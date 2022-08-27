Read full article on original website
Police Refuse To Take Stalker Case Seriously Until Woman Goes Viral On Twitter— The Disturbing Case Of Aziza MurphyMary Holman
Report indicates that the latest I-95 backlog could have been prevented if steps were taken in 2018Cheryl E PrestonVirginia State
Washington. D.C. is Struggling with the Surge of MigrantsTom HandyWashington, DC
Bad-News Birds Wreak Havoc With Rivals In American League EastIBWAABaltimore, MD
Student Debt Relief: Inspired by NJBridget MulroyWashington, DC
'Cash4Life' Drawing Delivers $1,000 A Day For Life Prize In Maryland
One lucky Maryland Lottery player won the prize of a lifetime. There are happy days ahead for a Cecil County resident who became the fourth person in Maryland to win a $1,000 a day for life by playing the “Cash4Life” game. The lotto player bought the top-prize winning...
$1 Million FAST PLAY win makes St. Mary’s man’s heart race
A Southern Maryland man became the state’s newest Lottery millionaire this month, finding his fortune fast playing the $20 FAST PLAY MONOPOLY™ Properties game. The 30-year U.S. Air Force veteran plays several different games fairly often, he told Lottery officials, but he enjoys FAST PLAY tickets most of all. “I saw the match immediately,” the 49-year-old reported. “A split second […]
20 years later, survivor of DC snipers is not obsessing, but he'll never forget either
HOLLYWOOD, Md. — It's been 20 years, but Paul LaRuffa still cries listening to audio of a 911 dispatcher telling him he wouldn't let him die. The now-retired Prince George's County restaurant owner was bleeding out, his lungs collapsed, shot five times by a 17-year-old who would go on to become one half of the most notorious sniper team ever to terrorize the Washington region.
WTOP
DC Sports Huddle: Commanders’ cut to 53 and the big move that could make them contenders
Though the Washington Commanders continue to make tweaks to their 53-player roster, the initial cuts revealed massive holes at multiple key position groups. Are there quality solutions in free agency? The WTOP Sports team discusses one blockbuster trade possibility that would transform the Burgundy and Gold defense. Also inside the...
bethesdamagazine.com
Our restaurant critic checks out Silver Spring’s new steakhouse
At J. Hollinger’s Waterman’s Chophouse in downtown Silver Spring, I ask George Manolatos, the director of operations of Hollinger Group Restaurants, which cut is used for the steak frites—the simple dish of grilled beef, herbed garlic butter and french fries that’s ubiquitous on American and French bistro menus—and receive a pleasing response: teres major. From the chuck, that muscle is almost as tender as, but much more flavorful than, much pricier filet mignon. (Butchers sometimes call it the petite tender.)
Washingtonian.com
5 Things to Know About Local Tennis Star Frances Tiafoe
Hyattsville’s hometown prodigy—24-year-old Frances Tiafoe—has been rising in the ranks of men’s tennis, becoming one of the best players to come out of the DC region. Previously ranked No. 2 in world junior rankings and recently the 24th best player in men’s single tennis as of Aug. 8, Tiafoe will compete in the U.S. Open in Queens, New York, tomorrow at 6 p.m. Here’s what you should know about our local tennis star:
msn.com
The world is their oyster! Md. middle schoolers make rare freshwater find
A couple of Maryland middle schoolers made a rare find recently when they found a pearl inside a freshwater clam. Sixth and seventh graders were enjoying the outdoors at Winters Run in Harford County when they made the discovery, the Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR) tweeted on Sunday. The...
