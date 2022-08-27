Markquese Bell solidifies Dallas Cowboys roster spot with interception against Seahawks

Undrafted safety Markquese Bell continues to be a pleasant surprise for the Dallas Cowboys .

On Friday, Bell had a game-turning play that helped the Cowboys beat the Seattle Seahawks in their preseason finale at AT&T Stadium.

With Dallas trailing the Seattle Seahawks 20-13 late in the third quarter, Bell picked off Drew Lock after the ball ricocheted off of receiver Aaron Fuller.

The former Florida A&M star returned the pick 29 yards to the Seattle 13. Three plays later Will Grier connected with Brandon Smith for a touchdown. It helped spark the Cowboys come from behind effort in a 27-26 win.

“I broke on the ball and saw it going up in the air. The only thing on my mind is ‘Don’t drop it,’” Bell said. “Once I got it in my hands I tried to score, but I was just excited to get my first interception in my NFL career.”

Not only did it tie the game at 20, it likely solidified a roster spot for Bell who is listed behind Malik Hooker on the depth chart.

Bell could be a savvy sleeper pickup for Dallas. He established himself as one of the best safeties in the country as a two-time all-conference pick with the Rattlers.

Despite running a 4.41 and having a 37-inch vertical to go along with his on-field resume, Bell still went undrafted. The promising rookie didn’t take falling out of the draft as a slight.

“Everything is extra motivation, but I got the opportunity. I’m here just like everybody that got drafted, didn’t get drafted. It didn’t matter where I went, if I went. As long as I was blessed with the opportunity to come out here and show everybody what I can really do, it didn’t really matter to me,” Bell said.

Bell had already impressed in camp by showing what he can do at the line of scrimmage as a nickel or third safety. The pick of Lock showed that he has the range and ball skills to complement his physicality.

“I’ve just been trying to do my best. Learn the defense and mix with the guys. It’s a great organization, so I’ve just been putting my best foot forward and hopefully letting God sort everything else out,” Bell said.

When the 53-man roster is released Tuesday, there’s a good chance Bell will be on it. It’ll be a moment he’s dreamed of since he first put on shoulder pads.

“It’ll mean a lot to me. It’ll mean all my hard work paid off,” Bell said.