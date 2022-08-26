Read full article on original website
Heidelberg coach removed after fight at game
WAYNE COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A Heidelberg head football coach was removed from the stadium after a fight broke out during a Wayne County-Quitman game on Thursday, August 25. The Laurel Leader Call reported coach Jim Nowell was attending the game as a spectator and to scout Quitman for the Oilers’ September 2 matchup. The […]
WDAM-TV
2 men arrived following shooting incident in Jones Co. Monday afternoon
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Jones County Sheriff’s Department investigators and patrol deputies arrested two men following a shooting incident Monday afternoon. According to the sheriff’s department, 50-year-old James Breland, of Laurel, was arrested on a charge of aggravated assault following an afternoon shooting. During Breland’s arrest, a...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Southern Miss players deliver hilarious spot-on impressions of their head coach: 'I know I talk country'
Will Hall has one of the best Southern accents in college football, and his players know it, and apparently love it. The Southern Miss coach admits to everything about his accent, and how it comes across, and he’s OK with it, and shared that sentiment with Taylor Curet, the Sports Director at WDAM in Hattiesburg, Mississippi.
WTOK-TV
Turnovers bite the Wildcats in season opener Between the Bricks
LAUREL, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Wildcats opened the season against number ninth ranked Laurel Saturday night. Late in the first quarter the Wildcats pull a double end around and find Quinndarrius Jones open in the endzone to score first and lead quick. The second quarter trouble would come for...
Two arrested after Jones County man shot in foot
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Two people were arrested after a man was shot in the foot on Monday, August 29. Officials with the Jones County Sheriff’s Department (JCSD) said the victim told investigators that he was purposefully shot in his left foot at a home in the Rustin community. The victim left the scene […]
WDAM-TV
Search begins for missing teenager in Jones County
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Law enforcement is seeking the whereabouts of a teenager who has been considered missing in Jones County. According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, 15-year-old Cesar Angel Barrera is described as a Hispanic male who stands about 5-feet-7 inches tall, with black hair and brown eyes.
Silver Alert issued for missing Clarke County woman
CLAKRE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV)-The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) has issued a Silver Alert for 71-year-old Donna Jean Sisson of Stonewall in Clarke County. She is described as a white female, five feet one inch tall, weighing 143 pounds with grey hair and brown eyes. She was last seen Saturday, August 27, at noon in […]
WDAM-TV
GRAPHIC: Richton man recovering at home after brutal dog attack
RICHTON, Miss. (WDAM) - A Richton man is back at home recovering from injuries suffered in a dog attack earlier this month. Timothy Scarbrough needed around 150 stitches and almost lost both ears after the attack in early August, close to the family’s home near Sycamore Avenue. “I was...
WDAM-TV
Driver ejected, killed in crash on I-59 in Jones County
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A vehicle collision on Interstate 59 in Jones County claimed one person’s life Monday morning. According to the Jones County Fire Council, the collision happened in the northbound lanes at the 76-mile marker. Southwest Jones Volunteer Fire Department responded to the crash at 6:28 a.m.
bobgermanylaw.com
Jones Co, MS - Three Injured in Single-Vehicle Crash on Houston Rd
Jones Co, MS (August 28, 2022) - A one-car accident that took place in Jones County on Thursday, August 25th left three people with injuries. Deputies from the Jones County Sheriff’s Office reported to the scene on Houston Road at about 9:30 p.m. Upon their arrival, fire crews located a single damaged vehicle off of the roadway with three passengers inside.
WTOK-TV
Lakeview Golf Course planning re-grand opening
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian’s only public golf course is in the process of receiving a makeover. All eighteen holes at Lakeview Golf Course have been given a facelift. The upgrades will be showcased Friday. There will be raffles, food and golfing available. Parks and Recreation Director Thomas Adams said it will be a good time for the entire family.
bobgermanylaw.com
Hattiesburg, MS - First Responders Find One Dead, One Injured After Crash on Beat Four Shubuta Rd
Hattiesburg, MS (August 27, 2022) - One person died and another was injured following a two-vehicle crash on Monday, August 22nd in Wayne County. The collision took place at about 8:00 p.m. on Beat Four Shubuta Road in Hattiesburg. The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reported that a teenager driving on...
WDAM-TV
Hub City man charged for weekend domestic incident on North 25th Avenue
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A man was arrested over the weekend following a domestic assault incident in Hattiesburg. According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, officers responded to a report of a domestic disturbance in the 200 block of North 25th Avenue on Saturday, Aug. 27. The suspect, 40-year-old Daniel Hayden,...
WDAM-TV
Hattiesburg police seek missing person
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing person. According to the Hattiesburg Police Department’s Facebook page, Alexander James Kremer, 23, of Tennessee, was last seen in the 7100 block of U.S. 49, after being dropped off by friends near Tractor Supply.
bobgermanylaw.com
Meridian, MS - Injuries, Property Damage Ensue When Driver Crashes Through College Park Bank
Meridian, MS (August 27, 2022) - A surprising accident took place on Friday, August 26th at a local bank in Meridian. The incident occurred in the 600th block of Highway 19 North in the College Park area when, for reasons still under police investigation, a vehicle crashed through the front doors of Trustmark Bank.
WDAM-TV
MDOT project along 16th Avenue in Laurel
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi Department of Transportation currently is looking at decreasing the number of crashes along Mississippi 15, also known as 16th avenue in the City of Laurel. According to MDOT, motorists currently are competing for real estate in the middle lane. “We’ve identified that corridor roughly...
WDAM-TV
Forrest Co. School District responds to threatening social media post
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Concerned parents of students at the North Forrest Elementary School in Forrest County are aware of a threatening social media post circulating online. According to Forrest County School District Superintendent Brain Freeman, a student made a post on social media over the weekend. The student...
Alligator captured at Mississippi Popeyes restaurant
An alligator must really love that chicken from Popeyes!
Man injured in shooting at Hattiesburg Raising Cane’s
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A man was injured in a shooting that happened at a Raising Cane’s restaurant in Hattiesburg on Friday, August 26. Officials with the Hattiesburg Police Department (HPD) said officers responded to the scene around 1:30 a.m. in the restaurant’s parking lot. HPD officials said a man had suffered a minor wound […]
Man accused of exposing himself at Forrest County Dollar General
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A man is facing an aggravated stalking charge after an incident that involved minors on Tuesday, August 23. According to witnesses, Justin Michael Riche, 33, exposed himself to minors inside a Dollar General store in Brooklyn. He was charged with aggravated stalking. Officials with the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office said […]
