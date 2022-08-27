VIENNA & PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 1, 2022-- GrAI Matter Labs (GML), a pioneer of brain-inspired ultra-low latency and high precision computing, and StreamUnlimited, a leading developer of connected audio and IOT products, today announced the companies’ partnership to demonstrate multiple novel applications using Life-Ready AI in music and consumer audio at the IFA-2022 to be held from September 2 to 6. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220831005773/en/ Transformational Experiences for Multi-Media Products with Life-Ready AI (Photo: Business Wire)

SOFTWARE ・ 26 MINUTES AGO