ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Mets top Rockies 7-6 on Alonso's walk-off single in 9th

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40QKVk_0hXHHCeR00

NEW YORK (AP) — Mark Canha hit two clutch doubles and Pete Alonso singled home the winning run in the bottom of the ninth inning to give the New York Mets a 7-6 victory over the Colorado Rockies on Friday night.

Brett Baty launched his second major league homer and Starling Marte had a two-run triple for the NL East leaders, who have won the first two games of the four-game series.

Canha put the Mets ahead 4-3 with an RBI double in the sixth. Elias Díaz laced a three-run double that gave Colorado a 6-4 advantage in the eighth, but Canha tied it with a two-run double in the bottom half.

Brandon Nimmo worked a one-out walk in the ninth against Rockies closer Daniel Bard (3-4), who hit Marte with the next pitch. After Francisco Lindor lined out to a diving Sam Hilliard in shallow left field, Alonso fell behind 0-2 before grounding a single between third base and shortstop to score Nimmo.

Edwin Díaz (3-1) pitched a scoreless ninth for the win.

The last-place Rockies dropped to 18-41 on the road. They have a winning record (36-32) at Coors Field.

Mets starter Chris Bassitt took a one-run lead into the eighth, but was pulled with one out after Charlie Blackmon reached on an infield single. Mychal Givens gave up a single to C.J. Cron and walked José Iglesias to load the bases.

After Randal Grichuk struck out, Elias Díaz doubled to center field to give the Rockies their first lead.

Colorado reliever Carlos Estevez struck out the first two batters he faced in the eighth before giving up a short-lived lead. Darin Ruf reached on an error by third baseman Ryan McMahon, and Jeff McNeil followed with a single. Canha doubled down the left-field line to tie the score at 6. Both runs were unearned.

Baty led off the third by driving Chad Kuhl’s first-pitch sinker into the Mets’ bullpen in right-center.

Canha scored on Marte’s two-run triple that made it 3-0 in the fifth.

Brendan Rodgers hit a two-run double off the top of the center-field wall for Colorado in the sixth. Rodgers scored on Cron’s single, tying it 3-all.

Bassitt allowed four runs on eight hits and a walk in 7 1/3 innings.

Kuhl was charged with three runs and five hits in five innings.

REMEMBER WHEN

The Mets will celebrate their first Old-Timers’ Day since 1994 on Saturday. Many of the ex-Mets planning to participate were in attendance Friday night, drawing loud cheers from the crowd of 32,447 when they were shown on the large video board.

ONE TOUGH KID

One of the former Mets at Citi Field was ex-third baseman Howard Johnson.

Johnson’s grandson, Tanner, threw out a ceremonial first pitch with his grandfather serving as catcher. The 3-year-old suffered a tragic accident last year when his father, Glen, accidentally ran over his left foot with a lawnmower, resulting in the youngster losing all five toes.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Rockies: RHP Alex Colomé (elbow) threw his third side session and is “really close” to returning, according to manager Bud Black. There are no plans for Colomé to make a rehab assignment.

Mets: RHP Tommy Hunter (lower back tightness) was reinstated from the 15-day injured list. To make room, C Michael Pérez was optioned to Triple-A Syracuse. … 3B Eduardo Escobar (left oblique) continued a rehab assignment with High A Brooklyn and went 0 for 3 as the designated hitter, facing a left-handed pitcher. If the switch-hitter felt good after his at-bats, manager Buck Showalter intimated Escobar could return Saturday. … LHP Joey Lucchesi (Tommy John surgery) threw a scoreless inning Thursday for Class A St. Lucie, striking out two.

Rockies: LHP Kyle Freeland (7-8, 4.93 ERA) pitches Saturday night. Freeland has a 1.93 ERA in three career games (two starts) at Citi Field.

Mets: LHP David Peterson (6-3, 3.44) goes for New York.

___

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

MLB: Umpire Hernández blew calls, losing World Series job

NEW YORK (AP) — Ángel Hernández was on track to umpire in the 2018 World Series before getting overturned three times at first base on video reviews during Game 3 of that year’s AL Division Series between the New York Yankees and Boston, MLB wrote in response to his latest legal filing. The Cuba-born Hernández was hired as a big league umpire in 1993 and sued in 2017, alleging he was discriminated against because he had not been assigned to the World Series since 2005 and had been passed over for crew chief. U.S. District Judge J. Paul Oetken granted a summary judgment to MLB in March 2021, and Hernández asked the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in February to throw out Oetken’s decision. Hernández served as an interim crew chief from 2011-16, at the start of the pandemic-delayed 2020 season and for part of the 2021 season, but has not been made a permanent crew chief.
MLB
The Associated Press

Phillies pound 22 hits, cruise to 18-2 win over Diamondbacks

PHOENIX (AP) — The Philadelphia Phillies pounded 22 hits, scored 18 runs and did basically anything they wanted offensively in an 18-2 drubbing of the Arizona Diamondbacks on Wednesday night. Yet surprisingly, the story was about the pitching. Left-hander Bailey Falter threw a career-high 6 1/3 innings, giving up just one run, giving the Phillies another rotation option during the stretch run. He walked none and struck out six, carving through the D-backs lineup with ease. “We needed a ‘W’ today and that’s what we did,” Falter said. “The bats were fantastic, I went out and did my job and gave us a chance to win.”
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Associated Press

Pujols delivers as Cardinals outlast Reds in 13 innings, 5-3

CINCINNATI (AP) — Albert Pujols hit a go-ahead sacrifice fly in the 13th inning, Lars Nootbaar added a two-run homer and the St. Louis Cardinals twice used five-man infields to stop the Cincinnati Reds and pull out a 5-3 win on Wednesday night. In his final game in Cincinnati, Pujols shook off going hitless in five at-bats to deliver against Chase Anderson (0-2), driving in automatic runner Paul Goldschmidt with one out. Nootbaar went deep two batters later. The NL Central-leading Cardinals first used an extra infielder in the 11th with Colin Moran on third and nobody out. Moran held up on Jose Barrero’s groundout and Jake Fraley grounded to shortstop Tommy Edman, who threw Moran out at the plate — a call that survived a replay review. The Cardinals went to five infielders again with one out in the 12th and Edman threw out Austin Romine trying to score on Alejo Lopez’s grounder, helping Andre Pallante (6-4) get the win. Pallante worked the final three innings, allowing Fraley’s RBI single in the 13th.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Associated Press

Ohtani’s 30th HR rallies Angels to 3-2 victory over Yankees

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — In a matchup of the top two contenders for the AL Most Valuable Player, Shohei Ohtani came up with the biggest hit of the night. The reigning AL MVP became the first player in major league history to hit 30 home runs and record 10 pitching wins in the same season as the Los Angeles Angels rallied for a 3-2 victory over the New York Yankees on Wednesday.
ANAHEIM, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Syracuse, NY
City
Denver, CO
City
Homer, NY
City
Queens, NY
Denver, CO
Sports
Queens, NY
Sports
City
Brooklyn, NY
Local
Colorado Sports
The Associated Press

Diamondbacks play the Brewers in first of 4-game series

Milwaukee Brewers (69-60, second in the NL Central) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (61-67, third in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Brandon Woodruff (9-3, 3.31 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 132 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Merrill Kelly (11-5, 2.97 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 135 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -137, Diamondbacks +114; over/under is 7 1/2...
MILWAUKEE, WI
The Associated Press

Guardians and Orioles play in series rubber match

Baltimore Orioles (68-61, fourth in the AL East) vs. Cleveland Guardians (68-60, first in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Kyle Bradish (2-5, 5.63 ERA, 1.54 WHIP, 79 strikeouts); Guardians: Shane Bieber (8-7, 3.02 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 153 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Guardians -185, Orioles +157; over/under is 7 1/2...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
510K+
Post
508M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy