Gillette briefly postpones opening Country Music Fest due to storm

By Amanda Pitts, Sarah Doiron
WPRI 12 News
 6 days ago

FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — Gillette Stadium briefly postponed entry to the highly-anticipated New England Country Music Fest Friday as severe thunderstorms moved through the area.

The stadium urged attendees who had already parked to stay inside their vehicles until the storm passed. Gillette opened the gates just after 6 p.m. once the rain subsided.

The concert, featuring Kenny Chesney, Dan + Shay, Old Dominion and Carly Pearce, is two years in the making thanks to the pandemic.

More than 50,000 people attended the concert despite it being delayed a couple of hours.

The concert will return to Gillette Saturday night for a second show.

