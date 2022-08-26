ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whiteville, NC

columbuscountynews.com

Virginia Dare (Creech) Cartrette

Virginia Dare Creech Cartrette, 84, of Whiteville, passed away Sunday, August 28, 2022. She was born in Columbus County, the daughter of the late Lee Byron and Julia Rebecca Creech. She was the widow of the late Jerry Fredrick Cartrette. She is survived by two daughters, Sophia Cartrette and fiance,...
WHITEVILLE, NC
columbuscountynews.com

Robin (Williamson) Fort

Robin Williamson Fort, age 60 of Whiteville, NC passed away on Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at her residence. Robin was born on November 16, 1961, in Rex, Georgia, daughter of the late William Alton Williamson and Doris Lorene Davis Williamson. Survivors include her husband, Leon Edward “Eddie” Fort of Whiteville. Her siblings are David Alton Williamson (Cindy), Williamson, GA and Michael Gilbert Williamson, Rex, GA.
WHITEVILLE, NC
columbuscountynews.com

Billy Michael Gilliland

Billy Michael Gilliland, age 71 of Hallsboro, passed away on Monday, August 29, 2022, at the Lower Cape Fear LifeCare Angel House in Whiteville. Arrangements will be announced soon.
HALLSBORO, NC
columbuscountynews.com

Helena (Gumbs) Best

Helena Gumbs Best, 60, formerly of Whiteville, died Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center in Charlotte, NC. Arrangements will be announced soon.
WHITEVILLE, NC
columbuscountynews.com

City Food Truck Workshop Thursday

City officials will meet with the planning board and food truck operators Thursday to discuss the future of the popular eateries in Whiteville. Food trucks are basically prohibited in the city. A plan to allow food trucks in Whiteville was shot down by a unanimous vote in 2020 after complaints from traditional restaurants. Owners of several dining establishments told the council that food trucks offer a low-cost way for operators to compete with brick and mortar businesses, with less investment.
WHITEVILLE, NC
columbuscountynews.com

Jonathan Charlie Inman

Jonathan Charlie Inman, age 39, of Shallotte, NC, passed away at his residence. Jonathan was born in New Hanover County on June 23, 1983 to Orbie Eugene Inman and the late Eloise Hammond Inman. In addition to his mother, Jonathan is preceded in death by his Maternal Grandparents; Lucille Andrews Hammonds and Charlie Odell Hammonds, and his Paternal Grandparents; Orbie Johnson Inman and Ethel Ilene Milliken Inman.
SHALLOTTE, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Woman injured in train accident in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A woman is in stable condition after being injured by a train. Wilmington Police responded to a ‘pedestrian vs. train’ accident at 5th and Martin St. just before 12:30 a.m. When officers arrived, they found a 63-year-old woman next to the railroad tracks...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

WPD investigating early morning train incident

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department announced that they are currently investigating an early morning train incident that occurred on Aug. 30. Per the WPD, units responded to a “train vs. pedestrian” incident at 12:22 a.m. at 5th St. and Martin St. Upon arrival, officers found...
WILMINGTON, NC
columbuscountynews.com

Pauline (Samuel) Singletary

Pauline Samuel Singletary, 92, formerly of Chadbourn, NC, died Sunday, August 28, 2022, in Fairfax, VA. Arrangements will be announced soon.
CHADBOURN, NC
columbuscountynews.com

Linda Gail (Soles) Greene

Linda Gail Soles Greene age 60 of Clarendon, went to be with her Lord and Saviour on Sunday, August 28, 2022, at her residence. She was the daughter of the late Clyde Soles and Rena Blanche Ivey Soles and was also preceded in death by a son, Toby Matthew Greene; son-in-law, Chris Davis and a brother, Kenneth Wayne Soles.
CLARENDON, NC
columbuscountynews.com

Weekly Podcast – THE COLUMBUS CONNECTION with Jefferson Weaver

This week Jefferson talks with In-Studio Guests Ronnie Strickland, Irvin Enzor, and Frankye Boone who are Candidates for Columbus County Board of Education, District 3. THE COLUMBUS CONNECTION with Jefferson Weaver is a weekly public affairs program produced in, for, and about Columbus County. Each week Jefferson and his in-studio guests discuss topics of interest pertaining to Columbus and surrounding counties in North Carolina. The program is produced by Columbus County News in association with Jones Media Partners and can be heard every Saturday morning at 10 a.m. on WTXY AM1540, KOOL 103.9FM, and online at www.Kool1039Radio.com. It is also available as a podcast on Spotify, and on other podcast platforms as well.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Funds secured to replace roof on Wilmington’s 1st Black Masonic Lodge

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Construction is now in the works to replace the roof of Wilmington’s oldest Black Masonic temple. The Historic Wilmington Foundation says the construction on the roof of the Giblem Lodge is now fully funded thanks to generous donations from multiple organizations. Built in 1871,...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Local anglers being encouraged to donate flounder carcasses to science

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — If you reel in a flounder this season, you’re being asked to think twice before throwing the carcass in the trash. The N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries says they will collect flounder carcasses of legal size (15 inches or greater) from recreational fishermen during the upcoming recreational flounder season to be used for science.
WILMINGTON, NC
WBTW News13

Robeson County community mourns fire chief’s death

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A Robeson County community is mourning the death of one of its first responders, Orrum Fire Chief Steve Britt, according to Sheriff Burnis Wilkins. “It is with great sorry that we have been informed of the passing of Chief Steve Britt of the Orrum Township Fire Department,” Wilkins said Sunday […]
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
WBTW News13

Large hole in Interstate 95 overpass in Robeson County fixed, North Carolina Department of Transportation says

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A large hole that appeared in July in the middle of an Interstate 95 overpass in Robeson County has been repaired, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The gaping three-foot by three-foot hole formed on July 18.  “Since we last spoke in mid-July, [crews] have completed work on […]
ROBESON COUNTY, NC

