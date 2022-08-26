Read full article on original website
Adolescents with Treatment-resistant Depression and Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation
Despite its high morbidity and mortality, treatment-resistant depression (TRD) in adolescents was little known in terms of its neurobiology and how the medication affects it. For a study, researchers compared the baseline brain volumetric differences between healthy adolescents (n=30), adolescents with major depressive disorder (MDD) (n=19), and adolescents with TRD (n=34) using automated segmentation in FreeSurfer. Transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) was administered to the left dorsolateral prefrontal cortex for 6 weeks, either actively (n=18) or sham (n=7), for a combined subsample of teenagers with TRD. Ten teenagers who had active TMS treatment took part in the open-label experiment. Participants in a randomized controlled experiment received active treatment (n=8) or sham treatment (n=7) for the remaining teens.
Cadaver Feasibility Study for Treating Upper Extremity Paralysis with Extradural Contralateral C7 Ventral Root Transfer
For a study, researchers sought to develop cadaver feasibility studies; a total of 6 formalin-fixed cadavers were used. The objective was to determine whether the cervical posterior extradural contralateral C7 ventral root transfer procedure was anatomically feasible. A typical post-stroke complication is upper limb spastic hemiplegia. In prior work, the authors devised a technique for doing so by moving the contralateral C7 dorsal and ventral roots to the equivalent C7 dorsal and ventral roots on the side that was injured in the cervical posterior. To confirm the anatomical feasibility of the current work, 6 formalin-fixed cadavers were dissected. Cadavers were used for the experimental anastomosis. Extradural nerve roots’ relevant lengths were measured. Between the extradural CC7 nerve roots and the vertebral artery, the tissue features in those areas were detected. The length between the donor and recipient nerves was measured using the cervical magnetic resonance imaging scans of 60 adults. The sural nerve’s brief length required to be bridged, and experimental anastomosis revealed that the gap between the donor and recipient nerves was roughly 1 cm. The extradural dura mater’s egress from both of its exit sites was separated by a distance of 33.57±1.55 mm. The ventral root of the extradural CC7 measured 22.00±0.98 mm mm in length. Males’ ventral distance (VD) and dorsal distances (DD), respectively were 23.98±1.72 mm and 30.85±2.22 mm (P<0.05), while the corresponding values for females were 23.28±1.51 mm and 30.03±2.16 mm. Between the vertebral artery and the extradural C7 nerve root, the C7 vertebral transverse process, ligaments, and other soft tissues were visible. Under the premise of less trauma, the study showed that the extradural contralateral C7 ventral root transfer technique, in theory, yields better surgical results, including better recovery of motor function and complete preservation of sensory function.
Adding ‘Cancer’ to Risk Calculator May Help Predict Stroke in AF
Several risk assessment tools have been developed to help clinicians predict stroke and thromboembolic risks in patients with atrial fibrillation (AF). “The CHA2DS2VASc score is a validated model that is often used to help identify individuals at risk for stroke, but this model may not accurately capture all risks for everyone,” says Rohit Moudgil, MD, PhD, FRCPC, FACC. “Recent studies have demonstrated a relationship between cancer and thrombosis, including venous thromboembolism and stroke. Despite this evidence, cancer is not currently part of the traditional CHA2DS2VASc score.”
For Older Women With Overweight or Obesity, Exercise Is Medicine
In older women with overweight or obesity, a minimal energy deficit induced by a joint aerobic and resistance exercise program was accompanied by metabolic adaptation at the level of resting metabolic rate in a 32-week study by Cátia Martins, PhD, and colleagues that was published in Obesity. “Weight loss...
