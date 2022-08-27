Read full article on original website
Related
US has given so much weaponry to Ukraine that defense officials say one of its munitions stockpiles is getting 'uncomfortably low': report
Since Russia invaded Ukraine, the US has sent lots of weaponry to the eastern European nation. Among those are M777 Howitzers and the 155mm ammunition for the weapons. But this has depleted the US's own stockpiles of the munitions, The Wall Street Journal reported. The US has provided Ukraine with...
Heartbreak for Princess Anne as she loses all 13 of her treasured foreign medals
PRINCESS Anne had to borrow a medal from Prince Charles after Buckingham Palace staff lost all 13 of her foreign gongs, we can reveal. Anne, 72, had to use Charles’s Order of Logohu on the Platinum Jubilee trip to Papua New Guinea because her brother has the only other in existence.
natureworldnews.com
Mutant Goat with Human Face is Being Worshipped Like a God in India
The goat born in the village Nimodia on the outskirts of Jaipur, the capital of the state of Rajasthan, India, was initially described looking like a grumpy old man by the locals, but was later on worshipped as an "avatar of god", according to NewsBreak. One of the videos taken...
Pope Francis Orders All Assets Be Deposited in Vatican Bank by Sept. 30.
Pope Francis wants all Holy See offices and Vatican-linked institutions to deposit their assets in the Vatican bank by Sept. 30. The Pope issued the order on Aug. 23. Keep reading to learn more about the order and what it means as the deadline approaches. What is the Vatican bank?
RELATED PEOPLE
Chinese metropolis of Chengdu locks down 21 million residents
The Chinese metropolis of Chengdu will impose a sweeping city-wide lockdown on Thursday evening, confining 21 million residents to their homes and shutting down businesses.
StreamUnlimited and GrAI Matter Labs Partner to Demonstrate World's First Real-Time Music/Media Source Separation AI Platform at IFA-2022
VIENNA & PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 1, 2022-- GrAI Matter Labs (GML), a pioneer of brain-inspired ultra-low latency and high precision computing, and StreamUnlimited, a leading developer of connected audio and IOT products, today announced the companies’ partnership to demonstrate multiple novel applications using Life-Ready AI in music and consumer audio at the IFA-2022 to be held from September 2 to 6. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220831005773/en/ Transformational Experiences for Multi-Media Products with Life-Ready AI (Photo: Business Wire)
UK households’ spending power to drop by £3,000, warns thinktank
Households in Britain will see their spending power cut by an average £3,000 by the end of next year unless the new government acts to counter the biggest drop in living standards in at least a century, research has indicated. Adding to pressure on Boris Johnson’s successor as prime...
How turning the heat off this winter could damage your health
Keeping the heating turned off is one surefire way of reducing gas and electricity bills this winter, but it could come at the expense of people’s health – particularly those with heart and lung conditions. According to a survey of more than 2,000 UK adults, 23% are planning...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Ones to Watch: The Souv
Emerging resortwear label The Souv will debut its first ready-to-wear collection on September 12 for the spring 2023 season. Founded by longtime fashion editor Mayte Allende, formerly of WWD and W Magazine, and designer Kevin Nguyen, who cut his teeth at Thakoon, Carolina Herrera and Madewell, the brand proposes a lived-in meets luxe take to resort-spirited loungewear. “We found a void in the resortwear category,” Allende said, adding that she and Nguyen met while consulting for an established New York City brand, the name of which she declined to reveal. “We were both consulting and went to Paris — picking fabrics...
Comments / 0