WINNIPEG, August 31, 2022 - The 2022-23 Winnipeg Jets season officially kicks off with the return of Winnipeg Jets Fan Fest on Saturday, Sept. 24, at Bell MTS Iceplex. For the first time since 2019, Fan Fest offers a sneak peek of Winnipeg Jets and Manitoba Moose top players as they prepare for a thrilling 2022-23 season. Fans can get up close and experience on-ice training camp sessions from the rinkside and watch interviews with their favourite players on the event mainstage. There will be fun and games for all ages inside and outside the venue, including the introduction of NHL Street, the premiere youth ball hockey experience in North America. Jet Dogs will be available for purchase along with food and beverages from the Press Box Restaurant and other fan-favourite food trucks. The event runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., with free parking in the adjacent Assiniboia Downs lot.

FESTIVAL ・ 14 HOURS AGO