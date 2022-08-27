Read full article on original website
Iowa launches merged Health and Human Services department
Melting snow on the steps of the Iowa State Capitol. (Photo by Katie Akin / Iowa Capital Dispatch) Iowa officially has a new government department: Health and Human Services. The new agency, which combines the state’s departments of public health and human services, unveiled its new mission and brand this week. The department plans to merge the agencies’ social media page and a new HHS website will replace the old agencies’ websites this fall.
Iowa awards two health care companies contracts for state Medicaid program
Three companies will manage Iowa’s privatized Medicaid program. (Photo by Getty Images Plus) Iowa’s Medicaid benefits will be administered by three health insurance companies, the state Department of Health and Human Services announced Wednesday. The state announced its intent to award managed care contracts with Amerigroup Iowa and...
AARP’s ‘Fraud Watch’ program works to educate seniors about scams
Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller told a group of 70 gathered at Franklin Public Library in Des Moines Monday, Aug. 29 about the most common scams reported in Iowa. (Photo by Robin Opsahl/Iowa Capital Dispatch) Older Iowans are more likely to be targeted by scams, Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller...
Iowans can begin requesting absentee ballots for November general election today
Iowans can begin requesting absentee ballots for the November general election starting today, Secretary of State Paul Pate announced. State law allows Iowans to request absentee ballots beginning 70 days before an election. County auditors will begin mailing absentee ballots to those that requested them starting October 19. That is also the first day Iowans can vote in-person for the November 8 election.
Iowa Auditor Rob Sand announces cost-cutting competition winners
Iowa Auditor of State Rob Sand held a news conference about the Public Innovations and Efficiencies (PIE) program winners Monday, Aug. 29 at the Iowa State Capitol. (Photo by Robin Opsahl/Iowa Capital Dispatch) More city and county governments are participating in the state auditor’s cost-cutting competition this year, Iowa Auditor...
