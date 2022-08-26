ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Data Researcher Challenging Ald. Samantha Nugent To Represent Northwest Side

NORTH MAYFAIR — A mother, community activist and data researcher is running to unseat freshman Ald. Samantha Nugent (39th) in City Council. Denali Dasgupta, who lives in North Mayfair with her three children and husband, announced her run for 39th Ward alderman last week and began collecting signatures to be on the ballot this week. Nugent is also running for reelection.
Ald. Tom Tunney Endorses Chief Of Staff Bennett Lawson To Replace Him As 44th Ward Alderman

LAKEVIEW — Bennett Lawson, chief of staff to Lakeview Ald. Tom Tunney, has announced his campaign to replace him as 44th Ward alderman. Lawson announced his campaign Tuesday morning, hours after Tunney revealed he’s retiring at the end of his term after 19 years serving Lakeview. Lawson, who was appointed chief of staff in 2007 and previously served as director of community outreach, was endorsed by Tunney.
A $5 Million Buddy Bear Car Wash Could Be Coming To Chatham

CHATHAM — A $5 million car wash could be coming to a vacant plot on the South Side. Developers at SDR Chatham, LLC hope to bring a Buddy Bear Car Wash to 201-357 W. 83rd St. The single-story project will be approximately 4,775 square feet and include 26 parking spaces. The car wash will bring 100 construction jobs and eight permanent jobs to the community, according to the developers’ proposal.
Chicago’s Labor Day Parade Returns Saturday To Southeast Side

CHICAGO — The city’s Labor Day Parade returns Saturday in East Side. This weekend marks the return of the long-running parade, which has not been held since 2019 due to the pandemic. It’ll kick off noon Saturday at 104th Street and Ewing Avenue, according to a news release.
Traffic-Calming Infrastructure Is Needed To Make Garfield Boulevard Safer, Neighbors Say As City Prepares South Side ‘Vision Zero’ Plan

WASHINGTON PARK — City transportation officials are gearing up to release a plan to reduce traffic crashes on the South Side and are looking for residents to weigh in. A few dozen people shared safety issues and potential solutions along the boulevard during a safety workshop Tuesday at the Green Line Performing Arts Center, 329 E. Garfield Blvd.
Former Little Village High School Administrator Raped A Student For Years, Prosecutors Say

LITTLE VILLAGE — The former dean of a Little Village high school sexually assaulted a student multiple times starting when she was 15, prosecutors said in court Wednesday. Brian Crowder, 40, has been charged with criminal sexual assault. Prosecutors said he abused the former student during her sophomore, junior and senior years at Little Village Lawndale High School’s Social Justice before she cut off contact in 2015. The former student is now 24 and reported the abuse in September 2021, prosecutors said.
Bistro 6050 Looking For New Owner To Take Over Popular Portage Park Snack Shop

PORTAGE PARK — The husband-and-wife duo between Bistro 6050 are selling the snack shop and creperie — but it’s not closing. Bistro 6050 at 6050 W. Irving Park Road has spent five years serving a variety of housemade snacks, teas and ice creams inspired by cuisines from all over the world. Co-owner Chris Touwaide said he and his wife, Roselle Prisno, are now looking for someone to take it over.
Bicycle Race Through Mud And More Saturday To Support East Side’s Big Marsh Bike Park

EAST SIDE — Big Marsh Bike Park is inviting cyclists out for a messy all-day race over Labor Day weekend. The Half Acre CX Eliminator race is 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday at Big Marsh Bike Park, 11599 S. Stony Island Ave. A portion of the race’s proceeds will go to the development of the Southeast Side’s Big Marsh, a nearly 300-acre natural area and bike park operated by the Park District.
ARC Music Festival Returning To Union Park Labor Day Weekend

WEST LOOP — ARC Music Festival is back this weekend at Union Park with more than 40 artists hitting the stage. The electronic music festival debuted last year at the park. This year, it’s expanding into a three-day fest that will run Friday-Sunday at 1501 W. Randolph St.
Help Save Migrating Birds By Turning Off High-Rise Lights At Night, Birders Say

DOWNTOWN — High-rise dwellers are encouraged to turn off their lights after 11 p.m. for several months to stop migrating birds from hitting their windows. The fall migration season through Chicago runs through Nov. 15, according to the Chicago Audubon Society. About 5 million birds from 250 species migrate through the city each year — and some meet their end against tall buildings, according to the group.
Ravenswood Nonprofit Can Keep Giving Free Photo Classes To Kids Thanks To Outpouring Of Support After Burglary

RAVENSWOOD — A photography nonprofit burglarized this month blew past its fundraising goal to replace needed equipment and keep teaching free classes to kids from under-resourced neighborhoods. FreshLens offers photography classes and resources to students from middle school through college. Programs are fully funded through donations to ensure young...
Labor Day Weekend Will Have Lots Of Sunshine And Warm Days

CHICAGO — Sunshine and warm weather are coming to Chicago over the long holiday weekend. Friday is set to hit 89 degrees and be mostly sunny, though there could be wind with gusts up to 20 mph, according to the National Weather Service. Saturday will start sunny, and it...
