Review of: Aflibercept Monotherapy or Bevacizumab First for Diabetic Macular Edema. Jhaveri D, Glassman A, Ferris F, et al. New England Journal of Medicine, in press 2022. The initial treatment options for diabetic macular edema (DME) may be limited to bevacizumab by insurance company step therapy mandates for some patients. This raises the question of the clinical impact of using bevacizumab first in patients, followed by a switch to other therapies. This study helps to answer that question by comparing the outcomes of patients who receive aflibercept from the outset to those who first receive bevacizumab for 12 weeks but, after no or minimal improvement, are switched to aflibercept.

DISEASES & TREATMENTS ・ 16 HOURS AGO