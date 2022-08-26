ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

PA woman charged with labor trafficking foster kids

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced the arrest of Ellen Cummings in connection to labor trafficking, forcing minors, including her foster children under her care to work at their business for free.  According to PA Attorney General Josh Shapiro, an investigation was done on Cummings along with her husband Scott Mogel, who died […]
LEWISTOWN, PA
Mystery Respiratory Illness In Dogs Spreading In N.H.

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WBZ NewsRadio) — A mysterious respiratory illness in dogs with symptoms that initially resemble kennel cough but rapidly progress to pneumonia is spreading in New Hampshire. The cases started at a single doggy daycare, but have since spread to other organizations in central and southern New Hampshire....
MANCHESTER, NH
Idaho Sheriff's Office Takes Issue With Washington Laws, Criminals

A Kootenai County Sheriff's Office town hall on Thursday night saw officials reiterate earlier claims that Washington's police reform laws are wreaking havoc on neighboring North Idaho, while the sheriff ended up defending himself over the aftermath of the arrest of 31 white nationalists outside a Pride event in Coeur d'Alene.
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID

