CBS 58
4 arrested following stolen vehicle pursuit in Glendale
GLENDALE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Authorities say four people were taken into custody Monday, Aug. 29, following a pursuit in Glendale. It happened around 3:23 p.m. near Hampton and Port Washington Road. Glendale police officers located a stolen Volkswagen they say was taken during an armed robbery/home invasion in Milwaukee.
CBS 58
Man sentenced to 80+ years in prison for shooting two police officers in 2020
WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A man who shot two police officers in Delafield in 2020 was sentenced Monday to more than 80 years in prison. Nathanael Benton shot a Delafield officer and a Hartland officer in November of 2020 when they stopped to talk to him. Both officers survived.
WISN
Car crash leads to shooting in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a crash and shooting Sunday night near Teutonia and Keefe avenues. Police say a 42-year-old man was shot during an argument following a two-car crash. The man was taken to the hospital in serious condition. Milwaukee police are looking for an unknown suspect(s)....
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee shooting prompted by crash; gunman sought
MILWAUKEE - A shooting near Teutonia and Keefe in Milwaukee was triggered by an argument after a two-vehicle crash late Sunday, Aug. 28, police say. The shooting happened just before midnight. A 42-year-old Milwaukee man suffered injuries after being struck by gunfire. He was taken to a hospital for treatment – and was listed in critical condition.
Man dies in shooting near 40th and Florist, suspect in custody
The Milwaukee Police department responded to the area of 40th and Florist for a shooting just after 7:00pm Sunday
wgtd.org
Man Who Bragged About Hitting Cop With Brick During Riots Pleads Guilty
(WGTD)---A Kenosha man who allegedly threw a brick at a Kenosha police officer, knocking him out, in the early stages of the Jacob Blake demonstrations has struck a plea bargain. 29-year-old Ashton Howard has signed a statement indicating that he'll plead guilty to a charge of Obstructing Law Enforcement During...
wearegreenbay.com
Deadly hit-and-run in Wisconsin, police search for suspect vehicle
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – A 23-year-old man from Milwaukee is dead after he was hit while crossing the street in a crosswalk, reports Wisconsin officers. According to the Milwaukee Police Department, the hit-and-run happened in the 1200 block of N. 6th St. around 12:30 a.m. on August 28. Officers...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
3rd and Greenfield shooting; Milwaukee man wounded following argument
MILWAUKEE - An argument triggered gunfire near 3rd and Greenfield in Milwaukee on Sunday evening, Aug. 28, police say. A 32-year-old Milwaukee man was taken to a hospital for treatment – he is in critical condition. Milwaukee police say they are seeking an unknown gunman. Anyone with any information...
actionnews5.com
Woman, 88, ‘played dead’ to survive shooting that killed sister
MILWAUKEE (WISN) - Police are investigating after they say a gunman opened fire on his elderly neighbors, killing one person and injuring three others. Carrie Barnhill, 88, survived the Wednesday incident with multiple gunshot wounds. She spoke from her hospital room, where she is recovering. “I’m not fine, but I’m...
CBS 58
Milwaukee police investigate 3 overnight shooting incidents throughout the city
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Police report that they are investigating three shootings that took place in the late night hours between Saturday, Aug. 27 and early morning Sunday, Aug. 28. At approximately 10:27 p.m., near 44th and Center an 18-year old Milwaukee man suffered a single gunshot wound and presented...
Two shootings at same location, one hour apart; MPD says
The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating two shootings that happened at the same location, less than two hours apart.
msn.com
Milwaukee officer shot, suspect killed himself
A Milwaukee police officer was shot in the leg after a fleeing suspect shot himself. The incident happened near 11th and Keefe Avenue on Friday, Aug., 26 at 11:56 a.m. Milwaukee Police Chief, Jeffrey Norman said in a press conference that police were looking for an individual wanted for violating a felony domestic abuse injunction.
23-year-old killed in hit-and-run near Fiserv Forum; police seek suspect vehicle
The Milwaukee Police Department is looking for a suspect and a vehicle involved in a fatal hit-and-run early Sunday morning near Fiserv Forum.
CBS 58
Racine police investigate 3 overnight downtown shootings
RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Racine police are looking for suspects in three separate shootings overnight. Three people were shot during a fight outside a bar near 3rd and Main at about 2:30 this morning. Everyone is expected to be ok. Moments later officers heard gunshots near 9th and Wisconsin...
16-year-old accidentally shoots relative, MPD says
The Milwaukee Police Department said it's investigating after a teen accidentally shot a relative Friday night.
CBS 58
Accidental shooting injures 23-year-old family member
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- On Friday, Aug. 26 at around 9:00 p.m., a 23-year-old Milwaukee man was shot near 49th St. and Keefe Ave. According to officials, the victim suffered a non-fatal injury when he was accidentally shot by the suspect, a 16-year-old relative, who remained on-scene and was summarily arrested.
CBS 58
Judge dismisses lawsuit against Wauwatosa claiming excessive force during 2020 protests
WAUWATOSA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit against the city of Wauwatosa. Back in October of 2020, Wauwatosa Mayor Dennis McBride issued an emergency curfew ahead of a ruling by the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office. The district attorney was then considering charges against former...
Block party draws community together following quadruple shooting
After a devastating week following a quadruple shooting near 22nd and Center, locals in the neighborhood gathered together for their annual Block Party.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee shooting: 2 men wounded near 48th and Hampton
MILWAUKEE - Two people were shot and wounded near 48th and Hampton in Milwaukee late Friday, Aug. 26, police say. The shooting happened just after 11 p.m. The victims are a 26-year-old Milwaukee man and a 25-year-old Milwaukee man. They were driven to a hospital by an unknown person. Each suffered serious injuries from gunfire.
Operation Triple Beam Honey Badger: Wisconsin violent crime sting nets 268 arrests, 80+ guns, drugs
MILWAUKEE, Wis. — A recent violent crime dragnet, spearheaded by the U.S. Marshals Service, resulted in 268 arrests, the confiscation of more than 80 firearms and the seizure of about $1 million in illegal drugs across the greater Milwaukee area. According to a news release, the U.S. Marshals of...
