ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edmond, OK

Comments / 0

Related
KOCO

Officials respond to car that crashed in building in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — Officials responded to a car that crashed into a building in Oklahoma City. At around 1:45 p.m. on Monday, officials responded to a scene where a car crashed into a building on Northwest Expressway. Officials said there were no injuries reported. The Oklahoma City Fire Department...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Edmond, OK
Edmond, OK
Crime & Safety
Edmond, OK
Accidents
Local
Oklahoma Accidents
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Edmond North High School#Kelly And Covell
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
KOCO

Edmond house fire possibly caused by lightning strike

EDMOND, Okla. — A house fire in Edmond was possibly caused by a lightning strike. On Monday, crews were working to repair damage from overnight storms. Tree limbs and power poles were pulled down overnight across Edmond. Sky 5 flew above a scene just north of Arcadia Lake. Fire...
EDMOND, OK
KOCO

2 people arrested in connection to weekend murder in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — Two people have been arrested in connection to a weekend murder in Oklahoma City. The murder occurred Saturday morning when police said a body was found at a homeless camp alongside Kilpatrick Turnpike near Western. Officers arrested a 20-year-old man and an 18-year-old woman on complaints...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Overnight shooting near Film Row leaves 1 injured

OKLAHOMA CITY — A woman is in stable condition after being shot in the stomach Saturday morning, Oklahoma City police said. The shooting happened at roughly 2:12 a.m. in the 900 block of West Sheridan, police said. A woman was shot while a group of people left a nearby club. The shooter was in a car and fled the scene. The woman was transported to the hospital.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy