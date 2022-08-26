Read full article on original website
RWD Support Isatuximab Triplet as Standard of Care for Multiple Myeloma
Meaningful progression-free survival and safety elicited with isatuximab plus pomalidomide and dexamethasone treatment in real-world multiple myeloma population. Isatuximab-irfc (Sarclisa) with pomalidomide (Pomalyst) and dexamethasone resulted in meaningful effectiveness and demonstrated a manageable safety profile in adult patients with multiple myeloma who have received at least 2 prior therapies, according to real-world data from the IMAGE trial.
Could This Company's HyBryte™ Provide A Safer, More Convenient Alternative To Cutaneous T-Cell Lymphoma Treatment?
Patients always have hope if their cancers are detected early. Thanks to advanced research and therapies, the earlier the cancer is diagnosed and treated, the better the chance of it being cured. Regular self-exams or medical screening for well-known cancers like skin, breast, mouth, testicles, prostate and rectum may lead...
Significant Depth of Response Achieved in Relapsed Multiple Myeloma With Isa-Kd
Updated analysis results of from the IKEMA showed improvement in the depth of response to isatuximab, carfilzomib, and dexamethasone in patients with relapsed multiple myeloma. The IKEMA study (NCT03275285) of isatuximab (Sarclisa), carfilzomib (Kyprolis), and dexamethasone (Isa-Kd) in patients with relapsed multiple myeloma demonstrated clinically meaningful improvement in depth of...
Future Directions for NK Cell Platforms in Hematologic Malignancies
Jeffrey Miller, MD, discusses what is next to come following an analysis of GTB-3550. Jeffrey Miller, MD, professor of medicine in the Division of Hematology, Oncology, and Transplantation, deputy director of the Masonic Cancer Center, the Roger L. and Lynn C. Headrick Chari in Cancer Therapeutics, and associate scientific director of Molecular and Cellular Therapeutics at the University of Minnesota Medical School, discusses what is next to come following an analysis of GTB-3550.
Guidelines Provide Strategies for Managing Common irAEs
To assist clinicians in identifying, monitoring, and managing immune-related adverse effects, the American Society of Clinical Oncology issued guidelines in June 2022 updated by a multidisciplinary panel. Immune-related adverse effects (irAEs) resulting from immune checkpoint inhibitor (ICI) therapy are distinct from other treatment-related AEs in terms of their timing, potential...
Resistance to BCMA-Directed Therapies Correlates with Biallelic Deletion of TNFRSF17 in Myeloma
An association between biallelic deletion of TNFRSF17 and resistance to therapies like chimeric antigen receptor T cells and T-cell engagers has been identified in myeloma. In multiple myeloma, the identification of BCMA expression, copy number variation (CNV), and point mutations appears to be key indicators of resistance for patients receiving BCMA-targeting CAR T-cell therapy or T-cell engagers (TCEs), according to findings presented at the 19th International Myeloma Society Annual Meeting.1.
Roundtable Discussion: Kandra Explores Benefit of Chemoimmunotherapy for Small Cell Lung Cancer
During a Targeted Oncology case-based roundtable event, Ajay Kandra, MD, discussed with participants the challenges and treatment options for a patient with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer. BADIN: One major thing we do not have is a target we can go after, unlike with non–small cell lung cancer [NSCLC]. We...
Hormone Therapy Discontinuation Rates Differ From Those in Randomized Trials
Hot flashes related to adjuvant hormone therapy were predictive of worse breast cancer outcomes, according to research on disease-free survival and treatment discontinuation in patients with and without hot flashes. A real-world study in Sweden found that hot flashes related to adjuvant hormone therapy (AHT) were predictive of worse breast...
How to Improve Outcomes for Older Patients With Ovarian Cancer
Older patients with advanced ovarian cancer have higher rates of short-term morbidity and mortality, but there are ways to improve outcomes for these patients, according to a presentation at the ESMO Gynaecological Cancers Congress 2022.1. Accelerating diagnostic procedures and identifying geriatric vulnerability parameters are important, according to presenter Claire Falandry,...
Study: Treatment With Canakinumab Does Not Lead to Disease-Free Survival for Certain Lung Cancers
Canakinumab did not meet the primary endpoint of disease-free survival in adult patients with stages II-IIIA and IIIB completely resected non-small cell lung cancer. Novartis recently announced that canakinumab (ACZ885) did not meet the primary endpoint of disease-free survival (DFS) in adult patients with stages II-IIIA and IIIB (T>5cm N2) completely resected non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) in the CANOPY-A phase 3 trial, which compared canakinumab with a placebo.
POLL: What Frontline Treatment Would You Choose for Favorable- and Intermediate-Risk RCC?
Participants of a live, virtual case-based event discussed different scenarios for treatment of a patient with previously untreated clear cell renal cell carcinoma. Vote in the polls on what you would have chosen if this was your patient. CASE 1 SUMMARY. A man, aged 61 years with an active lifestyle,...
Encouraging Data From Novel Agents Will Expand the Multiple Myeloma Paradigm
Results shown from studies of bispecific antibodies, immunomodulatory drugs , and antibody-drug conjugates signal a bright future for relapsed or refractory myeloma treatment. In the treatment armamentarium for relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma, drugs with novel mechanisms, including bispecific antibodies, immunomodulatory drugs (IMiDs), and antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), are showing promise, according to a presentation by Ajay K. Nooka, MD, MPH, FACP, at the 19th International Myeloma Society Annual Meeting.1.
BeyondSpring Presents New Data From Lead Asset On Neutropenia In Multiple Myeloma Patients
BeyondSpring Inc BYSI announced new data from a study evaluating the reduction in neutropenia burden with lead asset plinabulin in combination with pegfilgrastim in multiple myeloma. The study included patients who have undergone autologous hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (AHCT) and have received a high dose of melphalan, a type of...
MAGNOLIA Study of Abelacimab for Cancer-Associated Thrombosis Initiates Recruitment
The phase 3 MAGNOLIA study has begun enrolling patients to examine abelacimab for the treatment of thrombosis associated with cancer. Recruitment has begun in the MAGNOLIA study (NCT05171075) examining abelacimab (formerly, MAA868) in patients with gastrointestinal/genitourinary (GI/GU) who are at risk of thrombosis, according to Anthos Therapeutics. Abelacimab is a...
Combined Regulatory T-Lymphocyte and IL-2 Treatment Is Safe, Tolerable, and Biologically Active for 1 Year in Persons With Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis
Background and Objectives In a phase 1 amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) study, autologous infusions of expanded regulatory T-lymphocytes (Tregs) combined with subcutaneous interleukin (IL)-2 were safe and well tolerated. Treg suppressive function increased and disease progression stabilized during the study. The present study was conducted to confirm the reliability of these results.
Aflibercept monotherapy effectively rescues eyes first treated with bevacizumab
Review of: Aflibercept Monotherapy or Bevacizumab First for Diabetic Macular Edema. Jhaveri D, Glassman A, Ferris F, et al. New England Journal of Medicine, in press 2022. The initial treatment options for diabetic macular edema (DME) may be limited to bevacizumab by insurance company step therapy mandates for some patients. This raises the question of the clinical impact of using bevacizumab first in patients, followed by a switch to other therapies. This study helps to answer that question by comparing the outcomes of patients who receive aflibercept from the outset to those who first receive bevacizumab for 12 weeks but, after no or minimal improvement, are switched to aflibercept.
Novartis' Scemblix Snags European Approval For Chronic Myeloid Leukemia
The European Commission (EC) has approved Novartis AG's NVS Scemblix (asciminib) for adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia in chronic phase (Ph+ CML-CP), previously treated with two or more tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs). Scemblix is the first CML treatment in Europe that works by specifically targeting the ABL...
Bispecific Antibody Active in Heavily Treated Multiple Myeloma
Almost 60% of patients with heavily pretreated multiple myeloma responded to an investigational bispecific antibody, results from an ongoing phase I trial showed. Overall, 57% of 124 patients had at least partial response to ABBV-383, a B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA)/CD3 T-cell-engaging fully human monoclonal antibody. In the subgroup of patients treated with the recommended phase II dose, the overall response rate increased to 60%, including very good partial response (VGPR) or better in 43%. The study population had received a median of five prior lines of therapy.
Increased Rates of Viral Infections in Multiple Myeloma
Heinz Ludwig, MD, discusses the incidence of increased infections in patients with multiple myeloma. Heinz Ludwig, MD, professor of internal medicine and hematology-oncology at Wilhelminen Cancer Research Institute, Wilhelminenspital in Vienna, Austria, discusses the incidence of increased infections in patients with multiple myeloma. Patients with multiple myeloma are at increased...
Biomea Fusion Touts Additional Preclinical Data For Blood Cancer Candidate
Biomea Fusion Inc BMEA announced the presentation of two posters at the 19th International Myeloma Society (IMS) Annual Meeting. The first presentation covered preclinical data from BMF-219 in high-grade B-cell lymphoma and multiple myeloma. BMF-219 exhibits multi-fold higher potency and complete growth inhibition in these preclinical models than clinical reversible...
