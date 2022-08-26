Demings fires up campaign at Coconut Grove, Doral stops; sources say Crist to pick Hernandez-Mats as running mate

Read full article on original website
WSVN-TV
Florida wildlife director has hand amputated after alligator attack
(WSVN) - A Florida wildlife director is lucky to be alive after being attacked by an alligator. Greg Graziani was seriously injured while interacting with alligators at Florida Gator Gardens near Lake Okeechobee. His hand had to be amputated in order for doctors to save his arm. Graziani dealt with...
WSVN-TV
Miami-Dade Commissioner releases statement defending his name after accusations of illegal behavior arise
MIAMI (WSVN) - A Miami-Dade County commissioner is expected to face corruption charges, and prosecutors said it has to do with work he has done as a private citizen. Miami-Dade County Commissioner Joe Martinez is defending his name after accusations of illegal behavior. A statement released Monday, on his behalf,...
WSVN-TV
South Florida real estate mogul collabs with influencer to donate sneakers to children
MIAMI (WSVN) - A generous donor became a “sole provider” for a group of lucky children. A charity is providing some kids with some of the hottest sneakers around. It was a sneak surprise for some South Florida kids on Wednesday. Real estate mogul Patrick Carroll partnered with...
WSVN-TV
Miami-Dade mayor proposes $85 million plan to help with housing affordability
MIAMI (WSVN) - More and more people are finding themselves priced out of living in South Florida. Now, one mayor has unveiled a plan to provide some housing help. “I am extremely proud and excited to introduce to you our HOMES Plan,” said Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava.
WSVN-TV
Lotus House receives $200,000 from Miami Mayor in effort to combat homelessness
MIAMI (WSVN) - The mayor of Miami is offering some help for the homeless with a donation they hope will go a long way. The Mayor of Miami, Francis Suarez, along with some commissioners, presented Lotus House Women’s Center with a $200,000 check, Tuesday morning. This is all part...
WSVN-TV
Defense for confessed Parkland shooter called for mistrial for evidence involving disturbing images drawn by the shooter
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Defense attorneys for the confess Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz made a move for a mistrial. There was a mistrial motion that was quickly denied by the judge, which all came down to evidence, Thursday. The evidence was particularly disturbing imagery that Cruz drew throughout...
WSVN-TV
Miami Police unveils department’s first Childhood Cancer Awareness vehicle
MIAMI (WSVN) - The Miami Police Department unveiled its first Childhood Cancer Awareness vehicle. September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. The department also presented a check to the Live Like Bella Foundation from the proceeds collected during the sale of their first Childhood Cancer Awareness badge and coin. The car...
WSVN-TV
Miami-Dade commissioner charged in corruption case
MIAMI (AP) — A Miami-Dade County commissioner who had been eyeing a run for sheriff surrendered Tuesday on corruption charges involving $15,000 in payments from a business owner facing code violations. Joe Martinez, who has served on the County Commission off and on since 2000, is charged with unlawful...
WSVN-TV
Former neighbor testifies Parkland shooter had difficult home life; prosecutors caution jurors to be skeptical of testimony
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A witness who took the stand in the penalty trial of the Parkland shooter provided a troubling portrait of the defendant’s domestic situation in the years leading up to the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, but prosecutors cautioned jurors to take his testimony with a grain of salt.
WSVN-TV
Deputies still searching for suspects connected to crimes throughout South Florida
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Deputies are still looking for answers after a car chase in Fort Lauderdale. They detained six people but later released them after not having “probable cause.”. Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies were among several law enforcement agencies that chased after a blue Alfa Romeo, Monday...
WSVN-TV
Security guard injured in scuffle with man banned from South Beach property; suspect arrested
MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Beach security guard is opening up and sharing his story after he was injured in a scuffle with a man who was not allowed on the property. Speaking with 7News on Wednesday, Jaido Cabrera described how a day on the job turned violent and bloody.
WSVN-TV
4 new Broward County school board members to be sworn in
(WSVN) - Four new members are to replace the officials that the governor removed after a state-wide grand jury report was released. The Broward County school board is set to swear-in four school board members at 8:30 a.m., Tuesday. Torey Alston, Ryan Reiter, Manuel “Nandy” Serrano and Kevin Tynan were...
WSVN-TV
Miami-Dade Police hold meeting to discuss officer safety and issues from the community
SOUTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Police officials gathered to discuss solutions regarding police officer safety, only weeks after two officers were killed in the line of duty. During a tough time, law enforcement and the community gathered together on Wednesday to talk about issues they see plaguing them. In...
WSVN-TV
Section 8 Voucher Terminated
She is disabled and barely able to survive. When she got a Section 8 voucher to help pay for an apartment, she was thrilled but then some terrible news for her and it’s why she asked Help Me Howard with Patrick Fraser. Jacqueline is disabled, and she will tell...
WSVN-TV
Good Samaritans rescue distressed sea turtle in Miami Beach
MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A large sea turtle was spotted struggling at sea, until good Samaritans saved the day. A day on the water off Miami Beach led to an unexpected surprise, Wednesday. “I think it’s a manatee. Oh, my God. It’s an enormous sea turtle stuck,” said Mary...
WSVN-TV
Charter school in Homestead put on lockdown after reports of potential threat
HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - Keys Gate Charter School, both the high school and a second smaller school across the street, have been placed on lockdown. The school at 2000 SE 28th Ave. was placed on lockdown Thursday morning after the administration received information about a possible threat. The Homestead Police...
WSVN-TV
Fire department in Hialeah receives major makeover
HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Fire station Number Four in Hialeah is getting an upgrade. “We got some mulch, we got some plants, we got exterior paint, also gave us a grill and some things for the interior,” said Salvador Amador, store manager at Lowe’s. It is all thanks...
WSVN-TV
Stolen mail found inside U-Haul truck in Southwest Miami-Dade
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A U-Haul truck was left abandoned in a Richmond Heights neighborhood. The driver took off after crashing on Southwest 116th Avenue and 141st Street, Thursday morning. According to police, they found stolen mail inside the truck. Before the crash, a woman was caught on a...
WSVN-TV
BSO deputies investigating reported hit-and-run, possible shots fired near Fort Lauderdale
NEAR FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WSVN) — Authorities are investigating a reported hit-and-run near Fort Lauderdale that may have also involved a shooting. A hit-and-run was reported along the 2500 block of Northwest 13th Court, Thursday afternoon. The caller who was on the phone with 911 was following the vehicle.
WSVN-TV
New shark study finds sharks do not seek humans as prey
MIAMI (WSVN) - A new study found there is no immediate cause for panic when a shark is spotted at the beach. Experts at the University of Miami who have been tracking shark movements said sharks may be swimming near beachgoers without even noticing and that the sharks are not looking to you for food.
