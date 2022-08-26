If the past two years of the pandemic—and pandemic-related supply chain issues—have taught us anything, maximizing efficiency through wireless connectivity should be a warehouse manager’s top priority. When dealing with nonperishable items, like toilet paper or painting supplies, it can be an inconvenience if it takes an extra week or two to leave the warehouse and arrive in the stores for customers to buy. However, the product could spoil or begin to rot if it has a shelf-life of only a few weeks. Perishables to worker shortages present their challenges, but valuable technological innovation allows for a consistent workflow to become possible even when external obstacles arise when it comes to warehouse operating systems.

