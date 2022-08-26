ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne County, MS

WJTV 12

Heidelberg coach removed after fight at game

WAYNE COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A Heidelberg head football coach was removed from the stadium after a fight broke out during a Wayne County-Quitman game on Thursday, August 25. The Laurel Leader Call reported coach Jim Nowell was attending the game as a spectator and to scout Quitman for the Oilers’ September 2 matchup. The […]
HEIDELBERG, MS
WDAM-TV

2 men arrived following shooting incident in Jones Co. Monday afternoon

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Jones County Sheriff’s Department investigators and patrol deputies arrested two men following a shooting incident Monday afternoon. According to the sheriff’s department, 50-year-old James Breland, of Laurel, was arrested on a charge of aggravated assault following an afternoon shooting. During Breland’s arrest, a...
JONES COUNTY, MS
WTOK-TV

Turnovers bite the Wildcats in season opener Between the Bricks

LAUREL, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Wildcats opened the season against number ninth ranked Laurel Saturday night. Late in the first quarter the Wildcats pull a double end around and find Quinndarrius Jones open in the endzone to score first and lead quick. The second quarter trouble would come for...
MERIDIAN, MS
City
Quitman, MS
County
Wayne County, MS
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
City
Heidelberg, MS
WJTV 12

Two arrested after Jones County man shot in foot

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Two people were arrested after a man was shot in the foot on Monday, August 29. Officials with the Jones County Sheriff’s Department (JCSD) said the victim told investigators that he was purposefully shot in his left foot at a home in the Rustin community. The victim left the scene […]
JONES COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

Search begins for missing teenager in Jones County

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Law enforcement is seeking the whereabouts of a teenager who has been considered missing in Jones County. According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, 15-year-old Cesar Angel Barrera is described as a Hispanic male who stands about 5-feet-7 inches tall, with black hair and brown eyes.
JONES COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Silver Alert issued for missing Clarke County woman

CLAKRE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV)-The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) has issued a Silver Alert for 71-year-old Donna Jean Sisson of Stonewall in Clarke County. She is described as a white female, five feet one inch tall, weighing 143 pounds with grey hair and brown eyes. She was last seen Saturday, August 27, at noon in […]
CLARKE COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

GRAPHIC: Richton man recovering at home after brutal dog attack

RICHTON, Miss. (WDAM) - A Richton man is back at home recovering from injuries suffered in a dog attack earlier this month. Timothy Scarbrough needed around 150 stitches and almost lost both ears after the attack in early August, close to the family’s home near Sycamore Avenue. “I was...
RICHTON, MS
WDAM-TV

Driver ejected, killed in crash on I-59 in Jones County

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A vehicle collision on Interstate 59 in Jones County claimed one person’s life Monday morning. According to the Jones County Fire Council, the collision happened in the northbound lanes at the 76-mile marker. Southwest Jones Volunteer Fire Department responded to the crash at 6:28 a.m.
JONES COUNTY, MS
bobgermanylaw.com

Jones Co, MS - Three Injured in Single-Vehicle Crash on Houston Rd

Jones Co, MS (August 28, 2022) - A one-car accident that took place in Jones County on Thursday, August 25th left three people with injuries. Deputies from the Jones County Sheriff’s Office reported to the scene on Houston Road at about 9:30 p.m. Upon their arrival, fire crews located a single damaged vehicle off of the roadway with three passengers inside.
JONES COUNTY, MS
WTOK-TV

Lakeview Golf Course planning re-grand opening

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian’s only public golf course is in the process of receiving a makeover. All eighteen holes at Lakeview Golf Course have been given a facelift. The upgrades will be showcased Friday. There will be raffles, food and golfing available. Parks and Recreation Director Thomas Adams said it will be a good time for the entire family.
MERIDIAN, MS
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WDAM-TV

Hub City man charged for weekend domestic incident on North 25th Avenue

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A man was arrested over the weekend following a domestic assault incident in Hattiesburg. According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, officers responded to a report of a domestic disturbance in the 200 block of North 25th Avenue on Saturday, Aug. 27. The suspect, 40-year-old Daniel Hayden,...
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

Hattiesburg police seek missing person

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing person. According to the Hattiesburg Police Department’s Facebook page, Alexander James Kremer, 23, of Tennessee, was last seen in the 7100 block of U.S. 49, after being dropped off by friends near Tractor Supply.
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

MDOT project along 16th Avenue in Laurel

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi Department of Transportation currently is looking at decreasing the number of crashes along Mississippi 15, also known as 16th avenue in the City of Laurel. According to MDOT, motorists currently are competing for real estate in the middle lane. “We’ve identified that corridor roughly...
LAUREL, MS
WDAM-TV

Forrest Co. School District responds to threatening social media post

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Concerned parents of students at the North Forrest Elementary School in Forrest County are aware of a threatening social media post circulating online. According to Forrest County School District Superintendent Brain Freeman, a student made a post on social media over the weekend. The student...
FORREST COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Man injured in shooting at Hattiesburg Raising Cane’s

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A man was injured in a shooting that happened at a Raising Cane’s restaurant in Hattiesburg on Friday, August 26. Officials with the Hattiesburg Police Department (HPD) said officers responded to the scene around 1:30 a.m. in the restaurant’s parking lot. HPD officials said a man had suffered a minor wound […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Man accused of exposing himself at Forrest County Dollar General

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A man is facing an aggravated stalking charge after an incident that involved minors on Tuesday, August 23. According to witnesses, Justin Michael Riche, 33, exposed himself to minors inside a Dollar General store in Brooklyn. He was charged with aggravated stalking. Officials with the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office said […]
FORREST COUNTY, MS

