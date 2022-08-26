Dylan James Myers, 25, of Bismarck, N.D., and a former resident of Metropolis, was tragically taken from this life on Aug. 23, 2022. He was born on March 14, 1997, in Paducah. He is survived by his father, James Eric Myers of Chattanooga, Tenn.; three siblings, Austin Myers of Chattanooga, Tenn., Harley Myers of Roanoke, Texas, and Shadow Capron of Metropolis; grandparents Dennis and Joanie Myers of Anna and Jim White of Metropolis. He also leaves his best friend, Gunner, Dylan’s bloodhound.

BISMARCK, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO