ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Bogaerts homers as Red Sox cool off Rays with 9-8 win

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dGwrl_0hXHeVV100

BOSTON (AP) — Xander Bogaerts hit a three-run homer, and the Boston Red Sox stopped Tampa Bay’s six-game win streak with a 9-8 victory over the Rays on Friday night.

Kevin Plawecki had three hits and two RBIs for the Red Sox, who had dropped four in a row. Michael Wacha (9-1) struck out six in six innings, settling down after a shaky start.

“Definitely didn’t the start the way I had planned but was able to make some minor adjustments with the mechanics,” said Wacha, who improved to 3-0 since returning from the injured list. “With those changes, it helped make the off-speed pitches sharper and the fastball command got a lot better after that.”

Tampa Bay (69-56) began the day on top of the AL wild-card standings. Yandy Díaz, Jose Siri and Ji-Man Choi homered, but the Rays blew an early 4-1 lead.

Boston (61-65) went ahead to stay with two in the fourth and fifth, and three more runs in the sixth.

Francy Cordero connected for his seventh homer in the fourth, and Jarren Duran added a sacrifice fly against Ryan Yarbrough (1-8). Kiké Hernández singled home Bogaerts in the fifth, and Plawecki doubled in Bobby Dalbec.

Bogaerts — who came in batting .219 in August — then had the big blow in the sixth, making it 8-4 with a drive to left for his 11th homer.

“Felt really good off the bat. Kind of knew it. That was a good one,” said Bogaerts, who spiked his bat after watching the ball disappear into the night.

“It’s been a struggle,” Red Sox manager Alex Cora said. “In that at-bat, he let it loose.”

Tampa Bay rallied in the eighth, scoring four times before Boston recorded an out. After Siri’s three-run shot made it 9-8, Cora replaced Ryan Brasier with Matt Barnes.

Appearing in his third game in as many days, Barnes retired three straight batters with two strikeouts. Garrett Whitlock then pitched a 1-2-3 ninth for his sixth save.

The Rays got off to a fast start when Díaz jumped on the game’s first pitch for his eighth homer. Choi connected for a two-run shot in the second, and Harold Ramirez’s sacrifice fly made it 4-1 in the third.

Boston grabbed a 9-4 lead on Alex Verdugo’s RBI triple in the seventh.

LOCKED UP

Rays right-hander Tyler Glasnow signed a $30.35 million, two-year contract that will delay the start of his free agency by one year, the team announced. The Rays’ opening-day starter last year hasn’t pitched this season after undergoing Tommy John surgery on Aug. 4, 2021. He went 5-2 with a 2.66 ERA in 14 starts last year.

Glasnow is making $5.1 million this year. He will get $5.35 million next season and $25 million in 2024, which is the first year he would have been eligible for free agency.

“Just to think about a healthy Glasnow that adds to what we consider a really good starting rotation as is, how can you not be excited about it?” Tampa Bay manager Kevin Cash said. “Knowing that we have him secure for two years, we are and should be thrilled about it.”

Glasnow’s quest to return to the Rays this season will include another live batting practice against hitters Sunday.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Rays: SS Wander Franco (hamate fracture) continues to work out at Tropicana Field. “Rehabbing and strengthening,” Cash said. “We’ll see where he’s at on Monday.” Franco has been on the IL since July 10. ... 2B Brandon Lowe left with a left elbow contusion. He was hit by a pitch in the third inning.

Red Sox: 2B Trevor Story (right hand contusion) was scheduled to make a second straight rehab appearance for Double-A Portland but Friday’s game was postponed due to rain. Cora said after the game that it’s possible that Story could be activated for Saturday’s game. ... RHP Nate Eovaldi (right shoulder inflammation) threw a 25-pitch bullpen session. Cora mentioned that another bullpen session is possible before mapping out the next course of action. “My preference is for him to go out on a rehab assignment to make sure everything goes well,” Cora said. “He always pushes for the opposite, but we have to be smart with this.”

Tampa Bay’s Jeffrey Springs (6-3, 2.46 ERA) faces Red Sox left-hander Rich Hill (5-5, 4.68 ERA) on Saturday. Springs is 3-0 with a 1.66 ERA in four August starts. Hill is looking for his second straight win after beating Pittsburgh on Aug. 17.

___

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Red Sox fans aren’t happy that Chaim Bloom is coming back

The Boston Red Sox have had several issues with Chaim Bloom as the root cause, and he’s officially coming back for another season. The Boston Red Sox have had several issues arise this season, and Chief Baseball Officer Chaim Bloom was often the root cause of them. Several fans have been upset with Bloom this season, and it’s confirmed that he’s coming back for another season.
BOSTON, MA
The Associated Press

MLB: Umpire Hernández blew calls, losing World Series job

NEW YORK (AP) — Ángel Hernández was on track to umpire in the 2018 World Series before getting overturned three times at first base on video reviews during Game 3 of that year’s AL Division Series between the New York Yankees and Boston, MLB wrote in response to his latest legal filing. The Cuba-born Hernández was hired as a big league umpire in 1993 and sued in 2017, alleging he was discriminated against because he had not been assigned to the World Series since 2005 and had been passed over for crew chief. U.S. District Judge J. Paul Oetken granted a summary judgment to MLB in March 2021, and Hernández asked the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in February to throw out Oetken’s decision. Hernández served as an interim crew chief from 2011-16, at the start of the pandemic-delayed 2020 season and for part of the 2021 season, but has not been made a permanent crew chief.
MLB
NBC Sports

Tomase: Red Sox' offseason to-do list looks jaw-droppingly long

Chaim Bloom isn't a quick-fix kind of guy. His meticulous attention to process and ability to take the long view made him attractive when the Red Sox revamped their baseball operations department in 2019, and those very same qualities have helped him maintain the confidence of ownership despite a disappointing 2022.
BOSTON, MA
The Associated Press

Pujols delivers as Cardinals outlast Reds in 13 innings, 5-3

CINCINNATI (AP) — Albert Pujols hit a go-ahead sacrifice fly in the 13th inning, Lars Nootbaar added a two-run homer and the St. Louis Cardinals twice used five-man infields to stop the Cincinnati Reds and pull out a 5-3 win on Wednesday night. In his final game in Cincinnati, Pujols shook off going hitless in five at-bats to deliver against Chase Anderson (0-2), driving in automatic runner Paul Goldschmidt with one out. Nootbaar went deep two batters later. The NL Central-leading Cardinals first used an extra infielder in the 11th with Colin Moran on third and nobody out. Moran held up on Jose Barrero’s groundout and Jake Fraley grounded to shortstop Tommy Edman, who threw Moran out at the plate — a call that survived a replay review. The Cardinals went to five infielders again with one out in the 12th and Edman threw out Austin Romine trying to score on Alejo Lopez’s grounder, helping Andre Pallante (6-4) get the win. Pallante worked the final three innings, allowing Fraley’s RBI single in the 13th.
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tampa, FL
Sports
Local
Florida Sports
City
Boston, MA
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
Saint Petersburg, FL
Sports
City
Saint Petersburg, FL
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
510K+
Post
508M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy