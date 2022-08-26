ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Longtime NFL Coach Reportedly Died This Morning

A longtime NFL coach reportedly passed away on Monday morning. According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Chris Mortensen, longtime offensive coach Ernie Zampese died earlier this morning. "Ernie Zampese passed away this morning at the age of 86, one of the most influential offensive coaches in NFL history,"...
Texans Released Veteran Kicker After Tough Performance

Earlier this week, the Houston Texans signed kicker Matt Ammendola. His stint with the franchise only lasted a few days. On Saturday afternoon, the Texans officially waived Ammendola. Ammendola, 25, missed one of his two field goal attempts on Thursday against the San Francisco 49ers. He did, however, convert both...
Lions cut former 1st-round pick

Jarrad Davis will be looking for a new team. The Detroit Lions are cutting Davis, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported on Monday. Davis was the No. 21 overall pick by Detroit in 2017. The Florida product did not live up this billing as a first-round pick during his four seasons with the Lions from 2017-2020. They declined to pick up his fifth-year option, so he signed with the Jets for the 2021 season.
Sports
Report Card: Another embarrassment for Nebraska

For the fourth time in five seasons Nebraska football is 0-1 to start a year. The Huskers have nowhere else to look but internally as the team was unable to hold multiple double-digit leads and struggled in almost every phase of the game. One critical decision will be dissected but...
Georgia vs. Oregon football: Kirby Smart knows whom Ducks will start at QB, but it 'doesn't impact anything'

The Oregon Ducks still have yet to officially name a firm starter at quarterback for the 2022 season, but Georgia head football coach Kirby Smart is not concerned as his team prepares to face them. During his Monday press conference ahead of this weekend’s Oregon game, Smart said he knows who Oregon will be starting and he is not concerned about the ongoing battle.
Lovie Smith
Tyrod Taylor injury: New York Giants QB carted off in preseason finale vs. Jets

New York Giants quarterback Tyrod Taylor was carted off the field in his team’s preseason finale Sunday against the New York Jets. The Giants announced via Twitter that Taylor suffered a back injury and was questionable to return. The Athletic’s Dan Duggan reported that Taylor was able to return to the sideline later in street clothes.
Deion Sanders fires back at critique of coaching style, reveals Nick Saban influence

Frequent interviews, light-hearted social media banter and anything to put more exposure on Jackson State University is how Tigers head coach Deion Sanders runs his football program — and he is not changing his style, he says. Sanders has brought immense attention to HBCU football since his arrival, and this year's recruiting splash with five-star signee Travis Hunter and others has pushed Jackson State to the forefront nationally.
Daily Delivery: Dear Nebraska fans … maybe your issues aren’t because of one former player

GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. A loud segment of Nebraska fans have chosen to use former quarterback Adrian Martinez as the scapegoat for their program's current issues, but Saturday's season-opening 31-28 loss to Northwestern in Ireland proves Coach Scott Frost's program is the issue. And as Fitz explains, part of the problem is Nebraska's ill-advised move to the Big Ten, which has proven disastrous for the storied Nebraska program.
Analysis: South Carolina lands another key DL target in Desmond Umeozulu

South Carolina is up to No. 15 in the 247Sports Composite Team Recruiting Rankings after landing a Monday morning pledge from Upper Marlboro (Md.) Charles Herbert Flowers Top247 edge rusher Desmond Umeozulu, a 6-foot-6, 240-pound prospect with all the traits to be an instant impact player at a major position of need for Shane Beamer and the Gamecocks.
10 Bold Predictions for the 2022 Season

The Oregon Ducks enter the 2022 football season with a lot of excitement and a lot of intrigue from around the country. What will the year bring the Ducks? Can they make the Pac-12 Championship for the fourth straight year and do it with a new head coach in Dan Lanning? There are a lot of expectations for this Duck program. They were picked second in the Pac-12 Media Poll, they've been ranked inside the Top 15 for both the preseason AP and preseason Coaches Polls, and they bring back a ton of talent on both sides of the football. The 2022 college football season should be a year of excitement and big plays, and it kicks off with Oregon opening up the year in Atlanta and taking on the defending national champion Georgia Bulldogs.
Broncos to trade veteran OLB Malik Reed to Steelers

The top fill-in starter for Von Miller and Bradley Chubb over the past three seasons, Malik Reed has a new home. The Broncos are sending the veteran outside linebacker to the Steelers, Adam Schefter of ESPN.com tweets. Denver will collect a late-round pick for the contract-year linebacker. While Reed has...
Watch: UA commit Yhonzae Pierre has another strong outing

Alabama edge commit Yhonzae Pierre picked up right where he left off last week on Friday night, posting another strong outing for Eufaula (Ala.). The four-star prospect, a long-time UA pledge, recorded six tackles, including one tackle for loss, four pass break-ups, four quarterback pressures, and a two-point conversion catch in a 22-14 win over Stanhope Elmore.
UNC Football: Appalachian State coach Shawn Clark previews Week 1 clash

The North Carolina Tar Heels travel two-and-a-half hours west to Boone, North Carolina in order to take on the Appalachian State Mountaineers. The Tar Heels already played over the weekend in Week 0, beating Florida A&M 56-24 at home. As for App State, Saturday’s noon kickoff will be their first game of the season. Mountaineers head coach Shawn Clark brings a 20-7 record into the fourth year of his tenure at App State and previewed Saturday's game against the Tar Heels during his weekly press conference Monday.
