Wall Street dips as rate hike concerns remain
NEW YORK (Reuters) – U.S. stock indexes dipped on Monday, adding to last week’s sharp losses, as concerns remained about the Federal Reserve’s aggressive interest rate increases to fight inflation even if they result in an economic slowdown. Fed Chair Jerome Powell said on Friday the U.S....
Stocks and bonds slump, dollar hot as rate fever takes hold
LONDON (Reuters) – World stocks slumped on Monday as the growing risk of more aggressive interest rate hikes in the United States and Europe inflicted fresh pain on bond markets and pushed the dollar to new 20-year highs, just as recession fears mount. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, speaking...
U.S. to suspend free COVID-19 test orders next week
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Starting next week, Americans will no longer be able to order free at-home COVID-19 tests from a website set up by the U.S. government due to limited supply arising from a lack of congressional funding. The COVIDTests.gov website, set up during the Omicron variant record surge in cases,...
Bitcoin dips below $20,000
(Reuters) -Bitcoin dipped below $20,000 on Saturday, continuing a drop that has taken it down nearly 60% from its year high. Bitcoin, the world’s biggest and best-known cryptocurrency, was last down 1.5% at $19,946 on Saturday, down $298 from its previous close. It is down 58.7% from the year’s...
Oil edges down as inflation expected to impact fuel demand
(Reuters) -Oil prices dipped on Tuesday, paring some gains from the previous session, as the market feared that more aggressive interest rates hikes from central banks may lead to a global economic slowdown and soften fuel demand. Brent crude futures for October settlement dropped 56 cents, or 0.5%, to $104.53...
Honda Motor, LG Energy to build $4.4 billion U.S. EV battery plant
TOKYO/WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Japan’s Honda Motor Co will build a new $4.4 billion lithium-ion battery plant for electric vehicles in the United States with Korean battery supplier LG Energy Solution Ltd, the two companies said on Monday. Battery makers are looking to increase production in the U.S. where...
