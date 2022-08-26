ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

CBS 58

4 arrested following stolen vehicle pursuit in Glendale

GLENDALE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Authorities say four people were taken into custody Monday, Aug. 29, following a pursuit in Glendale. It happened around 3:23 p.m. near Hampton and Port Washington Road. Glendale police officers located a stolen Volkswagen they say was taken during an armed robbery/home invasion in Milwaukee.
WISN

Car crash leads to shooting in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a crash and shooting Sunday night near Teutonia and Keefe avenues. Police say a 42-year-old man was shot during an argument following a two-car crash. The man was taken to the hospital in serious condition. Milwaukee police are looking for an unknown suspect(s)....
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee shooting prompted by crash; gunman sought

MILWAUKEE - A shooting near Teutonia and Keefe in Milwaukee was triggered by an argument after a two-vehicle crash late Sunday, Aug. 28, police say. The shooting happened just before midnight. A 42-year-old Milwaukee man suffered injuries after being struck by gunfire. He was taken to a hospital for treatment – and was listed in critical condition.
wgtd.org

Man Who Bragged About Hitting Cop With Brick During Riots Pleads Guilty

(WGTD)---A Kenosha man who allegedly threw a brick at a Kenosha police officer, knocking him out, in the early stages of the Jacob Blake demonstrations has struck a plea bargain. 29-year-old Ashton Howard has signed a statement indicating that he'll plead guilty to a charge of Obstructing Law Enforcement During...
wearegreenbay.com

Deadly hit-and-run in Wisconsin, police search for suspect vehicle

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – A 23-year-old man from Milwaukee is dead after he was hit while crossing the street in a crosswalk, reports Wisconsin officers. According to the Milwaukee Police Department, the hit-and-run happened in the 1200 block of N. 6th St. around 12:30 a.m. on August 28. Officers...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

3rd and Greenfield shooting; Milwaukee man wounded following argument

MILWAUKEE - An argument triggered gunfire near 3rd and Greenfield in Milwaukee on Sunday evening, Aug. 28, police say. A 32-year-old Milwaukee man was taken to a hospital for treatment – he is in critical condition. Milwaukee police say they are seeking an unknown gunman. Anyone with any information...
actionnews5.com

Woman, 88, ‘played dead’ to survive shooting that killed sister

MILWAUKEE (WISN) - Police are investigating after they say a gunman opened fire on his elderly neighbors, killing one person and injuring three others. Carrie Barnhill, 88, survived the Wednesday incident with multiple gunshot wounds. She spoke from her hospital room, where she is recovering. “I’m not fine, but I’m...
msn.com

Milwaukee officer shot, suspect killed himself

A Milwaukee police officer was shot in the leg after a fleeing suspect shot himself. The incident happened near 11th and Keefe Avenue on Friday, Aug., 26 at 11:56 a.m. Milwaukee Police Chief, Jeffrey Norman said in a press conference that police were looking for an individual wanted for violating a felony domestic abuse injunction.
CBS 58

Racine police investigate 3 overnight downtown shootings

RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Racine police are looking for suspects in three separate shootings overnight. Three people were shot during a fight outside a bar near 3rd and Main at about 2:30 this morning. Everyone is expected to be ok. Moments later officers heard gunshots near 9th and Wisconsin...
CBS 58

Accidental shooting injures 23-year-old family member

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- On Friday, Aug. 26 at around 9:00 p.m., a 23-year-old Milwaukee man was shot near 49th St. and Keefe Ave. According to officials, the victim suffered a non-fatal injury when he was accidentally shot by the suspect, a 16-year-old relative, who remained on-scene and was summarily arrested.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee shooting: 2 men wounded near 48th and Hampton

MILWAUKEE - Two people were shot and wounded near 48th and Hampton in Milwaukee late Friday, Aug. 26, police say. The shooting happened just after 11 p.m. The victims are a 26-year-old Milwaukee man and a 25-year-old Milwaukee man. They were driven to a hospital by an unknown person. Each suffered serious injuries from gunfire.