Motion Segments Superior to Anterior Cervical Arthrodesis
For a study, researchers sought to develop and discover patient-related variables that influence neighboring segment kinematics following anterior cervical discectomy and fusion (ACDF), as assessed by biplane radiography. It is possible that multiple factors contribute to adjacent segment disease (ASD) pathogenesis. Few studies have sought to connect patient variables with mechanical changes in the spine that may explain how ASD develops, despite previous research on connections between patient factors and ASD. Previous studies manually evaluated intervertebral motion from static flexion/extension radiographs, but since manual measures were inaccurate, they did not capture intervertebral motion during rotation. Patients received continuous cervical spine flexion/extension and axial rotation motions recorded at 30 pictures per second in a dynamic biplane radiography system before surgery and 1 year after ACDF. A proven tracking procedure was used to match digitally reconstructed radiographs made from subject-specific computed CT scans to the biplane radiographs. The results of this tracking procedure were used to compute dynamic kinematics and preoperative disc height. A disc bulge was assessed using magnetic resonance imaging prior to surgery. Age, sex, BMI, smoking status, diabetes, psychiatric history, the presence of a triggering event, and the duration of the symptoms were all gathered from the patient. To determine patient characteristics connected to changes in adjacent segment kinematics at 1 year postoperative, multivariate linear regression was used. Preoperative and postoperative exams were successfully completed by 63 individuals. The change in the superior adjacent segment’s range of motion following surgery was predicted by the disc bulge and height in the superior adjacent segment. Smoking history, the use of psychiatric drugs, and the bulge in the inferior adjacent segment disc all predicted changes in the inferior adjacent segment’s range of motion after surgery. After ACDF, adjacent segment motion was found to be less when there was prior adjacent segment disc degeneration, as seen by disc height and disc bulge; however, subsequent adjacent segment motion was found to be more after ACDF when there was no pre-existing adjacent disc degeneration. These results offered in vivo proof that early instability and late stabilization were important components of disc degeneration’s pathogenesis.
COVID-19 Vaccination Continues to Reduce Healthcare Burden
Estimating the burden of COVID-19 prevented by vaccination provides evidence for the impact that vaccination can have on public health in reducing the burden of COVID-19 on healthcare systems and preventing deaths, according to Molly Steele, PhD, MSc, MPH, and colleagues. “As more people continue to get vaccinated and receive boosters, additional COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths are prevented,” Dr. Steele says. “These estimates further enhance the CDC’s understanding of, and communication about, the direct benefits of COVID-19 vaccination.
Atherosclerotic Carotid Disease Patients Benefit From Carotid Intervention
For a study, researchers sought to determine where individuals are carefully chosen so that carotid revascularization operations are helpful at preventing strokes. In a clearly defined sample of patients who had been carefully recruited, they aimed to comprehend how the carotid intervention affected cognitive function. A total of 170 patients with severe carotid stenosis treated with the carotid intervention were enlisted. Patients underwent neuropsychometric testing prior to the intervention as well as after 1, 6, and 12 months after surgery. Using the Mini-Mental State Examination, patients were screened. Multiple cognitive tests were employed to assess executive function, with the Rey Auditory Verbal Learning Test (RAVLT) serving as the main outcome measure. To compare age- and education-adjusted postoperative scores at each individual time point with the preoperative scores, paired t tests and McNemar tests were used. The frequency of cardiovascular risks was significant among their patients, 51.2% of whom reported symptoms. Statin and antiplatelet usage rates were high (88.8% and 69.4%, respectively). About 140 patients in total had 1 or more postoperative neuropsychometric tests in addition to their preoperative exams. In comparison to the age-adjusted norm, the average RAVLT preoperative score was lower (z=-0.79, SD=1.3, CI: -1 to -0.53). At 1 and 6 months postoperatively compared to preoperatively, they saw a significant improvement in RAVLT memory ratings. Several measures of executive function also showed a considerable improvement up to 12 months after surgery. Patients who had preoperative stroke symptoms showed less consistent recovery. The prospective study showed that carotid intervention improved memory and executive function in patients with severe carotid occlusive disease. It highlighted the cognitive benefit of the carotid intervention in appropriately selected patients.
Glucocorticoid Dosing Examined for Bone Protection in Rheumatic Disease
Although they are beneficial in reducing inflammation, glucocorticoids have been linked with many well-known adverse effects, and their use often elicits fierce debate. Glucocorticoids (GCs) have shown great value due to their anti-inflammatory and immunosuppressive properties. They have been widely used to treat diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis (RA), vasculitis, lupus, and inflammatory myopathies. There is, however, debate among practitioners regarding the benefit-risk profile of GCs, according to Frank Buttgereit, MD, who notes that the potential side effect of osteoporosis is of great concern.
Adenocarcinoma of The Intestinal Type That Presents as A Mass in The Female Periurethra
For a study, researchers sought to present an unusual case of an intestinal-type adenocarcinoma that was discovered to be a periurethral mass. This case has not been previously described in the literature. Female periurethral masses are an extremely uncommon clinical phenomenon, and most of these lesions are benign. A 58-year-old woman with acute urine retention was sent to the hospital. She had been complaining for the past three months about frequency, urgency, and worsening obstructive urinary problems. A soft tissue mass measuring 5×4 cm encircled the entire urethra, according to a pelvic magnetic resonance imaging examination. Adenocarcinoma with characteristics of an intestinal tumor was discovered following a needle biopsy. A laparoscopic abdominal and transperineal technique was used to remove the tumor simultaneously. The pathology findings indicated urethral and vaginal wall invasion in addition to a positive surgical margin. CK20, CDX-2, CerbB-2, MSH2, MSH6, MLH1, PMS2, and P53 were all positive in the malignant cells. S-1 and oxaliplatin were used in the patient’s adjuvant systemic chemotherapy. MRI of the pelvis 6 months after surgery revealed no evidence of local recurrence. They confirmed the occurrence of primary intestinal-type periurethral cancer for the first time. There are currently no recognized methods for locating, diagnosing, or treating this unusual tumor. The case study can assist in the diagnosis and management of the tumor.
If you’re thinking about a tummy tuck, breast implants or eyelid surgery, you might be looking for reassurance your chosen doctor is qualified and has the right skills for the job. Today’s release of the much anticipated review of how cosmetic surgery is regulated in Australia goes partway to achieving that. The review makes several sensible suggestions about how to protect consumers, following allegations around cosmetic surgery practices aired in the media (which prompted the review in the first place). There’s much to commend. The review is comprehensive, sober, realistic and the product of considerable consultation. It recommends tightening up how cosmetic surgery is...
Hip Transient Synovitis: Current Practice & Misdiagnosis Risk
Children frequently have benign transient synovitis (TS), which must be separated from more dangerous conditions such as septic arthritis, osteomyelitis, and pyomyositis. For a study, researchers sought to figure out the prevalence of diagnostic testing among kids with TS and the risk of undetected bacterial musculoskeletal infection. Using the Pediatric...
Organoids Derived from Pancreatic Cancer Patients Can Predict Response to Neoadjuvant Chemotherapy
For a study, researchers sought to develop whether patient-derived organoids (PDOs) can predict a patient’s response to neoadjuvant (NAT) treatment. PDOs have been investigated for use in pancreatic cancer patients as a biomarker of therapy response and for tailored medicines. Patients were enrolled in an IRB-approved protocol from 2017 to 2021, and PDO cultures were created. A translational pathway that included molecular profiling and drug sensitivity testing was used to examine PDOs of interest. From 117 pancreatic cancer patients, 136 samples were obtained, including surgical resections and fine needle aspiration/biopsies. With minority populations accounting for one-third of the cases gathered (16% Black, 9% Asian, and 7% Hispanic/Latino), this biobank included variety in stage, sex, age, and race. PDO production was effective in surgical specimens in 71% (15 of 21) of patients who had received NAT prior to sample collection and in 76% (39 of 51) of patients who were not receiving chemotherapy or radiation treatment at the time the sample was collected. Pathological response to NAT was linked with the effectiveness of PDO chemotherapy, particularly oxaliplatin. They established the viability of a quick PDO drug screen and produced results within 7 days of tissue excision. They present a sizable organoid biobank with samples from racial and ethnic minorities. In order to evaluate the dynamic chemotherapy sensitivity profile, longitudinal PDO production from chemotherapy-naive and post-NAT tissue is possible. Quick screening of PDOs can help in the initial classification of patients to the most active NAT regimen, and future development of rapid screening may support this.
Carbonic Anhydrase IX (CA-IX) Expression and Prognosis in Bladder Urothelial Carcinoma
For a study, researchers sought to determine the carbonic anhydrase IX (CA-IX) expression level in bladder urothelial carcinoma and its prognostic significance for bladder tumor recurrence following transurethral resection. About 194 specimens with complete follow-up who had transurethral excision of bladder tumors in their institution between January 2014 and January 2016 were retrospectively analyzed. Following analysis of the clinical information of the patients and the CA-IX expression intensity, the individuals were split into 2 groups based on the CA-IX expression intensity: the positive group and the negative group. Age, gender, T stage, level of differentiation, number of tumors, tumor diameter, and recurrence were examined for each group. Finding independent influencing factors for forecasting bladder urothelial carcinoma recurrence following resection required using sequential applications of logistic univariate and multivariate analysis. Age, gender, and tumor diameter were not statistically associated with CA-IX positivity, but CA-IX positivity was associated with tumor T stage, tumor differentiation, tumor number, and recurrence (P<0.05). There were 59 cases of recurrence in the positive expression of the CA-IX group, with a recurrence rate of 44.69% (59/132), and 17 cases of recurrence in the negative expression group, with a recurrence rate of 27.41% (17/62). Logistic regression analysis revealed that clinical T stage, tumor differentiation, tumor number, and CA-IX expression intensities were independent risk factors for predicting the recurrence of bladder urothelial carcinoma. The mean time between recurrences for the CA-IX positive group recurrences and the CA-IX negative group was 34.02 ± 12.44 (months) and 29.93 ± 9.86 (months). According to the Kaplan-Meier survival curve, the recurrence rate and recurrence duration of patients with positive expression of CA-IX in bladder urothelial carcinomas were considerably greater than those of patients with negative expression of CA-IX. CA-IX has highly expressed in bladder urothelial carcinoma, was an excellent tumor marker, and can be used as a good indicator for predicting the recurrence of bladder urothelial carcinoma after transurethral resection of bladder tumor.
The AO Spine PROST’s long-term validity and reliability
For a study, researchers sought to develop cross-sectional validation. The objective was to assess patient characteristics, types of spine fractures, and treatment approaches as potential predictors of AO Spine PROST scores. The AO Spine Patient-Reported Outcome Spine Trauma (PROST) was validated at a minimum of 12 months following the trauma. Uncertainty exists over the validity and reliability of the AO Spine PROST as a gauge of health-related quality of life for longer than 12 months following the onset of spine damage. From a level-1 trauma facility, patients with traumatic spine injuries were selected. The AO Spine PROST, EuroQoL 5D-5L (EQ-5D-5L), and either the neck disability index (NDI) or Oswestry disability index (ODI) were required of them to be completed for concurrent validity. The Cronbach’s alpha and item-total correlation coefficients were used to evaluate internal consistency. Intraclass correlation coefficients were used to assess test-retest reliability. For the AOSpine PROST in conjunction with the EQ-5D-5L, and either the ODI or NDI, Spearman correlation tests were conducted. Using multivariate regression models, the factors influencing the AO Spine PROST score were examined. About 49 patients took part in the study’s test-retest arm, while 175 patients overall took part in the cross-sectional arm. The median number of months for follow-up was 94.5. There were no effects on the floor or ceiling. Both test-retest reliability and internal consistency were outstanding (α=0.98, item-total correlation coefficient: 0.73-0.91, and intraclass correlation coefficient=0.81). Correlations between the EQ-5D-5L (0.76; P<0.001), ODI (0.69; P<0.001), and NDI (0.68; P<0.001) and the AO Spine PROST were satisfactory. Having one or more comorbidities, a return to work period of between 7 and 43 months, and not returning to work were all significant independent predictors of a lower AO Spine PROST score, according to multivariate linear regression models. The AO Spine PROST showed very good findings for long-term reliability and validity.
Many Older Adults With Blood Cancer Taking Too Many Medications
Evaluating specific types of medications an older patient with blood cancer is taking is more important than measuring the sheer number of medications. Many older patients with blood cancers take too many medications and/or potentially inappropriate medications (PIMs) in addition to their prescribed cancer treatments, explains Tammy T. Hshieh, MD, MPH. “Evaluating the association of polypharmacy and PIMs with frailty is important since these medications may be contributing to frailty,” Dr. Hshieh says. “Multiple high-risk medications may, by themselves or together with cancer treatments, put an older patient with frailty at high risk for falls, toxicity, or other adverse events. Finding efficient and effective ways for hematologic oncologists to identify these medications is a need that motivated this research.”
JAK Inhibitors May Help Control Symptoms in Moderate-to-Severe AD
Contributor: Farnam B. Sedeh, MD, and Mattias A.S. Henning, MD. For adults with atopic dermatitis (AD), topical therapies alone or in combination with phototherapy can be effective in managing symptoms. However, for patients with moderate-to-severe AD, systemic therapies, such as Janus kinase (JAK) inhibitors, may be necessary for satisfactory disease control, especially if topical treatments are not helpful in relieving symptoms.
Transanal TME: Lymph Node & Intra-arterial Indigo Carmine
For a study, researchers sought to determine how the number of restored lymph nodes was affected by intra-arterial indigo carmine injection following transanal full mesorectal excision. This study employed retrospective, non-randomized research. The investigation was done by an interdisciplinary team of investigators at a tertiary hospital. Patients who underwent transanal full mesorectal excision for probable rectal cancer between 2013 and 2019 were included in the study. Indigo carmine was intravenously injected ex vivo to color the lymph nodes on rectal cancer tissues. One of the outcome measures was the number of recovered lymph nodes that were stained or unstained. About 189 patient samples were examined, 108 of which (57.1%) had indigo carmine stains. In stained samples, a mean of 19.8 plus minus 6.1 lymph nodes were found as opposed to (16.0± 4.9) in unstained samples (P<0.001). In stained specimens, 3.2 extra lymph nodes were discovered, according to multivariable analysis (95% CI: 1.0 to 5.3; P=0.02). In stained specimens, the appropriate lymph node count (≥12) rose in univariable analysis but not in multivariable analysis (odds ratio: 3.24, 95% CI: 1.13 to 10.65; P=0.03). Injection of indigo carmine had no impact on the number of lymph nodes that were positive or the nodal stage. Chemoradiotherapy caused a 2.5percent decrease in lymph node count (P=0.008). About 95% of chemoradiotherapy patients had less than 12 lymph nodes removed after staining. The average patient follow-up was 24.2 months, and the local recurrence rate was 3.3%. The study was constrained by the nonrandomized allocation and retrospective approach. After transanal complete mesorectal excision, ex vivo intra-arterial indigo carmine injection increases the number of isolated lymph nodes regardless of neoadjuvant chemoradiotherapy. Nodal upstaging or a rise in the number of lymph nodes that are tumor-positive were not linked to indigo carmine injection.
Bupivacaine & Triamcinolone Infiltration in MMH Surgical Wounds for Postoperative Pain Control
For a study, researchers sought to evaluate the effectiveness of infusing triamcinolone acetonide and bupivacaine hydrochloride into surgical incisions after a Milligan-Morgan hemorrhoidectomy to relieve postoperative discomfort. A double-blind randomized controlled clinical trial was conducted between May 2105 and June 2019. Patients with grade third to fourth hemorrhoids who underwent an elective Milligan–Morgan hemorrhoidectomy met the inclusion criteria. Patients in the intervention group had a single injection of bupivacaine and triamcinolone, while those in the control group did not get any treatment. The primary outcome metric was the median of the maximum amount of pain recorded over the course of a 48-hour hospital stay using a visual analog scale. Secondary end goals were pain during follow-up, pain during urination, the need for analgesics, the rate of wound healing, and complications. Overall, 128 patients were distributed at random (64 in each group). At 48 hours, the maximum pain score in the intervention group was 3 points, whereas it was 6 points in the control group. This change met the criteria for statistical significance (P<0.05). No changes were seen with regard to discomfort during defecation. The intervention group required considerably fewer doses overall and had lower opiate requirements (6.3% vs. 21.9% patients; P=0.01; 5 vs. 23 cumulative doses). Comparison of the complications rates and wound healing were comparable. In the clinical trial comparing the intervention group to the “control group,” the use of a placebo was not taken into account. The median of values was used to convey data on pain or other problems forty-eight hours after surgery.
Transcriptomics of Human Abdominal Aortic Aneurysms Reveals the Dynamic Role of Smooth Muscle Cells
For a study, researchers sought to identify the gene expression profiles of individual cells involved in the development of abdominal aortic aneurysms (AAAs). AAA was the most frequent pathological aortic dilatation resulting in aortic rupture, which was deadly. Aortic degeneration is caused by both immunological and structural cells. However, gene-specific changes were unclear how these cellular subsets were affected. Therefore, AAAs and control tissues were subjected to single-cell RNA sequencing (scRNA-seq) analyses. By comparing gene expression profiles and specific receptor-ligand interactions, AAA-related alterations were investigated. To pinpoint the genes essential for AAA development, an integrative analysis of scRNA-seq data with significant genome-wide association research data was carried out. With the aid of scRNA-seq, they present the first thorough analysis of the cellular landscape in human AAA tissues. About 8 cell lineages were represented by seventeen groups that were found by unbiased clustering analysis of transcriptional patterns. When it comes to immune cells, clustering analysis showed 4 T-cell subpopulations and 5 monocyte/macrophage subpopulations, each of which had unique transcriptional profiles when compared to controls in AAAs. Numerous pathways that were only expressed in AAA tissue, such as those implicated with mitochondrial dysfunction, proliferation, and cytokine release, were discovered by gene enrichment analysis on immune subsets. Additionally, the receptor-ligand analysis identified strong connections between myeloid populations and vascular smooth muscle cells in AAA tissues. The expression of SORT1 in vascular smooth muscle cells was crucial for preserving normal aortic wall function, according to an integrated analysis of scRNA-seq data and genome-wide association research findings. Here, it provided the first comprehensive characterization of the single-cell composition of the abdominal aortic wall and showed the impact of human AAAs on the gene expression landscape.
