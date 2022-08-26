Read full article on original website
WAAY-TV
Man who tried to murder 2 police officers in Jackson County loses appeal
The Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals has upheld the conviction of a man who tried to murder two police officers in Jackson County. Christian James Street, 25, of Monteagle, Tenn., was convicted in Jackson County Circuit Court on Nov. 17, 2021, for the attempted murder of Stephenson Police Department Officer Luke Ballard and Bridgeport Police Department Officer Ryan McCarver.
Man charged after missing Mississippi girl found in his home
A man in Limestone County was arrested after police say a missing girl from Mississippi was found in his home.
Teen arrested, second suspect sought in deadly north Alabama shooting
A teenage suspect was arrested Monday morning on capital murder charges and another suspect is at large in the death of a male found shot to death Friday by a dumpster in Decatur, police said. The name of the 17-year-old suspect who was apprehended will not be released because he...
WAAY-TV
Decatur Police seek at-large suspect in Friday murder; 17-year-old already charged
A 17-year-old male is charged with capital murder and police are hunting another suspect in connection with a man found dead in Decatur on Friday. The Decatur Police Department is looking for Justin Da Shawn Fuqua as a second suspect in the murder of Daniel Abbate. Abbate’s partially concealed body...
Alabama appeals court takes rare step of ordering oral arguments in murder case of former HPD officer
The Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals has taken the rare step of ordering oral arguments in the murder case of former Huntsville Police Department officer William “Ben” Darby.
WAAY-TV
Suspect in Friday murder surrenders to Decatur Police
Two men are now in custody and charged with capital murder after a body was found Friday in Decatur. Justin Da Shawn Fuqua, 18, surrendered to the Decatur Police Department on Tuesday afternoon after police announced they were looking for him Monday night. He's been charged with capital murder in...
WAFF
Judge’s license to practice was expired during former Limestone Co. Sheriff trial
LIMESTONE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - The future of Alabama’s longest-serving sheriff remains up in the air as he awaits a decision from the court of criminal appeals. Former Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely was sentenced to 36 months last year for stealing campaign donations and taking personal loans from the Sheriff’s Office.
WAAY-TV
Huntsville police, Madison County coroner responding to fatal Beard Street shooting
5:09 p.m. UPDATE: Huntsville Police tell WAAY 31 that investigators don't suspect foul play in the death. They say it now appears to be an accidental shooting involving an adult male. From earlier:. The Huntsville Police Department has responded to a shooting in the 2,800 block of Beard Street. Madison...
Cyclist hit by off-duty Huntsville Police Officer in Hazel Green
A pedestrian riding a bicycle in Hazel Green was struck by an off-duty Huntsville Police Officer, according to authorities.
WAFF
Thieves targeting Huntsville church mailboxes
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville Police Department says thieves have recently targeted multiple Huntsville churches. The pastor of Willowbrook Baptist Church says that the thieves have been stealing from church mailboxes on Saturdays when no one is in the building. Pastor Mark McClelland says the thieves sift through the...
State responds to Mason Sisk’s request to throw out confession, statements
The State of Alabama filed a response Tuesday to the request of Mason Sisk, an Elkmont teen accused of killing five of his family members, to throw out his confession and previous statements ahead of his trial.
wvtm13.com
Cullman police investigating the death of a 4-week-old baby
CULLMAN, Ala. — Cullman police are investigating an infant's death Monday. The Cullman County coroner said the 4-week-old boy was reported to be unresponsive at the Economy Inn where the family lives. Police said the parents called saying their baby had died. Police arrived at the motel at 1834...
WAAY-TV
Huntsville Police: Officer involved in 'accident involving a pedestrian'
One person is recovering in Huntsville Hospital after they were hit by a vehicle in Madison County Tuesday night. The Huntsville Police Department said an officer "was involved in a traffic accident involving a pedestrian on their way into work Tuesday night." Police said the officer was on the way...
WAAY-TV
Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals OKs new arguments in William Darby murder conviction
The Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals has granted a request from William Darby's attorneys to give oral arguments in his appeal. During those arguments, attorneys for the former Huntsville police officer convicted of the 2018 murder of Jeffery Parker will be able to provide additional information to the judges who will rule on his appeal.
wvtm13.com
Driver charged with murdering woman struck in store parking lot in Decatur
DECATUR, Ala. — Authorities in Alabama say a woman killed by a car in the parking lot of a Walmart store was struck on purpose. The Decatur Police Department said in a Facebook post that evidence indicates a man pulled his car into a parking space and sat idling until Sherry Sain walked behind his vehicle, then accelerated in reverse until the vehicle struck her.
Teen arrested following ‘hoax’ bomb threats in Cullman, Walker counties
UPDATED 8/30/22 6:30 p.m.CULLMAN, Ala. – The Cullman Police Department (CPD) responded to a bomb threat at Cullman Regional around 11:02 a.m. Tuesday. After investigating, the department said the call was a hoax. Later Tuesday, the Jasper Police Department (JPD) released a statement saying a 14-year-old student had been arrested for allegedly making multiple bomb threats. The JPD statement said, “At approximately 11 a.m., Jasper Police were notified of a bomb threat called in to Walker Baptist Medical Center. Jasper Police, along with Jasper Fire and Walker County Sheriff’s Office personnel responded to the scene and secured the buildings. During the course of...
2 Birmingham officers injured during carjacking chase
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Two Birmingham Police officers were injured following a car chase Monday. According to BPD Public Information Officer Truman Fitzgerald, a high-speed chase began on Graymont Avenue when an officer spotted a vehicle that had been carjacked on Sunday. The car sped off before the officer could initiate a traffic stop. The […]
WAFF
Four-week-old baby found dead at Cullman motel
Artemis I: Rocket in ‘safe configuration’ as team evaluates next steps before Friday’s launch window. Artemis I: Rocket in ‘safe configuration’ as team evaluates next steps before Friday’s launch window. Preston Nelson appeared in court virtually, preliminary hearing set. Updated: 2 hours ago. Preston...
WAAY-TV
UPDATE: New Decatur property management company speaks out after former manager arrest regarding stolen rent payments
On Tuesday WAAY 31 followed up on the arrest of a former apartment manager who allegedly stole rent payments from tenants. Decatur Police arrested 48-year-old Tina Bryant on Monday. She's charged with theft of property. It's unclear how long Bryant was a manager at Brookridge Apartments and Townhomes in Decatur,...
Alabama woman fatally struck by car in Walmart parking lot was ‘loved by so many’
A woman who was struck by a vehicle and killed Thursday in a Decatur parking lot, in what police say was a deliberate act, is being remembered as “a caring and loving friend to all who knew her.”. A graveside service will take place Wednesday at 11 a.m. at...
