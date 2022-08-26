Read full article on original website
Emergency construction on Route 440 in Hudson County begins
Crews have begun emergency construction on Route 440 in Hudson County – a project that is expected to leave parts of the road closed for at least two weeks.
Route 440 closed for 2 weeks in Jersey City, Bayonne for emergency repairs
Route 440 in New Jersey is now closed for the next two weeks for emergency utility repairs in Jersey City and Bayonne.
3 Jersey City men charged with stealing building materials from Bayonne construction site
Three Jersey City men were arrested late Thursday night after Bayonne police caught them with metal beams taken from a construction site on the Peninsula at Bayonne Harbor, authorities said. Taknaigi Z. Townsend, 19, Tymir D. Wilcher, 27, and Domonic J. Watson, 31, were charged with burglary and theft, Bayonne...
Route 440 emergency sewer line repairs in Jersey City won’t begin until Monday at 10 a.m.
The Route 440 emergency sewer line repairs that were originally slated to begin yesterday now won’t start until Monday at 10 a.m. Route 440 will be closed in both directions, northbound from Route 185 (Bayonne) to Danforth Avenue and southbound from Communipaw Avenue to Route 185, the Jersey City Municipal Utilities Authority announced last night.
Emergency sewer repair work on Route 440 to begin Monday morning
The emergency sewer replacement project that will close each side of Route 440 in Jersey City and Bayonne over the next few weeks will commence Monday after the start was postponed Friday, officials said. The around-the-clock work is expected to begin at 10 a.m. Monday, with Route 440 closed in...
WILD CHASE: Masked Carjackers Ram Police Cruiser, Civilian Vehicles On Route 46
Three carjackers were captured following a wild chase in which they rammed a Wayne police cruiser and several civilian vehicles on Route 46, authorities said. It began shortly after Montville police issued an alert for two vehicles, one of which had just been taken by thieves in ski masks, shortly after 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27.
Police: 2 people injured in hit-and-run crash at Edison car show
Two people are recovering from injuries they sustained when they were struck by an out-of-control driver who then left the scene of a car show in Edison.
East Newark Industrial Area to Become Five-Acre Park Along Banks of Passaic River
A new riverfront park is coming to East Newark, a place without much green space. BASF Corporation is converting an industrial area into a five-acre natural resources park along the banks of the Passaic River. There will be recreational activities, wildlife habitats and cultural events. East Newark Borough Administrator Ron Edwards said they are really looking forward to this.
3-alarm fire damages apartment complex in Millburn
MILLBURN, NJ — A three-alarm fire was reported late in the evening on Monday, Aug. 22, at 206 Millburn Ave. in Millburn in a 40-unit apartment complex. The Millburn Fire Department received reports of black smoke pouring out of a window at 8:56 p.m. at the apartment complex. Upon arrival, fire officials located the fire in the rear cockloft of the building.
Saddle River County Park Playground in Rochelle Park NJ
Saddle River County Park Playground in Rochelle Park, New Jersey is part of the massive 577-acre Saddle River County Park. It consists of five parks that are linked by a multi-use path, with circular paths around some ponds. While each park in the system offers a playground we chose to focus on the ones with accessible playgrounds. This was the second accessible playground we visited and it was truly special. The other one is their playground in Ridgewood.
Luxury apartments, greenspace to highlight Garden State Plaza mall development
One of New Jersey’s biggest malls is on track to become even bigger with the addition of residential and more retail space.
Five-story Monticello Ave. building approved in Jersey City
A five-story mixed-use building with 38 units will one day stand on Monticello and Jewett Avenue near McGinley Square, after the Jersey City Planning Board unanimously signed off on its approval at last week’s meeting. The applicants, Monticello 200 LLC, will use three lots, two vacant and one once...
Woodbridge Victim Killed In Overnight Rahway Hit-Run: Police
A Woodbridge Township resident was struck and killed in a hit-and-run crash overnight in Rahway, authorities said. The unidentified individual was found at the intersection of St. George’s and W. Inman avenues around 3 a.m. Monday, Aug. 29, Rahway Police Sgt. Michael Daikalo said. Officers rendered medical aid to the victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene.
Murphy issues strongest rebuke yet of NYC congestion pricing toll plan
Gov. Phil Murphy issued his strongest criticism of New York’s proposed congestion pricing plan that could charge as much as $23 to drive south of 60th Street in Manhattan, calling it “an idea whose time has not come” Monday. His comments came after the NJ Turnpike Authority...
Rafael Holdings sells Newark building and 800-car garage for $49.4M
Rafael Holdings recently sold its building that houses its headquarters in Newark and an 800-car public garage for $49.4 million. The Newark-based early-stage novel cancer and immune metabolism therapeutics company said affiliates of the Sinai Equity Group purchased the property at 520 Broad St. Rafael Holdings said it expects net...
Popular Bergen County Pizzeria To Shutter
A Bergen County pizzeria that became one of the most popular in the area in just three years of business is shutting its doors. Tavolino announced its last day in business will be Saturday, Sept. 3. Located at 435 Paterson Ave., in Wallington, Tavolino opened in 2019 and was featured...
The Green Bench is stolen from the TF in Tompkins Square Park; 'this shit is an act of WAR'
Tensions are mounting in a cross-border conflict following the brazen theft of the green bench (aka AVE bench) from the TF in Tompkins Square Park last week. The bench was last seen Wednesday night... as the @tf_report account reported... "Some reports have said the green bench was stolen from Tompkins...
Several roads to be closed in Newark Sunday for MTV Video Music Awards
The MTV Video Music Awards will return to the Prudential Center in Newark on Sunday – and this means some road closures.
Newark police seeking public’s help to identify burglary suspect
NEWARK, NJ – The Newark Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a...
Maria Rosado, 37, Murdered
On Saturday, August 27, 2022, at approximately 0021 hours, police responded to a 911 call of two (2) persons, shot in the vicinity of E. 170th Street and College Avenue, within the confines of the 44th Precinct in the Bronx. Upon arrival, officers observed two (2) persons, shot inside a...
