Emerging resortwear label The Souv will debut its first ready-to-wear collection on September 12 for the spring 2023 season. Founded by longtime fashion editor Mayte Allende, formerly of WWD and W Magazine, and designer Kevin Nguyen, who cut his teeth at Thakoon, Carolina Herrera and Madewell, the brand proposes a lived-in meets luxe take to resort-spirited loungewear. “We found a void in the resortwear category,” Allende said, adding that she and Nguyen met while consulting for an established New York City brand, the name of which she declined to reveal. “We were both consulting and went to Paris — picking fabrics...

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 27 MINUTES AGO