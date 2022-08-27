ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carlsbad, CA

Carlsbad Man Convicted of Armed Robbery Spree at Grocery Stores, Other Businesses

By City News Service
Times of San Diego
Times of San Diego
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wTNYI_0hXGlcPa00
Federal courthouse in downtown San Diego. Photo by Chris Stone

A Carlsbad man pleaded guilty to federal charges Friday for robbing grocery stores and other businesses across San Diego County over a 15-day period last year.

Benjamin Robert Laubbacher, 50, admitted to committing six robberies between Jan. 22 and Feb. 5, 2021, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, which said the hold-ups netted him $2,327.32 total.

An indictment filed against him states the businesses were a CVS pharmacy in Solana Beach, a Bath & Body Works in Encinitas, a Gelson’s market in Del Mar and Vons grocery stores in Carlsbad, Encinitas and Del Mar. The indictment also alleges there was an attempted robbery of an Albertsons in Rancho Bernardo on Feb. 5.

Prosecutors allege the robberies were committed in a similar fashion, with Laubbacher entering the stores, picking out items, then approaching the register and demanding cash.

During some of the robberies, he showed store employees that he was armed with a black handgun in his waistband, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

“This defendant inflicted maximum terror on cashiers, who will suffer a lifetime of anguish over the memory of this experience,” said U.S. Attorney Randy Grossman. “Now he will be held accountable.”

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
onscene.tv

SDPD Unload Pepperball Gun Into Stubborn Barricaded Suspect’s Car After Pursuit | San Diego

08.28.2022 | 10:00 AM | SAN DIEGO – The Police received several calls about a male driver of a black Honda Civic driving erratically and speeding in the Otay Mesa area of San Diego. he also had half of his windshield smashed in. Officers spotted him on the I-905 heading westbound at approx 120 mph. When the officers caught up with the suspect he briefly went the wrong way on the I-905 going west in the eastbound lanes. As the pursuit was to be called off, the driver suddenly went back into the eastbound lanes. The driver went southbound on the I-5 and got off on W.San Ysidro Blvd, stopped his car, and got out. As the officers showed up behind him the suspect got back inside the Honda and fled again. The driver went northbound on the I-5. As the driver made his way north, the SDPD’s ABLE found the driver and followed him as the patrol vehicles backed off to see if the suspect would slow down. he did not. As the driver approached the “S” Turn on the I-5, he went into the center divider and hit another vehicle causing that car to hit the center divider wall. The suspects’ car went across all lanes of traffic and was heavily damaged. Officers surrounded the suspect, and while he couldn’t drive away, he kept trying to reeved his engine. Pepper Balls were deployed and the suspect would not surrender. 2 K-9s were sent in and the suspect fought with them, biting the dogs back. Officers moved in and forced the driver’s side door open and the suspect continued to fight as the officers pulled him out of the car. The suspect was taken immediately to a local hospital for his injuries. The 2 K-9’s were taken to a Vet to be checked out. Traffic was heavily affected in bother directions due to this Police incident. The suspect is listed as a “Missing Person”. It is still not known what the suspect hit, that started this incident in the first place. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
SAN DIEGO, CA
osidenews.com

Authorities detain 3 suspects in reported Encinitas home burglary

Encinitas CA— Three people were arrested on suspicion of attempted burglary at an Encinitas home late Sunday, Aug. 28, authorities reported. The incident happened after 10 p.m. at a home 2000 block of Wales Drive in Encinitas, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department. The homeowner contacted authorities when they saw flashlights and heard voices outside the residence.
ENCINITAS, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Diego County, CA
Crime & Safety
City
San Diego, CA
City
Encinitas, CA
Del Mar, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Solana Beach, CA
Solana Beach, CA
Crime & Safety
Encinitas, CA
Crime & Safety
Carlsbad, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Del Mar, CA
County
San Diego County, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
City
Carlsbad, CA
countynewscenter.com

Nearly 380 Guns Off Streets and Exchanged For Gift Cards

A gun for gift cards event by the Sheriff’s Department, District Attorney’s Office, City of Vista, Oceanside Police, Carlsbad Police and North Coastal Prevention Coalition drew a huge turnout Sunday and collected nearly 380 guns. The weapons were dropped off anonymously with “no questions asked” and were collected...
CARLSBAD, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robbery#Grocery Stores#Gelson#Vons
Times of San Diego

Over 100 Beagles Rescued from Virginia Breeding Center Arrive in SD County

More than 100 beagles rescued from a Virginia breeding center that sells animals for use in scientific testing arrived in San Diego County Wednesday. The beagles are among 4,000 dogs that animal activists say were removed from the custody of Envigo, a company sued by the U.S. Department of Justice for allegedly failing to properly care for beagles at its Cumberland, Virginia facility, in violation of the Animal Welfare Act.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
CVS
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
sandiegocountynews.com

Catalytic converter thieves arrested after vehicle pursuit in San Diego County

San Diego, CA–Three alleged catalytic converter thieves were arrested after leading authorities on a vehicle pursuit in San Diego County, authorities said. On August 26 just after 3 a.m., North Coastal Sheriff’s Deputies observed a vehicle traveling southbound on Interstate 5. The vehicle had recently been involved in several catalytic converter thefts and felony failure to yield cases in the Los Angeles and Orange County areas, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
Atlas Obscura

San Diego Police Department Jail Cells and Police Exhibit

Down an inconspicuous hallway in this Spanish-style outdoor mall where visitors can step into the past and see eight preserved jail cells from the 1940s. The exhibit includes photographs and information about the old San Diego Police Headquarters, which was converted into an outdoor mall appropriately named The Headquarters, which opened in 2013. Located outside the cells are replica signs with instructions for new prisoners and a height chart used in police mugshot lineups.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

Times of San Diego

San Diego, CA
29K+
Followers
14K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Comprehensive local news and thoughtful commentary for the San Diego region.

 https://timesofsandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy