Charges likely after fatal motorcycle wreck in Huntsville
A motorcyclist was killed in a wreck on Wednesday night in Huntsville.
Huntsville road closed for maintenance on Monday
The Madison County Sheriff's Office is advising people that a road in Huntsville will be closed on Monday, August 29.
Single-family rental communities under scrutiny in Huntsville
Single-family rental communities have emerged as an affordable option for people moving to Huntsville. But a local developer believes an amendment passed by the city planning commission, which modifies ordinances that limit multifamily units to four structures per acre, could put an end to build-to-rent developments. “My perspective is we’re...
WAFF
Deputy with Madison Co. Sheriff finds multiple goats in patrol car
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - the Madison County Sheriff’s Office shared on Facebook that one of its deputies discovered multiple goats in his car after delivering civil papers. The post says that Deputy Casey Thrower was serving civil documents Friday morning when he heard something in his patrol car. When he went to check on the vehicle, he discovered multiple goats inside.
1 Woman Injured In Motor Vehicle Crash On I-75 (Chattanooga, TN)
The Chattanooga Fire Department responded to a motor vehicle crash that injured a female driver. The crash happened on I-75 in Chattanooga just after 2 p.m. A pickup truck reportedly traveled off the road, crashed, and [..]
WDEF
More information on Sgt. Lee Russell who was killed in helicopter crash
NASHVILLE (WDEF) – The Tennessee Highway Patrol is releasing more information on the pilot who was killed in the Marion County helicopter crash this week. Lee Russell was from a small town in western Tennessee, McKenzie. He began his law enforcement career as a reserve deputy for Henry County...
valdostatoday.com
Two Alabama men arrested for Georgia murder
WALKER CO. – The GBI has arrested two Huntsville, Alabama men in connection to the death of a Rossville, Georgia man. Two men have been arrested in connection to the death of Dakota Bradshaw in Rossville, GA. Kavon Collier, age 23, of Huntsville, AL, and Eric Dodds, age 23, of Huntsville, AL have both been charged with murder.
WAAY-TV
'It was very malicious': Woman killed at Walmart parking lot in Decatur
A Huntsville man is in the Morgan County jail after police say he killed a woman with his car in a Walmart parking lot Thursday night. Preston Nelson is charged with murder, accused of intentionally running into Sherry Sain with his car. She was pronounced dead at the scene. One...
grocerydive.com
Food City set to acquire local grocer in Tennessee
Food City announced on Wednesday its plans to acquire Cooke’s Food Store/Fresh n’ Low stores with hopes of finalizing the acquisition by Oct. 1. The company stated it will keep the Cooke’s/Fresh n’ Low name and make efforts to re-hire “the vast majority” of Cooke’s current store associates.
WTVCFOX
Update: Helicopter that crashed was returning from missing person search, says TBI
MARION COUNTY, Tenn. — UPDATE (Friday):. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) tells our newsroom in an email that the helicopter that crashed was returning from a search for a missing person. TBI spokesman Josh DeVine says in an email, "it appears the crew was returning from pursuing a...
WDEF
Former Grundy Chief Deputy sentenced to 6 years for punching suspects
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – A former Grundy County law officer has been sentenced to six years in federal prison for using excessive force. Tony Bean was both the Chief of Police for Tracy City and a chief deputy for the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office. He was convicted of punching...
WAFF
Huntsville convicted murderer, kidnapper receives death penalty
Athens High School turns to virtual learning for second day following ‘gas smell’ reports. Athens High School turns to virtual learning for second day following ‘gas smell’ reports. City of Athens accepting Mayor’s Youth Commission applications. Updated: 6 hours ago. City of Athens accepting Mayor’s...
thunder1320.com
Manchester restaurant warns of counterfeit bills in the area
A Manchester restaurant is warning everyone in the area to be on the alert for counterfeit bills. The Oak Restaurant – located at 947 Interstate Drive in Manchester – claims that on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, they fell victim to a customer passing a counterfeit $100 bill. Restaurant...
WTVCFOX
Chattanooga man arrested in large drug bust Thursday, HCSO says
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — A Chattanooga man was arrested in a large drug bust Thursday, the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office says. On Wednesday, August 24, 2022, Detectives with the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics and Special Investigations Unit searched 6605 Flagstone Drive in reference to an investigation into the manufacture and distribution of narcotics.
2 Huntsville men arrested for Georgia murder
Two Huntsville men were arrested in connection to a murder that took place in Georgia on August 1.
WDEF
Sheriff’s Office reports Fentanyl bust at I 75 motel
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office reports a major drug bust this week at a local motel. Narcotics detectives raided a room at the Microtel Motel on McCutcheon Road on Tuesday. They say they recovered. • $14,265.00 Dollars in U.S. currency. • Approximately 39 grams of...
Alabama city is 11th on list of where people are most likely to have an affair
When you think of Huntsville, what comes to mind? Rockets? Military? Fast-growing city full of buttoned-up engineers consumed with the work and the latest technology?. Apparently not, at least to one recent ranking. MyDatingAdviser.com looked at different categories to determine the rankings of the most unfaithful cities in the U.S....
3 arrested, 3 to be arrested in connection with attempted robbery, shooting in Huntsville
Huntsville Police said investigators believe the shooting, which injured four people, stemmed from an attempted robbery.
Krispy Kreme launches new out of this world donut flavor!
With the launch of the Artemis One SLS finally around the corner, Krispy Kreme will offer a new, extremely limited Artemis Moon Doughnut!