Towson 8-year-old now published author of children's graphic novel
End your night with something sweet, that may make you shed a tear. A Towson 8-year-old is now a published author.
getnews.info
Chris Donaldson, a well-known writer and filmmaker, is all set to build a first-ever high school for performing arts: TriBon Academy
He recently partnered with J.B Smith and Jacqueline Favors to establish TriBon Studios in 2021. Washington, USA – Chris Donaldson, a renowned filmmaker, writer, and cinematographer, recently formed TriBon Studios in 2021 and boasted a career spanning over 30 years in the film and entertainment industry. He is also setting up the first ever high school for performing arts, TriBon Academy, which will be in the TriBon Studios Campus; consisting of five soundstages, 15-acre backlots, 450 seated theatres, 5,000 seat arena, a 10,000 sq ft. eating gallery, parks, and recreation fields.
Father of Ellicott City athlete speaks out about racial slurs she endured during volleyball game
BALTIMORE -- A Howard County father is speaking out after he says his daughter was targeted with racial slurs during a volleyball match last week.Marvin Richardson says an apology is not good enough.What his 19-year-old daughter, Rachel, said she heard during a volleyball match against Brigham Young University on Friday is not sitting well with him."No student-athlete should ever have to go into any venue and be subjected to that kind of atmosphere," he said.In a statement, BYU expressed regret and banned the fan from the university's athletic venues.These actions do not go far enough, according to Richardson.He said he felt anger, outrage, and then "a real need" to make sure something was done to correct that."She was crying. She was upset. And Rachel's not the person to call and cry over a loss," Richardson said.
fox5dc.com
Students ride to school on floor of school bus
Some parents in Anne Arundel County say their children were forced to sit on the floor of their school bus after seats were removed to accommodate students with disabilities who use wheelchairs. FOX 5's Bob Barnard spoke to parents about the incident.
BET
D.C. Teen Is One Of The Youngest Licensed Black Pilots In U.S.
A Washington D.C. teen is making his dreams a reality as he becomes one of the nation’s youngest Black licensed pilots. According to Fox 5 DC, Christopher Ballinger, 17, completed the Air Force Junior ROTC Flight Academy Program. He was one of the hundreds — out of thousands of applicants — to partake in the eight-week program over the summer.
Court: Former Maryland mayor stole $2.2M from school, spent it on himself
WASHINGTON — A former Maryland mayor stands accused of using federal funds, meant to assist a local school during the pandemic, for his own personal gain. Kevin Ward stepped into the role of interim mayor of the Prince George’s County city of Hyattsville in January 2021. Locals would later elect him to become the first openly gay and second Black mayor of Hyattsville during the spring of that year.
Manhole covers blown off, concrete shifted after underground explosion in Northwest DC
WASHINGTON — Editor's Note: This video is from Feb. 2021 about a manhole explosion blowing off a car bumper in D.C. DC Fire and EMS responded to a manhole explosion in Northwest D.C. Tuesday evening. The underground explosion happened on Brandywine Street Northwest, nearby 40th Street Northwest. The location...
'It's so sad': Two killed within 10 hours, 400 feet in Baltimore neighborhood
Over a span of 10 hours, two people were killed within 400 feet of each other in a West Baltimore neighborhood.
Maryland man wins $100k with ‘ugly’ Virginia Lottery ticket
An "ugly" lottery ticket won one man a very pretty prize this week. Kenneth Craig of Accokeek, Md., won $100,000 this week on a Double Diamond scratcher ticket from the Virginia Lottery.
foxbaltimore.com
Silver Spring, Md., lottery player becomes millionaire with lucky scratch-off ticket
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Maryland Lottery officials say a person in Silver Spring became a millionaire when they claimed the big prize with a scratch-off ticket last week. The game was the Million Dollar Mega Multiplier and the ticket was sold at the 7-Eleven in the 7900 block of Georgia Avenue.
WTOP
‘Real Housewives’ star in DC for Ubiquitous Women’s Expo
Kenya Moore from the Real Housewives of Atlanta is in D.C. this weekend promoting her haircare products at the eighth annual Ubiquitous Women’s Expo. The event, taking place downtown at the Washington Convention Center through Sunday evening, features exhibitors, product demonstrations, panel discussions, workshops and entertainment. Moore is there...
