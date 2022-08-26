ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

protocol.com

Musk comes for Mudge

Good morning! Elon Musk is still trying to get out of his Twitter takeover bid. Can Mudge help him out?. Elon Musk has taken a keen interest in Peiter “Mudge” Zatko’s allegations against Twitter. The former Twitter security chief is less interested in whether his revelations help Musk, but they well might.
BUSINESS
protocol.com

How Google Cloud, Microsoft and AWS are trying to fix cyber insurance with data

As the nascent market for cybersecurity insurance develops and matures, insurance companies think they've found a better way to provide coverage and set rates: working directly with cloud providers. Global insurance giant Munich Re, for instance, has been working with Google Cloud and insurer Allianz on a policy that aims...
TECHNOLOGY
protocol.com

Why Google’s Partha Ranganathan is doubling down on custom video chips

YouTube’s first-generation Argos video chip made its data centers way more efficient, freeing up expensive processors for demanding tasks. If one is good, two is better. YouTube has at least two new versions of the custom video transcoding chip in the works, suggesting the company is committed to producing the piece of silicon for the foreseeable future. The video coding unit, or VCU, came into being after Google figured out that Moore’s law — the predictable doubling of chip performance at a lower cost — had become an unreliable way to plan its data center construction.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
protocol.com

Want cyber insurance? Send data

Hello. and welcome to Protocol Enterprise! Today: how cloud providers are working with customers and insurance companies to share operating data, why a Google chip veteran just joined a new silicon photonics startup and how CISA is putting the finishing touches on a new plan for responding to cyberattacks and vulnerabilities.
ECONOMY
protocol.com

Deepfakes at work: How to hire real humans only

Welcome back to our Workplace newsletter. This just in: As of Jan. 1, 2023, employee data in California will be subject to the California Consumer Privacy Act. On Monday, the bills extending the exemptions for employee data under CCPA failed to pass. Usama Kahf, co-chair of Fisher Phillips’ Data Security...
CALIFORNIA STATE
protocol.com

Tech will make some concessions on abortion. Here’s what they should be.

Hello, and welcome to Protocol Policy! Today, I’m looking at what it means for abortion data that sometimes it’s the lawmakers who lobby the tech companies instead of the other way around. Plus, an Apple antitrust suit could be in the works, and the data broker industry is going all in on K Street amid the federal privacy push.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
protocol.com

The company trying to 'turn buildings into Teslas'

Happy Tuesday, Protocol Climate pals! Today, we’re chatting with Donnel Baird, the founder of BlocPower, about why climate tech and climate justice are linked, what drives critical mineral innovation and a huge battery deal. Consider it the tomato, basil and mozzarella of a climate Caprese sandwich. Enjoy!. The Amazon...
ECONOMY
protocol.com

The Fed's new real-time payments network will arrive by next summer

The Federal Reserve's FedNow real-time payments systems will launch between May and July 2023, Fed vice chair Lael Brainard said Monday. The Fed has previously given vague timelines for the launch of the service, which will mark the Fed's first new payment rails in decades and allow bill payments, paychecks and other money transfers to move instantaneously.
ECONOMY
protocol.com

How I decided on the right AI auditor for my hiring tech company

Automated and algorithmic systems used to decide whether people get loans or jobs have attracted heightened scrutiny, compelling legislators to propose laws requiring audits of those systems. In New York City, there’s already a law requiring companies that provide automated employment decision tools to get their tech inspected, and they have just a few months left to comply before it goes into effect in January 2023.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
protocol.com

The FTC should keep Google out of cars, a privacy group argues

A privacy group wants the Federal Trade Commission to use its new interest in data regulation to begin cleaning up the mess that is privacy in cars — and to take a hammer to Big Tech’s automotive ambitions in the process. Fight for the Future is petitioning the...
BUSINESS
protocol.com

Cloudflare probably won't terminate services for 'despicable' sites

Cloudflare said Wednesday that it's not likely to terminate services for controversial customers in the future, following online protests asking the company to stop providing service to a site linked to hate and harassment. One of Cloudflare’s popular security services is anti-DDoS protection, which blocks attempts to flood a website...
BUSINESS
protocol.com

Donnel Baird wants BlocPower to be the Amazon of home electrification

“Turning buildings into Teslas” is a lofty goal, but that's exactly Donnel Baird's mission. The CEO and founder of BlocPower has created a company that's working to get buildings across the U.S. off of fossil fuel-powered heating and cooling systems and onto electric heat pumps and solar panels. But...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
protocol.com

Nvidia, AMD warned of new US export restrictions on AI chips

The U.S. has begun to impose fresh restrictions on exports of advanced chips necessary for AI-related applications to Russia and China, blocking the sale of the semiconductors that power systems sold by the likes of AMD and Nvidia without a license. Nvidia disclosed Wednesday that it had received a notification...
TECHNOLOGY
protocol.com

How could the metaverse improve most in the next year?

Good afternoon! In today's edition, we asked a group of experts about what they thought would be most improved about the metaverse in the next year. Questions or comments? Send us a note at braintrust@protocol.com. The possibilities of what will occur in the metaverse over the next year are truly...
TECHNOLOGY
protocol.com

Arm sues Qualcomm, hoping to force ​it to destroy chip designs

Arm launched a lawsuit against Qualcomm Wednesday, alleging that the semiconductor giant violated a license agreement that governed the use of Arm's chip designs by its recently acquired Nuvia unit. Nuvia had been developing new Arm-based chips as an independent company and had purchased a license from Arm to use...
BUSINESS
protocol.com

FedNow is coming. Is this real-time payments’ moment?

Good morning, and welcome to Protocol Fintech. This Tuesday: FedNow gets a timeline, restaurants discover the blockchain, and “buy now, pay later” finds new markets. Want a dinner reservation? Buy an NFT. That’s the answer for hard-to-get tables like one at New York City’s Dame, according to the Infatuation. NFT-based membership costs $1,000. At San Francisco’s Sho, a restaurant atop Salesforce Park, NFT memberships start at $7,500 and offer “priority” reservations. Since NFTs can be readily sold and transferred, it seems like this is a recipe for hyper-financialized table scalping: Just rent the NFT for the night and get the table you want. It seems like it’s only a matter of time before restaurants discover the holes in this business model.
TECHNOLOGY
protocol.com

Sony is ready to admit that mobile gaming is too big to ignore

Hello, and welcome to Protocol Entertainment, your guide to the business of the gaming and media industries. This Tuesday, we’re taking a look at Sony’s acquisition of Savage Game Studios and its mobile gaming ambitions, the departure of Meta’s Horizon Worlds VP and the Electronic Arts acquisition that never was.
FIFA
protocol.com

The Federal privacy bill might be a sheep in wolf’s clothing

Hello, and welcome to Protocol Policy! Today we look at how preemption clauses could make or break the federal privacy bill. In California, the state legislature passed a bill that would require crypto companies to register with the state. And Alphabet isn’t letting Truth Social on Google Play. The...
U.S. POLITICS
protocol.com

The PayPal story could be coming to a screen near you

The turbulent beginnings of a global payments system may soon be fodder for TV’s voracious content factory, if author Jimmy Soni and showrunner Mark Goffman’s plans to give PayPal the Hollywood treatment come to fruition. As PayPal veterans celebrated the 20th anniversary of the company’s audacious 2002 IPO...
LOS ANGELES, CA

