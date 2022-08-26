Read full article on original website
Governor Abbott Sends 75 Migrants to ChicagoTom HandyChicago, IL
Chicago Labor Day Weekend: Fun Things to Do!The Bright Side CornerChicago, IL
Human+Nature Exhibition: My search for all 8 massive sculptures at the Morton ArboretumJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Northern Illinois Food Bank’s New North Suburban Center (NSC) Hosted Ribbon Cutting and Grand Opening EventKatie HeratyLake Forest, IL
Taste of Iceland heads to Chicago from 9/1 to 9/3Adrian HolmanChicago, IL
Data Researcher Challenging Ald. Samantha Nugent To Represent Northwest Side
NORTH MAYFAIR — A mother, community activist and data researcher is running to unseat freshman Ald. Samantha Nugent (39th) in City Council. Denali Dasgupta, who lives in North Mayfair with her three children and husband, announced her run for 39th Ward alderman last week and began collecting signatures to be on the ballot this week. Nugent is also running for reelection.
Ald. Tom Tunney Endorses Chief Of Staff Bennett Lawson To Replace Him As 44th Ward Alderman
LAKEVIEW — Bennett Lawson, chief of staff to Lakeview Ald. Tom Tunney, has announced his campaign to replace him as 44th Ward alderman. Lawson announced his campaign Tuesday morning, hours after Tunney revealed he’s retiring at the end of his term after 19 years serving Lakeview. Lawson, who was appointed chief of staff in 2007 and previously served as director of community outreach, was endorsed by Tunney.
Here’s How To Participate In The Southport Neighbors Association’s 2nd Annual Yard Sale
LAKEVIEW — The Southport Neighbors Association is looking for neighbors to participate in its second annual community yard sale this month. The yard sale is 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Sept. 24. A map of participating homes will be posted on the Southport Neighbors Association’s website. Neighbors who want to...
A $5 Million Buddy Bear Car Wash Could Be Coming To Chatham
CHATHAM — A $5 million car wash could be coming to a vacant plot on the South Side. Developers at SDR Chatham, LLC hope to bring a Buddy Bear Car Wash to 201-357 W. 83rd St. The single-story project will be approximately 4,775 square feet and include 26 parking spaces. The car wash will bring 100 construction jobs and eight permanent jobs to the community, according to the developers’ proposal.
Chicago’s Labor Day Parade Returns Saturday To Southeast Side
CHICAGO — The city’s Labor Day Parade returns Saturday in East Side. This weekend marks the return of the long-running parade, which has not been held since 2019 due to the pandemic. It’ll kick off noon Saturday at 104th Street and Ewing Avenue, according to a news release.
Traffic-Calming Infrastructure Is Needed To Make Garfield Boulevard Safer, Neighbors Say As City Prepares South Side ‘Vision Zero’ Plan
WASHINGTON PARK — City transportation officials are gearing up to release a plan to reduce traffic crashes on the South Side and are looking for residents to weigh in. A few dozen people shared safety issues and potential solutions along the boulevard during a safety workshop Tuesday at the Green Line Performing Arts Center, 329 E. Garfield Blvd.
Bulls Fest, Lucha Libre Wrestling, Fiesta Boricua And More: 20 Things To Do In Chicago Labor Day Weekend
CHICAGO — There are plenty of happenings around Chicago this Labor Day weekend. Kick off the first weekend of the month with this roundup of 20 things to do:. Varying times Thursday-Sunday. Click here for the lineup. Chicago Cultural Center, 78 E. Washington St.; Millennium Park Harris Theater’s rooftop...
WOOGMS Labor Day Parade Returning For 60th Year: ‘Everybody Marches, Nobody [Just] Watches’
LAKEVIEW — The annual WOOGMS Labor Day Parade returns for its 60th year Monday. The Wellington Oakdale Old Glory Marching Society marchers will step off at 11 a.m. Monday from the corner of Pine Grove and Wellington avenues, continuing the Lakeview tradition of a DIY parade that invites residents from across Chicago to participate.
Volunteers Guard DuSable Lake Shore Drive Crosswalk To Highlight Dangers To Pedestrians, Bicyclists
DOWNTOWN — Sporting high-visibility vests and handheld stop signs, safe streets advocates became de facto crossing guards for DuSable Lake Shore Drive earlier this month to spotlight how drivers endanger pedestrians and bicyclists. Local volunteers organized their Red Light Action Aug. 12 to stand their ground in the crosswalk...
Former Little Village High School Administrator Raped A Student For Years, Prosecutors Say
LITTLE VILLAGE — The former dean of a Little Village high school sexually assaulted a student multiple times starting when she was 15, prosecutors said in court Wednesday. Brian Crowder, 40, has been charged with criminal sexual assault. Prosecutors said he abused the former student during her sophomore, junior and senior years at Little Village Lawndale High School’s Social Justice before she cut off contact in 2015. The former student is now 24 and reported the abuse in September 2021, prosecutors said.
Jose Gamaliel Gonzalez, Pioneer Of Chicago’s Latino Art Scene, Dies At 89: ‘Art Was His Way Of Making An Impact’
PILSEN — Jose Gamaliel Gonzalez was passionate about uplifting and connecting Latino artists in Chicago, his family and friends said. The artist founded El Movimiento Artistico Chicano and Mi Raza Arts Consortium, and his murals could once be seen on city walls. He died Aug. 20 at 89 after a period of illness.
Bistro 6050 Looking For New Owner To Take Over Popular Portage Park Snack Shop
PORTAGE PARK — The husband-and-wife duo between Bistro 6050 are selling the snack shop and creperie — but it’s not closing. Bistro 6050 at 6050 W. Irving Park Road has spent five years serving a variety of housemade snacks, teas and ice creams inspired by cuisines from all over the world. Co-owner Chris Touwaide said he and his wife, Roselle Prisno, are now looking for someone to take it over.
Bicycle Race Through Mud And More Saturday To Support East Side’s Big Marsh Bike Park
EAST SIDE — Big Marsh Bike Park is inviting cyclists out for a messy all-day race over Labor Day weekend. The Half Acre CX Eliminator race is 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday at Big Marsh Bike Park, 11599 S. Stony Island Ave. A portion of the race’s proceeds will go to the development of the Southeast Side’s Big Marsh, a nearly 300-acre natural area and bike park operated by the Park District.
ARC Music Festival Returning To Union Park Labor Day Weekend
WEST LOOP — ARC Music Festival is back this weekend at Union Park with more than 40 artists hitting the stage. The electronic music festival debuted last year at the park. This year, it’s expanding into a three-day fest that will run Friday-Sunday at 1501 W. Randolph St.
Help Save Migrating Birds By Turning Off High-Rise Lights At Night, Birders Say
DOWNTOWN — High-rise dwellers are encouraged to turn off their lights after 11 p.m. for several months to stop migrating birds from hitting their windows. The fall migration season through Chicago runs through Nov. 15, according to the Chicago Audubon Society. About 5 million birds from 250 species migrate through the city each year — and some meet their end against tall buildings, according to the group.
Den Theatre In Wicker Park Launches Weekly ‘Den Marketplace’ With Artists, Makers, Live Performances
WICKER PARK — A Wicker Park theater known for hosting comedy shows and plays is launching a weekly marketplace to highlight local artists, makers and performers. The Den Marketplace is 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sundays at the Den Theatre, 1331 N. Milwaukee Ave., which has called Wicker Park home since 2010.
Ravenswood Nonprofit Can Keep Giving Free Photo Classes To Kids Thanks To Outpouring Of Support After Burglary
RAVENSWOOD — A photography nonprofit burglarized this month blew past its fundraising goal to replace needed equipment and keep teaching free classes to kids from under-resourced neighborhoods. FreshLens offers photography classes and resources to students from middle school through college. Programs are fully funded through donations to ensure young...
Empirical Brewery Transforming Into Lego Pop-Up With More Than 1 Million Bricks
RAVENSWOOD — Lego fans can get their fill of the plastic bricks — and beer — during a pop-up in September. Empirical Brewery, 1801 W. Foster Ave., will transform into The Brick Bar Sept. 9-10, with more than 1 million Lego bricks. The pop-up will be decorated...
Police Release Photos Of SUV As Search Continues For Driver Who Hit, Killed 5-Year-Old On Far Northwest Side
EDGEBROOK/SAUGANASH — Three weeks after a hit-and-run driver killed 5-year-old Taha Khan outside his home, police have released photos of the SUV involved in hopes of tracking down the car and driver. The crash occurred around 9 p.m. Aug. 10 in the 6300 block of North Cicero Avenue on...
Labor Day Weekend Will Have Lots Of Sunshine And Warm Days
CHICAGO — Sunshine and warm weather are coming to Chicago over the long holiday weekend. Friday is set to hit 89 degrees and be mostly sunny, though there could be wind with gusts up to 20 mph, according to the National Weather Service. Saturday will start sunny, and it...
