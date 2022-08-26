Read full article on original website
Goldman Sachs forecasts further housing downturn
Sept. 1 (UPI) -- Goldman Sachs says that home sales have taken a large dip than previously reported and could continue further. In a report titled "The Housing Downturn: Further to Fall," the financial giant predicts a 22% drop in new home sales this year, with existing home sales falling by 17%.
Supply & Demand Chain Executive
Acquisition Creates First End-to-End Supply Chain Visibility Solution
Exiger acquired Supply Dynamics, developing what is said to be the first end-to-end supply chain visibility and supplier risk management solution. Integration of Supply Dynamics' SDX, PAC and ExplorerRX products with Exiger's Insight3PM, DDIQ and Supply Chain Explorer will enable holistic risk management via a single, secure, cloud-based enterprise platform. The acquisition positions Exiger at the forefront of the Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) supply chain management market.
Supply & Demand Chain Executive
How Procurement Teams Can Operationalize ESG Criteria—and Become Drivers of Change
The pressure is greater than ever for chief procurement officers (CPOs) and their teams, as companies prioritize ESG initiatives. That’s because, as most procurement leaders know, two-thirds of the average company’s ESG footprint lies with its suppliers, according to McKinsey. In other words, even as businesses work hard to meet their internal targets, the biggest ESG opportunities lie beyond their own walls in the supply chain.
Supply & Demand Chain Executive
Global Supply Chain Predictions & Future Trends
Industry experts from around the world weigh in on their predictions for how supply chains will change and how businesses must adapt from today's challenges in MODIFI's H2 2022 Prediction Report with viewpoints about the economic challenges caused by rising inflation, skyrocketing fuel prices and international conflicts. “The crisis in...
U.S. CDC advisers vote to back Omicron-specific COVID vaccine boosters
Sept 1 (Reuters) - Advisers to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday voted to recommend use of COVID-19 booster shots redesigned to target the BA.4 and BA.5 Omicron subvariants of the coronavirus for people aged 12 years and older.
Supply & Demand Chain Executive
Generac Power Systems: Driving Resilient Outcomes With Network-Based Collaboration
Now more than ever, organizations need to drive better visibility and control across their extended supply chains to allow them to respond to unexpected events with minimal disruption. Yet, up to 47% of executives report using phone, email, spreadsheets, and legacy technologies as their primary means of collaborating with external partners. This limits visibility into key supply chain processes.
Supply & Demand Chain Executive
Wireless Networks Play an Important Role in a Coherent Warehouse
If the past two years of the pandemic—and pandemic-related supply chain issues—have taught us anything, maximizing efficiency through wireless connectivity should be a warehouse manager’s top priority. When dealing with nonperishable items, like toilet paper or painting supplies, it can be an inconvenience if it takes an extra week or two to leave the warehouse and arrive in the stores for customers to buy. However, the product could spoil or begin to rot if it has a shelf-life of only a few weeks. Perishables to worker shortages present their challenges, but valuable technological innovation allows for a consistent workflow to become possible even when external obstacles arise when it comes to warehouse operating systems.
Supply & Demand Chain Executive
Reaping the Benefits of Digital Automation, Word for Word
There’s software for business process automation in the finance function, and then there’s software for intelligent business process automation. It’s a fine distinction that can make a big difference in terms of efficiency, productivity and profitability. Many companies think they have automated their purchase-to-payment routines for the...
Supply & Demand Chain Executive
Home Delivery World Exhibits Growth of Last-Mile Delivery
The floor of Home Delivery World 2022 was clearly a reflection of the coverage we have been seeing in the industry for the last year, with mergers and acquisitions, partnerships and data integration abound. Numerous logistics, technology and last-mile providers were there for the first time explaining they had just been bought by another company.
