ROCKINGHAM — Two men were killed on Monday in a collision with a tractor-trailer on U.S. 1. South. Dustin Caulder and Lloyd Johnson have been identified as the victims. At 2:30 p.m., they were traveling in a Toyota 4Runner when they t-boned a tractor trailer pulling out of the truck stop next to the Hardee’s parking lot onto U.S. 1 south.

ROCKINGHAM, NC ・ 10 HOURS AGO