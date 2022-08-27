Genoa edges Oak Harbor 28-25 in Celestial Bowl to get coach Bill Fisher first win

GENOA, Ohio — Back and forth they went, one team scoring and the other team scoring in a shootout befitting the rivalry known as the Celestial Bowl.

“I thought whoever was going to be the last one to score [would win],” Genoa coach Bill Fisher said when Friday’s game against Oak Harbor was all over. “Every time someone got some momentum, it seemed like it went away.”

Ultimately, however, it was the Comets who put the ball in the end zone, made a stop, and came away victorious 28-25 in one of northwest Ohio’s oldest high school football rivalries.

Genoa went ahead 21-18 in the fourth quarter, riding a 13-yard touchdown pass from junior quarterback Aiden Brunkhorst to senior halfback Robert Messenger. The Rockets had an opportunity to retake the lead, but a long pass from sophomore quarterback Michael Lalonde was ruled incomplete.

Starting at their 26, the Comets embarked on a balanced drive that ate almost five minutes of the final quarter. Brunkhorst, who accumulated 130 yards on the ground in addition to 171 through the air, paced a potent rushing attack for Genoa, along with junior running back Aidan Antry.

The Comets turned to Messenger to put them over the edge. He powered for a four-yard gain and then a three-yard touchdown to give Genoa a 28-18 lead it did not relinquish.

“The key for me [on the final drive] was ‘just keep the ball in our hands.’ When they had the ball, we were cramping up, we were getting tired,” Messenger said. “I think the conditioning we’ve done throughout practice really helped us.”

Oak Harbor, however, wasn’t finished. The Rockets replied to Messenger’s final touchdown with a 60-yard strike from Lalonde to senior wide receiver Hayden Buhro with a little less than three minutes to play.

An onside kick went awry, however, and after a pair of six-yard runs by Messenger and Brunkhorst, the Comets assumed victory formation.

“It was one of those games where momentum kept changing. They’d grab it for a while, and we’d grab it for a while,” Rockets coach Mike May said. “I thought our kids played really hard. They battled through some adversity with injuries.”

Oak Harbor suffered multiple injuries, including the loss of senior wide receiver and defensive back Judson Overmeyer, who was stretchered off in the second quarter. The Rockets’ offense stagnated around the same time, and they were unable to recapture the magic of junior quarterback Jaqui Hayward’s 91-yard rushing touchdown to open the scoring late in the first quarter.

The Rockets held an 18-14 lead after a third-quarter Buhro touchdown, but Genoa scored the next 10 points. The Comets outgained Oak Harbor 374-287 for the evening and picked up 23 first downs against nine for the Rockets.

“It was just a great high school football game,” May said. “I think both teams played really hard.”

The win was Fisher’s first after a 35-14 loss to Archbold to start the season.

“It’s absolutely fantastic,” Fisher said of the victory. “I know this means a whole lot to the community. The hard work that goes into this ... it’s a hell of a great feeling.”