Dylan James Myers
Dylan James Myers, 25, of Bismarck, N.D., and a former resident of Metropolis, was tragically taken from this life on Aug. 23, 2022. He was born on March 14, 1997, in Paducah. He is survived by his father, James Eric Myers of Chattanooga, Tenn.; three siblings, Austin Myers of Chattanooga, Tenn., Harley Myers of Roanoke, Texas, and Shadow Capron of Metropolis; grandparents Dennis and Joanie Myers of Anna and Jim White of Metropolis. He also leaves his best friend, Gunner, Dylan’s bloodhound.
Anna Fire & Rescue has new truck
The Anna Fire & Rescue Department has a new vehicle. The unit was delivered to the department over the weekend. The truck arrived at the Anna Fire Station early last Saturday afternoon. Anna Fire Chief Mike Dammerman and assistant fire chief Todd Harris were on hand to accept the delivery.
Norman G. Hickam
Norman G. Hickam was born in rural Alto Pass on Nov. 19, 1921, the son of George Allen and LuMeda Belle McKinney Hickam, and died on Aug. 28, 2022, at the Illinois Veterans Home in Anna, where he had resided since June 2021. He was the eighth of 10 children,...
Ray Wall
Ray Wall, 71, of Jonesboro, died Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, at the Jonesboro Rehabilitation & Health Care Center. He was born on Dec. 27, 1950, in Anna, the son of Ralph Sr. and Agnes Williams Wall. Mr. Wall is survived by his daughters, Michele Long of Makanda, Maria McDaniel of...
Emilie Marlene Atwood (nee Ulrich)
Emilie Marlene Atwood (nee Ulrich), 86, of Anna, went to be with our Lord and Savior, while surrounded by her loving family, on Aug. 26, 2022, after her struggles with congestive heart failure. She was born on March 5, 1936, in Chicago, the daughter of Kurt and Josephine Ulrich. She...
