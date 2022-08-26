ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

On3.com

Georgia Bulldogs Countdown to Kickoff: Day 4

You know, there have been a lot of great number fours in Georgia’s long football history, especially recently. Running back James Cook just vacated the number after an excellent senior campaign in Athens, and he’s now holding things down in Buffalo. Nolan Smith is sporting it this year...
ATHENS, GA
On3.com

Penn State offers 4-star RB Taylor Tatum

Breaking news. In-depth analysis. Limited Ads.7-Day Free Trial. Penn State has extended an offer to Longview (Texas) four-star running back Taylor Tatum. The On3 Consensus — a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies — has Tatum as the No. 104 prospect in the 2024 cycle.
STATE COLLEGE, PA

