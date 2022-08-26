ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

ClutchPoints

Buccaneers surprisingly cut Tom Brady weapon, make trade with Colts

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have just made a move Tuesday that may surprise some of their fans — and even Tom Brady. Mike Giardi of the NFL Network has reported that the Buccaneers have released wide receiver Tyler Johnson as part of the team’s roster cuts. Surprise, surprise. The #Buccaneers are cutting WR Tyler Johnson, […] The post Buccaneers surprisingly cut Tom Brady weapon, make trade with Colts appeared first on ClutchPoints.
TAMPA, FL
nfldraftdiamonds.com

NFL 2022: Four Difference-Making Trades￼

The off-season in the NFL is a crucial time for teams as they bid to improve their rosters for the following campaign. There have been some eye-catching trades conducted this year, several of which could have a major bearing on the destination of the Super Bowl. With that in mind,...
NFL
nfldraftdiamonds.com

A look at the top running backs in the NFL as we head into the new season

It’s no secret that the position of running back has been somewhat devalued over the past decade or so. Today, football is more about passing finesse and accuracy than grinding out yards up the middle. Nevertheless, a top-quality running back still has the scope to be one of the most dynamic and exciting playmakers in an offense. Here, we single out five of the best in the league, players who might just make the difference between their team making the playoffs and being consigned to the pile of also-rans.
NFL
nfldraftdiamonds.com

2023 NFL Draft Diamonds Scouting Report: Adetomiwa Adebawore, DL, Northwestern

Name, Jersey #Adetomiwa Adebawore, #99 School (Code)ILNW DOB, Class Yr3/4/2001 Height, Weight6016, 275 40 Yd Dash4.8 Arms, Hands3300, 1034 Position/DepthDE/Starter Honors/CaptainshipAll-Big Ten Honorable Mention Season Viewed (yr)2021-22 Games WatchedMIST, NCDU, NEUN (2022) Scout Name / DateBryan Ault – 8/30/2022. Per Year Stats. 20221 GP: 4 Total Tackles (4 solo)
EVANSTON, IL
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Interesting Things to Learn About the NFL

The National Football League (NFL) is the organization that governs professional football in the United States. In this blog post, we will take a look at the history and facts of the NFL. We will also discuss some of the controversies that have surrounded the league over the years. Football...
NFL
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Pittman’s Pocket: Top 5 2023 Polynesian football recruits HBCU programs should be targeting

HBCU’s have been doing well with recruiting Polynesian recruits within the last year about 8 Polynesian prospects signed with HBCU’s just last year. Mosula Tapusoa, changed the norm, as a West Coast player signing with Morgan State. Morgan State and other HBCU’s are tapping in the West Coast pipeline. 2023 has some solid Polynesian prospects who can help HBCU’s thrive in the future. If they continue to build this west coast pipeline, HBCU football could continue to grow. All cultures can be embraced in the SWAC, MEAC and CIAA, and here are five players that really stood out on film.
COLLEGE SPORTS
nfldraftdiamonds.com

NFL Transactions for August 29, 2022 | Presented by Hula Bowl All-Star Game

Cardinals released LB Devon Kennard, CB Josh Jackson, LB Joe Walker, and OL Koda Martin. Cardinals waived DB Darrell Baker from injured reserve with a settlement. Ravens released S Tony Jefferson, P Cameron Dicker & C Jimmy Murray. Bills released Jacob Capra, OL Tanner Owen, WR Neil Pau’u, DE Daniel...
NFL

