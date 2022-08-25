Read full article on original website
Edmond North High School Student Killed In Motorcycle Crash
A community is coming together in the wake of tragedy after an Edmond teen is killed in a motorcycle crash. Gavin Black, 17, passed away Friday. He was a senior at Edmond North High School. His best friend, Colin Fiene, wants to help his family through a GoFundMe campaign. “He...
KOCO
Officials respond to car that crashed in building in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — Officials responded to a car that crashed into a building in Oklahoma City. At around 1:45 p.m. on Monday, officials responded to a scene where a car crashed into a building on Northwest Expressway. Officials said there were no injuries reported. The Oklahoma City Fire Department...
Family of fallen Edmond motorcycle officer sues suspect’s employer for damages
According to the documents, the family and their attorneys allege Coontz Roofing, Inc. should have never let the suspect behind the wheel of one of their commercial vehicles.
Oklahoma man arrested for deadly crash that killed passenger
An Oklahoma man was taken into custody this weekend in connection with a deadly crash that occurred earlier this year.
Two arrested after body found at homeless camp
Authorities say two people have been taken into custody after a body was found in northwest Oklahoma City.
KTUL
Southwestern Christian University placed on lockdown following armed gunman on campus
BETHANY, Okla. (KOKH) — Southwestern Christian University (SWCU) in Bethany was put into lockdown on Monday. Bethany police say a masked, armed gunman locked himself into a dorm room at SWCU near NW 39th Expressway. According to police, the suspect had a felony warrant out for his arrest in...
Pilot recovering after plane crashes into Keystone Lake
On Sunday, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol received a call about a plane crashing into Keystone Lake.
OCSO: Deputy Mark Johns is released from the hospital four days after life-threatening injuries
Just four days after receiving life-threatening injuries, Oklahoma County Deputy Mark Johns has been released from the hospital.
blackchronicle.com
Armed robbery suspect shot and killed in shootout with Oklahoma authorities on Turner Turnpike
Turner Turnpike shut down amid emergency situation. - Advertisement - UPDATE (4:40 p.m.): Oklahoma Highway Patrol provided a more comprehensive update on the active shooter situation that ended with an armed robbery suspect shot and killed by authorities Saturday afternoon. A Sedona, Ariz., agency notified OHP to be on the...
Edmond high school student critical after motorcycle crashes into minivan
An Edmond high school student is in critical condition after crashing a motorcycle into a minivan.
Woman’s home hit by lightning during storm; socket blown out of wall
One woman in Edmond said her house was struck by lightning, and it sounded so loud she thought her windows were blown out.
Bethany Police Identifies Suspect Arrested At University Campus
The Bethany Police Department said they have identified a suspect arrested Monday morning at Southwestern Christian University. The arrest comes after the campus was placed on lockdown. Police officials told News 9 that the school requested help from the department regarding a suspect, identified as 22-year-old Zachariah Larry, with a...
KOCO
Edmond house fire possibly caused by lightning strike
EDMOND, Okla. — A house fire in Edmond was possibly caused by a lightning strike. On Monday, crews were working to repair damage from overnight storms. Tree limbs and power poles were pulled down overnight across Edmond. Sky 5 flew above a scene just north of Arcadia Lake. Fire...
KOCO
2 people arrested in connection to weekend murder in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — Two people have been arrested in connection to a weekend murder in Oklahoma City. The murder occurred Saturday morning when police said a body was found at a homeless camp alongside Kilpatrick Turnpike near Western. Officers arrested a 20-year-old man and an 18-year-old woman on complaints...
okcfox.com
OKCPD arrests 20-year-old man, 18-year-old woman in connection to murder at homeless camp
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A 20-year-old man and 18-year-old woman were arrested on Saturday after police said they murdered an individual at a homeless camp. This is the second murder involving the homeless population in Oklahoma City in the last two weeks. Police say there is no correlation between...
OHP: I-40 westbound east of Douglas Blvd. has reopened after rollover car accident
I-40 westbound east of Douglas Blvd. closed around 9:40 a.m. Saturday morning due to a rollover car accident.
Oklahoma inmate escapes from Community Correctional Facility, found hiding in field nearby
An inmate got away from a Community Correctional Facility in Oklahoma City and was quickly found hiding in a field nearby.
Jenks football player appealing his suspension, says he was the victim of unsportsmanlike conduct
JENKS, Okla. — FOX23 has video that’s circulating on social media of a Jenks High School football player getting his head pushed into the ground multiple times after a play was over. The incident happened during Friday night’s game between Jenks and Edmond Santa Fe. The Jenks...
KOCO
Overnight shooting near Film Row leaves 1 injured
OKLAHOMA CITY — A woman is in stable condition after being shot in the stomach Saturday morning, Oklahoma City police said. The shooting happened at roughly 2:12 a.m. in the 900 block of West Sheridan, police said. A woman was shot while a group of people left a nearby club. The shooter was in a car and fled the scene. The woman was transported to the hospital.
Oklahoma City Police investigating a homicide, no arrests or charges made yet
Oklahoma City Police are investigating a homicide in North Oklahoma City near Northwest and North Santa Fe.
