Something For The DJ: ‘Rap Sh!t’ Episode 7 Recap

Episode 7 of HBO Max’s ‘ Rap Sh!t ‘ picks up where the previous episode ended, Mia ( KaMillion ) and Shawna ( Aida Osman ) creating yet another hit single. Their song ‘Nann Better’ made it on a Spotify playlist. The duo celebrates with their producer Lamont ( RJ Cyler ) on Shawna’s Instagram live, which catches the attention of Francois Boom ( Jaboukie Young-White ). He DM’s Shawna and asks her to get drinks since he’s in Miami. She sees the message while chilling with Maurice ( Daniel Augustin ), who encourages her to take Francois up on his offer so that she could sh*t on him. Shawna agrees to go. After she breaks her promise that the last time they had sex would be the last time, Shawna invites Maurice to their show. The only condition was that he couldn’t bring a plus one. Maurice agrees and that two end up having sex again. Shawna wasn’t the only one who had a potential date set up though. While bonding over doing Melissa’s hair, Lamont asks Mia to go on a date to a new spot in the city. Mia hesitates but promises to let him know after their rehearsal.

At said rehearsal, the girls have their verses down but Mia is concerned about Shawna being too stiff to perform the dance moves. The girls continue to practice tirelessly and Chastity ( Jonica Booth ) eventually pulls up with coffee for them. She emphasizes that the performance needs to be flawless because Brian will be there watching and if he likes them enough, he could become their booking agent. After practice, Shawna tells Mia that she doesn’t trust Lamont and she doesn’t think it’s a good idea to mix business with pleasure. This causes Mia to second guess going on the date. Before the two depart, Mia gives Shawna a Dior shirt to wear when she goes to get drinks with Francois. Shawna plans to get there late but Francois ends up arriving even later than she did which annoyed her from the jump. Francois hops right into conversation as if there isn’t an elephant in the room. The two take shots and begin to reminisce. Francois asks Shawna about her marketing plan, management and other business related questions. He then offers to produce her next music video and mentions that Reina Reign, who Shawna absolutely hates. Things go left when Francois get defensive about Reina and says that Shawna has always been a hater. He then takes credit himself for her current success which further infuriates Shawna. Before she storms out of the restaurant, Francois suggests that Reina be in the Seduce and Scheme video.

Outside of the restaurant, Shawna tries to reach out to Maurice. Unfortunately, he leaves her on read. The following day, Chastity and the girls pull up to the mansion for the party. It is obvious that Shawna is very nervous but the girls continue to get ready. Deja ( Vena Excell ) shows up with Chastity’s hilarious girls. She gives the girls a stern motivation speech and makes sure they understand that if they act right and do well, all that they were seeing could become their everyday lifestyle. Once Mia and Shawna are dressed, they head back downstairs to meet with Chastity, where they spot Timbaland . The manager of the party gets on Chastity for acting like a groupie and tells her to relax. Elsewhere at the party, Shawna and Mia work the room. They meet other managers as Shawna introduces herself as the pen behind the group’s bars. Right before it’s time to get on stage, a man spills his drink on Mia.

On stage, everything is going smoothly. Both Mia and Shawna perform their verses perfectly. As Chastity records them and Seduce and Scheme is about to drop, Shawna tells the DJ to cut the music. She then spits a freestyle using her old style, seemingly taking aim at Francois, Reina and anybody else she deems as a hater. All while she’s rapping, Mia is standing there looking completely blown. Mia, Chastity or the crowd aren’t feeling the freestyle. Before it got any uglier, the DJ cut the girls performance short and rushed them off of the stage. At the same time, Chastity’s other girls find out that they’re working the event for free. Back inside the house, Shawna tries to go off on Chastity for the DJ cutting their set but Chastity reminds her that it only happened that way because she went off script. Deja then intervenes and mentions that men aren’t paying. The fact that Chastity’s girls are working the event makes Shawna even more upset prompting her to call Chastity unprofessional. After Deja continues to try and berate Chastity about the girls not getting paid, Chastity explodes. She yells at Deja and tells her that they need to know their role. Everyone was upset at this point, including Mia who called Shawna selfish before leaving the party.

Mia returns home, where Lamont has been all day watching Melissa. When he tries to head out, Mia calls him back. The two waste no time as they have sex all over Mia’s apartment. Shawna’s night isn’t going as pleasantly. She sits in her bed and reads a boatload of negative comments under the video of her freestyle. Viewers commented that Mia should go solo and that Shawna couldn’t rap. On top of this, Maurice still hasn’t responded to any of her messages. The episode ends with Mia asking Lamont why he asked to take her on a date. He replies that he feels like they’re on the same page and although the music is part of it, it isn’t the only reason he wants to be with her. She’s happy to hear that he genuinely wants to see how things go moving forward.

With the season finale next week, what can we expect? Will Mia and Shawna get over yet another hurdle in their relationship? Where is Maurice? Are Lamont’s intentions pure? Will we see Francois again? How will Chastity make something shake for the girls? Unfortunately, we have to wait another week to get these answers. Drop your thoughts about this episode in the comments and give us your predictions for next week’s season finale.