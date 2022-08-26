Good morning, and welcome to Protocol Fintech. This Tuesday: FedNow gets a timeline, restaurants discover the blockchain, and “buy now, pay later” finds new markets. Want a dinner reservation? Buy an NFT. That’s the answer for hard-to-get tables like one at New York City’s Dame, according to the Infatuation. NFT-based membership costs $1,000. At San Francisco’s Sho, a restaurant atop Salesforce Park, NFT memberships start at $7,500 and offer “priority” reservations. Since NFTs can be readily sold and transferred, it seems like this is a recipe for hyper-financialized table scalping: Just rent the NFT for the night and get the table you want. It seems like it’s only a matter of time before restaurants discover the holes in this business model.

