Thomas Wall Sr
4d ago

Aberdeen /Southern Pines is getting very crowded and the drivers seem to be getting more careless. it's going to be total chaos real soon with all the new people moving to the area.

Richmond County Daily Journal

Fatal collision leaves 2 dead; driver charged with failure to yield, misdemeanor death by vehicle

ROCKINGHAM — Two men were killed on Monday in a collision with a tractor-trailer on U.S. 1. South. Dustin Caulder and Lloyd Johnson have been identified as the victims. At 2:30 p.m., they were traveling in a Toyota 4Runner when they t-boned a tractor trailer pulling out of the truck stop next to the Hardee’s parking lot onto U.S. 1 south.
ROCKINGHAM, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

$2,000 in cigarettes stolen from High Falls store

On Sunday, Aug. 21, someone broke into the Quick’n Easy store in High Falls. Moore County deputies responded to an alarm at the store on Highway 22 in the early morning hours. When deputies arrived, the lock on the front door had been broken, and no one was on scene.
HIGH FALLS, NC
The Richmond Observer

Hamlet apartment fire under investigation

HAMLET — The cause of an early morning fire at an apartment complex over the weekend is under investigation. According to the Hamlet Fire Department, crews responded to a structure fire at the Washington Court Apartments around 4 a.m. Saturday. No injuries were reported as all but one of...
HAMLET, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

Authorities investigating hit and run

North Carolina State Highway Patrol is asking the public’s help in identifying a vehicle that struck a child on Tuesday evening. The hit and run occurred outside of Robbins around 9 p.m. when two boys were walking on Spies Road near Edward Road. Video by Sandhills Sentinel Reporter Patrick...
ROBBINS, NC
WBTW News13

Man killed in Robeson County crash

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A man was killed Wednesday afternoon in a crash in Robeson County, according to First Sgt. S.B. Lewis with North Carolina Highway Patrol. Tony Locklear, 69, was killed after he failed to yield at the intersection of Barker Ten Mile Road and East Powersville Road in the Lumberton area and […]
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Teenage girl identified after dying in head-on crash in Trinity

TRINITY, N.C. (WGHP) — A teenage girl is dead after a head-on crash on Finch Farm Road in Randolph County, according to Highway Patrol. At 9:10 p.m. Monday, troopers responded to the crash near Saddle Club Drive. Troopers say an 18-year-old from Trinity was driving a 2004 Acura TSX north on Finch Farm Road with […]
WRAL News

Man dies at hospital after shooting near Hope Mills

Hope Mills, N.C. — A man died Wednesday after a shooting in a neighborhood near Hope Mills. At 1:15 a.m., the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office responded to a home near the 400 block of Scipio Court. A man with a gunshot wound was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical...
HOPE MILLS, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

APD, sheriff’s department team up with ALE agents in statewide operation

Thursday night, Alcohol Law Enforcement (ALE) special agents partnered with Aberdeen Police Department, Moore County Sheriff’s Department and other law enforcement agencies in a statewide operation that yielded numerous arrests, charges and the seizure of drugs, guns, and cash, according to a press release from North Carolina Department of Public Safety on Aug. 27.
ABERDEEN, NC
cbs17

Victim identified in Hope Mills shooting: deputies

HOPE MILLS, N.C. (WNCN) — A man died after being shot in Hope Mills, according to Cumberland County deputies. This happened just after 1 a.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of Scipio Court in Hope Mills. Deputies said the man who was shot was taken to the hospital before...
HOPE MILLS, NC
wpde.com

Man, 17-year-old charged after shooting in Laurinburg: Police

LAURINBURG, N.C. (WPDE) — On Tuesday around 2:50 p.m., the Laurinburg Police Dept. heard gunshots and saw a male, later identified as a 17-year-old juvenile, remove a firearm and discharge the firearm toward a vehicle on Alexander Avenue from the parking lot of Ahlams First Stop, according to a release from police.
LAURINBURG, NC
WRAL News

Sheriff: More than 80 street signs stolen in Fayetteville

Fayetteville, N.C. — Cumberland County Sheriff Ennis Wright said Monday that more than 80 street signs were stolen in Fayetteville last weekend. He's looking for the public's assistance to help find those who are responsible for these thefts. The county had to pay around $20,000 to replace these stolen...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
wpde.com

69-year-old Lumberton man killed in crash, trooper says

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WPDE) — Tony Locklear, 69, died in a crash Wednesday afternoon on Barker Ten Mile Road at East Powersville Road in Lumberton, according to First Sgt. S.B. Lewis with North Carolina Highway Patrol. Lewis said Locklear's car failed to yield and collided with another car at the...
LUMBERTON, NC
richmondobserver

2 charged in East Rockingham meth bust

ROCKINGHAM — Two men are facing multiple drug charges following a multi-agency investigation in East Rockingham. According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, its Community Impact Team, along with the Rockingham Police Department’s Vice/Narcotics Unit and the N.C. State Bureau of Investigation, had made several undercover drug buys from a home on Smith Street.
ROCKINGHAM, NC

