columbuscountynews.com
Virginia Dare (Creech) Cartrette
Virginia Dare Creech Cartrette, 84, of Whiteville, passed away Sunday, August 28, 2022. She was born in Columbus County, the daughter of the late Lee Byron and Julia Rebecca Creech. She was the widow of the late Jerry Fredrick Cartrette. She is survived by two daughters, Sophia Cartrette and fiance,...
columbuscountynews.com
Robin (Williamson) Fort
Robin Williamson Fort, age 60 of Whiteville, NC passed away on Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at her residence. Robin was born on November 16, 1961, in Rex, Georgia, daughter of the late William Alton Williamson and Doris Lorene Davis Williamson. Survivors include her husband, Leon Edward “Eddie” Fort of Whiteville. Her siblings are David Alton Williamson (Cindy), Williamson, GA and Michael Gilbert Williamson, Rex, GA.
columbuscountynews.com
Billy Michael Gilliland
Billy Michael Gilliland, age 71 of Hallsboro, passed away on Monday, August 29, 2022, at the Lower Cape Fear LifeCare Angel House in Whiteville. Arrangements will be announced soon.
columbuscountynews.com
Helena (Gumbs) Best
Helena Gumbs Best, 60, formerly of Whiteville, died Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center in Charlotte, NC. Arrangements will be announced soon.
columbuscountynews.com
City Food Truck Workshop Thursday
City officials will meet with the planning board and food truck operators Thursday to discuss the future of the popular eateries in Whiteville. Food trucks are basically prohibited in the city. A plan to allow food trucks in Whiteville was shot down by a unanimous vote in 2020 after complaints from traditional restaurants. Owners of several dining establishments told the council that food trucks offer a low-cost way for operators to compete with brick and mortar businesses, with less investment.
columbuscountynews.com
Jonathan Charlie Inman
Jonathan Charlie Inman, age 39, of Shallotte, NC, passed away at his residence. Jonathan was born in New Hanover County on June 23, 1983 to Orbie Eugene Inman and the late Eloise Hammond Inman. In addition to his mother, Jonathan is preceded in death by his Maternal Grandparents; Lucille Andrews Hammonds and Charlie Odell Hammonds, and his Paternal Grandparents; Orbie Johnson Inman and Ethel Ilene Milliken Inman.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Woman injured in train accident in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A woman is in stable condition after being injured by a train. Wilmington Police responded to a ‘pedestrian vs. train’ accident at 5th and Martin St. just before 12:30 a.m. When officers arrived, they found a 63-year-old woman next to the railroad tracks...
WECT
WPD investigating early morning train incident
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department announced that they are currently investigating an early morning train incident that occurred on Aug. 30. Per the WPD, units responded to a “train vs. pedestrian” incident at 12:22 a.m. at 5th St. and Martin St. Upon arrival, officers found...
columbuscountynews.com
Pauline (Samuel) Singletary
Pauline Samuel Singletary, 92, formerly of Chadbourn, NC, died Sunday, August 28, 2022, in Fairfax, VA. Arrangements will be announced soon.
nrcolumbus.com
Clinic serves family and individual mental health needs at new Whiteville location
As a board certified psychiatrist and medical director of 11 clinics throughout North Carolina, Dr. Myleme Harrison, president and CEO of The Carter Clinic, saw a need for mental health services in Columbus County and opened a clinic four and a half years ago in Whiteville. “As my business developed...
nrcolumbus.com
Whiteville City, Columbus County students kick off new school year
Whiteville City Schools and Columbus County Schools students returned to their campuses Monday morning for the start of a new school year. Whiteville High School seniors paraded down Lee Street and walked the red carpet into the new classroom building. WHS senior parade - class of 2023.
WECT
Coastal Horizons CEO: Olson-Boseman offered $50 million in hospital sale funds in exchange for silence
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) -- Current and former officials from Coastal Horizons said they were approached in July of 2020 by New Hanover County Chairwoman Julia Olson-Boseman with a quid-pro-quo: $50 million in funding to silence criticism about The Healing Place, the county’s planned recovery center. At the time, it...
columbuscountynews.com
Linda Gail (Soles) Greene
Linda Gail Soles Greene age 60 of Clarendon, went to be with her Lord and Saviour on Sunday, August 28, 2022, at her residence. She was the daughter of the late Clyde Soles and Rena Blanche Ivey Soles and was also preceded in death by a son, Toby Matthew Greene; son-in-law, Chris Davis and a brother, Kenneth Wayne Soles.
columbuscountynews.com
Weekly Podcast – THE COLUMBUS CONNECTION with Jefferson Weaver
This week Jefferson talks with In-Studio Guests Ronnie Strickland, Irvin Enzor, and Frankye Boone who are Candidates for Columbus County Board of Education, District 3. THE COLUMBUS CONNECTION with Jefferson Weaver is a weekly public affairs program produced in, for, and about Columbus County. Each week Jefferson and his in-studio guests discuss topics of interest pertaining to Columbus and surrounding counties in North Carolina. The program is produced by Columbus County News in association with Jones Media Partners and can be heard every Saturday morning at 10 a.m. on WTXY AM1540, KOOL 103.9FM, and online at www.Kool1039Radio.com. It is also available as a podcast on Spotify, and on other podcast platforms as well.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Funds secured to replace roof on Wilmington’s 1st Black Masonic Lodge
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Construction is now in the works to replace the roof of Wilmington’s oldest Black Masonic temple. The Historic Wilmington Foundation says the construction on the roof of the Giblem Lodge is now fully funded thanks to generous donations from multiple organizations. Built in 1871,...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Local anglers being encouraged to donate flounder carcasses to science
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — If you reel in a flounder this season, you’re being asked to think twice before throwing the carcass in the trash. The N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries says they will collect flounder carcasses of legal size (15 inches or greater) from recreational fishermen during the upcoming recreational flounder season to be used for science.
