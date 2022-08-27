ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin County, VA

Former Gears of War and Fortnite pro Xcells killed in shooting

By Morgan Park
PC Gamer
PC Gamer
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EgPjO_0hXHTRdy00

On the night of August 24, Christopher "Xcells" Hill, a former Gears of War and Fortnite pro, was shot and killed at a home in Boones Hill, Virginia. That's according to the Franklin County Sheriff's Department, which shared details of its investigation Thursday.

As reported by WDBJ7 , the incident occurred after a homeowner was approached by a man he didn't know, later identified as Hill, "resulting in the homeowner shooting and killing Hill." A spokesperson for the Franklin County Sheriff's Department told WDBJ7 that no charges are currently pending.

Hill played Gears of War professionally for teams like Eunited, NRG, Hazard Esports, Enigma6, and Echo Fox before retiring in 2017. He also played Fortnite professionally in 2018 and 2019, but more recently, he'd been streaming on Twitch for 23,000 followers. He last streamed just two days before his killing.

Esports caster and talent manager Blaze remembered Hill on Twitter, calling him "one of the best players to ever touch Gears."

See more

Former Gears pro and 10-time champion Nicholas "Icy" Cope expressed his grief on Twitter alongside many other friends and fellow esports players. "I'm heartbroken. Love you bud and I’m sorry this world was so hard on you. FUCK MAN. RIP."

Hill was 26 years old.

Thanks, Dot Esports .

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 2

Related
Outsider.com

LOOK: Kyle Busch’s Wife, Samantha, Speaks Out Following Thursday’s Mall of America Shooting

As a scary scene developed in Minnesota’s Mall of America, NASCAR’s Kyle Busch guided his family to safety. Thankfully, the entire incident in the shopping center ended without injuries. Busch escorted his wife Samantha and their son Brexton out of the danger zone. However, Samantha is sharing the terrifying details of the frighteningly traumatic ordeal.
MINNESOTA STATE
Whiskey Riff

Man Is Chased & Gored By Bull… Hops On Top Of A Jeep To Escape And Immediately Falls Off

I’ll never forget being when I was a kid and going over to my grandparents’ house every Sunday for lunch. They had a few cows and a bull on their property, and my cousins and I would always jump the barbed-wire fence and test the bull like the absolute bozos we were, and every now and then the bull would charge us and we would hop back over the fence, thinking we were kings for even stepping foot inside the fence line in the first place.
ACCIDENTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
County
Franklin County, VA
Franklin County, VA
Crime & Safety
TMZ.com

Kangaroo Brawl Ends With One Getting Tossed Through Metal Fence

A brawl between 2 kangaroos ended quicker than expected when one went straight WWE on the other -- shoving the opponent straight through a metal fence!!!. The 'roo rivalry went down at Canberra Nature Reserve in Australia ... a passerby started filming the animals getting into it. After a few moments of hand-to-hand combat, one delivered the crushing blow ... hurling the loser into a not-so-solid wall.
ANIMALS
NBC News

Two 'lucha libre' wrestlers were allegedly killed by a drug cartel

MEXICO CITY — Authorities in Mexico confirmed Monday that a “lucha libre” wrestler had been found dead over the weekend in the north-central state of Guanajuato. The state prosecutors’ office said the body of a wrestler known as “Maremoto,” or “Tidal Wave,” had been found dumped behind a National Guard barracks Saturday in the city of Irapuato.
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Fortnite#Gears Of War#Violent Crime#Hazard Esports
PC Gamer

Free keys here for the first dynamic, open-world player-created MMO

Fractured Online is a dynamic and open-world sandbox MMO, where players choose where they want to go among three different but interconnected worlds. It skips the long grind in favour of a unique knowledge and talent system, which allows players to discover and learn new skills, master them quickly, and get into the action. You don't beat the bosses in this because you're high-level with sick equipment (though that helps). You can do it through pure skill.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Valve bans Steam curators suspected of scamming developers for free games

At least 20 curator pages with tens of thousands of followers vanished overnight. Earlier this week, indie developer Cowcat accused several Steam curators of trying to scam it out of free codes (opens in new tab) for its game, Brok the InvestiGator, and then publishing negative reviews after realizing the codes were actually for a free demo.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Esports
NewsBreak
Twitch
NewsBreak
Twitter
PC Gamer

Wrath of the Lich King Classic's new group finder tool is a mess

Pre-patch players are frustrated with bugs and people abusing the system. Wrath of the Lich King Classic (opens in new tab)'s most controversial feature is one that didn't exist in the original, 14-year-old expansion. World of Warcraft Classic received its preparatory Wrath pre-patch (opens in new tab) this week, which...
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Mafia for free is an offer you can't refuse

2K's golden goose is the Grand Theft Auto series, but in one of those quirks of fate the publisher also ended up eventually acquiring one of the only series that did a good job of offering an alternative. The original Mafia, released in 2002, was an early GTA competitor and many would say the best by a country mile: set in Illinois in the 1930s, the game followed the story of Tommy Angelo as he rose through the ranks of the Salieri mafia family.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Assassin's Creed Mirage will be revealed in September, according to a new leak

The leak says the game currently code-named Rift will see the return of Basim Ibn Ishaq. It's been almost two years since the release of Assassin's Creed Valhalla (opens in new tab), the most recent addition to the series, which means we're definitely due for another—and it looks like we might get our first look at what's next at the upcoming Ubisoft Forward event in September.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Bungie's Joe Blackburn talks Lightfall, Strand and the huge systemic changes coming to Destiny 2

The director also discusses weapon crafting, subclass reworks, and why there are more ways to play than just "smashing the boss". Last week's Destiny 2 showcase dropped a deluge of information about the next major expansion: Lightfall. Set to land on February 28, it sees the guardians journeying to Neptune and the previously undiscovered gleaming city of Neomuna. There they'll meet new allies called Cloud Striders, learn how to wield Strand (a second "Darkness" subclass), and face off against Emperor Calus, whose Shadow Legion has been augmented by The Witness and now includes monstrous "Tormentors".
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

PC Gamer

12K+
Followers
23K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering PC gaming for more than 20 years, PC Gamer is the biggest PC gaming website in the world, delivering around-the-clock news, features, eSports coverage, hardware testing and game reviews. PC Gamer also runs the major annual PC Gaming Show at E3, as well as monthly global print editions.

 https://www.pcgamer.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy