ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Mets top Rockies 7-6 on Alonso's walk-off single in 9th

By SCOTT ORGERA
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1r347O_0hXGp5HA00

Mark Canha hit two clutch doubles and Pete Alonso singled home the winning run in the bottom of the ninth inning to give the New York Mets a 7-6 victory over the Colorado Rockies on Friday night.

Brett Baty launched his second major league homer and Starling Marte had a two-run triple for the NL East leaders, who have won the first two games of the four-game series.

Canha put the Mets ahead 4-3 with an RBI double in the sixth. Elias Díaz laced a three-run double that gave Colorado a 6-4 advantage in the eighth, but Canha tied it with a two-run double in the bottom half.

“Everybody has that ability. Whether you can tap into it is another thing,” Mets manager Buck Showalter said of his club's resilience. “When momentum changes, we talk about it all the time and they talk about it all the time — just stay in the moment.”

Brandon Nimmo worked a one-out walk in the ninth against Rockies closer Daniel Bard (3-4), who hit Marte with the next pitch. After Francisco Lindor lined out to a diving Sam Hilliard in shallow left field, Alonso fell behind 0-2 before grounding a single between third base and shortstop to score Nimmo.

“It’s a privilege to be put in those situations," Alonso said. "We had a ton of great at-bats prior to mine and I thought we did just an unbelievable job as an offense, grinding and battling.”

Edwin Díaz (3-1) pitched a scoreless ninth for the win.

The last-place Rockies dropped to 18-41 on the road. They have a winning record (36-32) at Coors Field.

“That was an emotional rollercoaster for both sides. That was a tough one," Colorado manager Bud Black said. “We thought we were in position with a couple of our better pitchers out there, but the Mets had some good at-bats.”

New York starter Chris Bassitt carried a one-run lead into the eighth, but was pulled with one out after Charlie Blackmon reached on an infield single. Mychal Givens gave up a single to C.J. Cron and walked José Iglesias to load the bases.

After Randal Grichuk struck out, Elias Díaz doubled to center field to give the Rockies their first lead.

Colorado reliever Carlos Estevez struck out the first two batters he faced in the eighth before giving up a short-lived lead. Darin Ruf reached on an error by third baseman Ryan McMahon, and Jeff McNeil followed with a single. Canha doubled down the left-field line to tie the score at 6. Both runs were unearned.

Canha is batting .412 with 10 extra-base hits in his last 11 games.

“I think I’m swinging the bat really well and I’m just playing with a lot of confidence right now," Canha said.

Baty, who had family in attendance for the second straight night, led off the third by driving Chad Kuhl’s first-pitch sinker into the Mets’ bullpen in right-center.

“I was just looking for a heater and got one over the plate and did some damage with it,” the rookie said.

Canha scored on Marte's two-run triple that made it 3-0 in the fifth.

Brendan Rodgers hit a two-run double off the top of the center-field wall for Colorado in the sixth. Rodgers scored on Cron's single, tying it 3-all.

Bassitt allowed four runs on eight hits and a walk in 7 1/3 innings.

Kuhl was charged with three runs and five hits in five innings.

REMEMBER WHEN

The Mets will celebrate their first Old-Timers’ Day since 1994 on Saturday. Many of the ex-Mets planning to participate were in attendance Friday night, drawing loud cheers from the crowd of 32,447 when they were shown on the large video board.

ONE TOUGH KID

One of the former Mets at Citi Field was ex-third baseman Howard Johnson.

Johnson’s grandson, Tanner, threw out a ceremonial first pitch with his grandfather serving as catcher. The 3-year-old suffered a tragic accident last year when his father, Glen, accidentally ran over his left foot with a lawnmower, resulting in the youngster losing all five toes.

DOG DAYS

McNeil is batting a major league-leading .411 (39 for 95) in August.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Rockies: RHP Alex Colomé (elbow) threw his third side session and is “really close” to returning, according to Black. There are no plans for Colomé to make a rehab assignment.

Mets: RHP Tommy Hunter (lower back tightness) was reinstated from the 15-day injured list. To make room, C Michael Pérez was optioned to Triple-A Syracuse. … 3B Eduardo Escobar (left oblique) continued a rehab assignment with High A Brooklyn and went 0 for 3 as the designated hitter, facing a left-handed pitcher. If the switch-hitter felt good after his at-bats, Showalter intimated Escobar could return Saturday. … LHP Joey Lucchesi (Tommy John surgery) threw a scoreless inning Thursday for Class A St. Lucie, striking out two.

UP NEXT

Rockies: LHP Kyle Freeland (7-8, 4.93 ERA) pitches Saturday night. Freeland has a 1.93 ERA in three career games (two starts) at Citi Field.

Mets: LHP David Peterson (6-3, 3.44) goes for New York.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Syracuse, NY
City
Denver, CO
City
Homer, NY
City
Queens, NY
Denver, CO
Sports
Queens, NY
Sports
City
Brooklyn, NY
Local
Colorado Sports
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Bassitt
Person
Jeff Mcneil
Person
Starling Marte
Person
Randal Grichuk
Person
Darin Ruf
Person
Pete Alonso
Person
Buck Showalter
Person
Chad Kuhl
Person
Kyle Freeland
Person
Brett Baty
Person
Eduardo Escobar
Person
Brandon Nimmo
Person
Mark Canha
Person
Homer
Person
Francisco Lindor
Person
Edwin Díaz
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
47K+
Followers
85K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy