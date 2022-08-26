Read full article on original website
Two Virginia Brothers Vanished In 1990. One Of Them Is Still MissingThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedRichmond, VA
Richmond's Richest Family Has Given Away MillionsChannelocityRichmond, VA
Five restaurants in Virginia have been ranked as the best places to get a burger in the entire stateJoe MertensVirginia State
5 Great Pizza Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Kings Dominion reveals fall lineup of eventsCheryl E PrestonDoswell, VA
Buccaneers surprisingly cut Tom Brady weapon, make trade with Colts
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have just made a move Tuesday that may surprise some of their fans — and even Tom Brady. Mike Giardi of the NFL Network has reported that the Buccaneers have released wide receiver Tyler Johnson as part of the team’s roster cuts. Surprise, surprise. The #Buccaneers are cutting WR Tyler Johnson, […] The post Buccaneers surprisingly cut Tom Brady weapon, make trade with Colts appeared first on ClutchPoints.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
NFL 2022: Four Difference-Making Trades￼
The off-season in the NFL is a crucial time for teams as they bid to improve their rosters for the following campaign. There have been some eye-catching trades conducted this year, several of which could have a major bearing on the destination of the Super Bowl. With that in mind,...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
A look at the top running backs in the NFL as we head into the new season
It’s no secret that the position of running back has been somewhat devalued over the past decade or so. Today, football is more about passing finesse and accuracy than grinding out yards up the middle. Nevertheless, a top-quality running back still has the scope to be one of the most dynamic and exciting playmakers in an offense. Here, we single out five of the best in the league, players who might just make the difference between their team making the playoffs and being consigned to the pile of also-rans.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
2023 NFL Draft Diamonds Scouting Report: Adetomiwa Adebawore, DL, Northwestern
Name, Jersey #Adetomiwa Adebawore, #99 School (Code)ILNW DOB, Class Yr3/4/2001 Height, Weight6016, 275 40 Yd Dash4.8 Arms, Hands3300, 1034 Position/DepthDE/Starter Honors/CaptainshipAll-Big Ten Honorable Mention Season Viewed (yr)2021-22 Games WatchedMIST, NCDU, NEUN (2022) Scout Name / DateBryan Ault – 8/30/2022. Per Year Stats. 20221 GP: 4 Total Tackles (4 solo)
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Interesting Things to Learn About the NFL
The National Football League (NFL) is the organization that governs professional football in the United States. In this blog post, we will take a look at the history and facts of the NFL. We will also discuss some of the controversies that have surrounded the league over the years. Football...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: James Letcher Jr., WR, Washburn University
What made you decide you wanted to be a football player?. I’ve just played it all my life and my dad played in the NFL and playing it brought me closer to the game. What are your favorite moments from your football life?. Scoring touchdowns, being around my teammates...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Pittman’s Pocket: Top 5 2023 Polynesian football recruits HBCU programs should be targeting
HBCU’s have been doing well with recruiting Polynesian recruits within the last year about 8 Polynesian prospects signed with HBCU’s just last year. Mosula Tapusoa, changed the norm, as a West Coast player signing with Morgan State. Morgan State and other HBCU’s are tapping in the West Coast pipeline. 2023 has some solid Polynesian prospects who can help HBCU’s thrive in the future. If they continue to build this west coast pipeline, HBCU football could continue to grow. All cultures can be embraced in the SWAC, MEAC and CIAA, and here are five players that really stood out on film.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
NFL Transactions for August 29, 2022 | Presented by Hula Bowl All-Star Game
Cardinals released LB Devon Kennard, CB Josh Jackson, LB Joe Walker, and OL Koda Martin. Cardinals waived DB Darrell Baker from injured reserve with a settlement. Ravens released S Tony Jefferson, P Cameron Dicker & C Jimmy Murray. Bills released Jacob Capra, OL Tanner Owen, WR Neil Pau’u, DE Daniel...
