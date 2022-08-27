Melting snow on the steps of the Iowa State Capitol. (Photo by Katie Akin / Iowa Capital Dispatch) Iowa officially has a new government department: Health and Human Services. The new agency, which combines the state’s departments of public health and human services, unveiled its new mission and brand this week. The department plans to merge the agencies’ social media page and a new HHS website will replace the old agencies’ websites this fall.

IOWA STATE ・ 6 HOURS AGO