColl, according to Marlboro County Chief Deputy Larry […]
richmondobserver
2 charged in East Rockingham meth bust
ROCKINGHAM — Two men are facing multiple drug charges following a multi-agency investigation in East Rockingham. According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, its Community Impact Team, along with the Rockingham Police Department’s Vice/Narcotics Unit and the N.C. State Bureau of Investigation, had made several undercover drug buys from a home on Smith Street.
