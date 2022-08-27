ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laurel, MD

The Southern Maryland Chronicle

$1 Million FAST PLAY win makes St. Mary’s man’s heart race

A Southern Maryland man became the state’s newest Lottery millionaire this month, finding his fortune fast playing the $20 FAST PLAY MONOPOLY™ Properties game. The 30-year U.S. Air Force veteran plays several different games fairly often, he told Lottery officials, but he enjoys FAST PLAY tickets most of all. “I saw the match immediately,” the 49-year-old reported. “A split second […]
CHARLOTTE HALL, MD
WUSA9

20 years later, survivor of DC snipers is not obsessing, but he'll never forget either

HOLLYWOOD, Md. — It's been 20 years, but Paul LaRuffa still cries listening to audio of a 911 dispatcher telling him he wouldn't let him die. The now-retired Prince George's County restaurant owner was bleeding out, his lungs collapsed, shot five times by a 17-year-old who would go on to become one half of the most notorious sniper team ever to terrorize the Washington region.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
bethesdamagazine.com

Our restaurant critic checks out Silver Spring’s new steakhouse

At J. Hollinger’s Waterman’s Chophouse in downtown Silver Spring, I ask George Manolatos, the director of operations of Hollinger Group Restaurants, which cut is used for the steak frites—the simple dish of grilled beef, herbed garlic butter and french fries that’s ubiquitous on American and French bistro menus—and receive a pleasing response: teres major. From the chuck, that muscle is almost as tender as, but much more flavorful than, much pricier filet mignon. (Butchers sometimes call it the petite tender.)
SILVER SPRING, MD
Washingtonian.com

5 Things to Know About Local Tennis Star Frances Tiafoe

Hyattsville’s hometown prodigy—24-year-old Frances Tiafoe—has been rising in the ranks of men’s tennis, becoming one of the best players to come out of the DC region. Previously ranked No. 2 in world junior rankings and recently the 24th best player in men’s single tennis as of Aug. 8, Tiafoe will compete in the U.S. Open in Queens, New York, tomorrow at 6 p.m. Here’s what you should know about our local tennis star:
WASHINGTON, DC
getnews.info

Chris Donaldson, a well-known writer and filmmaker, is all set to build a first-ever high school for performing arts: TriBon Academy

He recently partnered with J.B Smith and Jacqueline Favors to establish TriBon Studios in 2021. Washington, USA – Chris Donaldson, a renowned filmmaker, writer, and cinematographer, recently formed TriBon Studios in 2021 and boasted a career spanning over 30 years in the film and entertainment industry. He is also setting up the first ever high school for performing arts, TriBon Academy, which will be in the TriBon Studios Campus; consisting of five soundstages, 15-acre backlots, 450 seated theatres, 5,000 seat arena, a 10,000 sq ft. eating gallery, parks, and recreation fields.
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Baltimore

Father of Ellicott City athlete speaks out about racial slurs she endured during volleyball game

BALTIMORE -- A Howard County father is speaking out after he says his daughter was targeted with racial slurs during a volleyball match last week.Marvin Richardson says an apology is not good enough.What his 19-year-old daughter, Rachel, said she heard during a volleyball match against Brigham Young University on Friday is not sitting well with him."No student-athlete should ever have to go into any venue and be subjected to that kind of atmosphere," he said.In a statement, BYU expressed regret and banned the fan from the university's athletic venues.These actions do not go far enough, according to Richardson.He said he felt anger, outrage, and then "a real need" to make sure something was done to correct that."She was crying. She was upset. And Rachel's not the person to call and cry over a loss," Richardson said.
ELLICOTT CITY, MD
fox5dc.com

Students ride to school on floor of school bus

Some parents in Anne Arundel County say their children were forced to sit on the floor of their school bus after seats were removed to accommodate students with disabilities who use wheelchairs. FOX 5's Bob Barnard spoke to parents about the incident.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
BET

D.C. Teen Is One Of The Youngest Licensed Black Pilots In U.S.

A Washington D.C. teen is making his dreams a reality as he becomes one of the nation’s youngest Black licensed pilots. According to Fox 5 DC, Christopher Ballinger, 17, completed the Air Force Junior ROTC Flight Academy Program. He was one of the hundreds — out of thousands of applicants — to partake in the eight-week program over the summer.
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

Court: Former Maryland mayor stole $2.2M from school, spent it on himself

WASHINGTON — A former Maryland mayor stands accused of using federal funds, meant to assist a local school during the pandemic, for his own personal gain. Kevin Ward stepped into the role of interim mayor of the Prince George’s County city of Hyattsville in January 2021. Locals would later elect him to become the first openly gay and second Black mayor of Hyattsville during the spring of that year.
WTOP

‘Real Housewives’ star in DC for Ubiquitous Women’s Expo

Kenya Moore from the Real Housewives of Atlanta is in D.C. this weekend promoting her haircare products at the eighth annual Ubiquitous Women’s Expo. The event, taking place downtown at the Washington Convention Center through Sunday evening, features exhibitors, product demonstrations, panel discussions, workshops and entertainment. Moore is there...
WASHINGTON, DC

