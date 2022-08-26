Read full article on original website
Related
NHL
Red Wings release 2022 NHL Prospect Tournament roster and schedule
DETROIT - The Detroit Red Wings today released their 2022 NHL Prospect Tournament roster and a complete tournament schedule for the event, held from Thursday, Sept. 15 to Monday, Sept. 19 at Centre Ice Arena in Traverse City, Mich. The team consists of 24 recent draft picks, free agent signees and tryouts who will battle against prospect teams from the Columbus Blue Jackets, Dallas Stars, St. Louis Blues and Toronto Maple Leafs.
NHL
Three questions facing Seattle Kraken
Improved play in goal from Grubauer, Wright's status among concerns. NHL.com is providing in-depth analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 8-Sept. 8. Today, three important questions facing the Seattle Kraken. [Kraken 32 in 32: Season preview | Top prospects | Fantasy breakdown]. 1. Will Philipp Grubauer regain...
NHL
Fantasy hockey top 10 breakout candidates
Sillinger, Podkolzin can take big step forward in 2022-23; season preview podcasts. NHL.com identifies the top 10 fantasy hockey breakout candidates for the 2022-23 season. For more coverage, visit NHL.com/Fantasy and subscribe for free to the "NHL Fantasy on Ice" podcast. MORE FANTASY COVERAGE:. Top 250 | Cheat sheet. NOTES:...
NHL
Three questions facing San Jose Sharks
Improving goal scoring, settling on top goalie among concerns. NHL.com is providing in-depth analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 8-Sept. 8. Today, three important questions facing the San Jose Sharks. [Sharks 32 in 32: Season preview | Top prospects | Fantasy breakdown]. 1. Will the Sharks be...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NHL
Inside look at San Jose Sharks
Seek to end postseason drought with veteran roster under new GM Grier, new coach Quinn. NHL.com is providing in-depth roster, prospect and fantasy analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 8-Sept. 8. Today, the San Jose Sharks. Logan Couture said he's embracing the San Jose Sharks' fresh approach...
NHL
Three questions facing Pittsburgh Penguins
Keeping core together, Jarry status as No. 1 goalie among concerns. NHL.com is providing in-depth analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 8-Sept. 8. Today, three important questions facing the Pittsburgh Penguins. [Penguins 32 in 32: Season preview | Top prospects | Fantasy breakdown]. 1. Was keeping the...
NHL
Top prospects for Seattle Kraken
Beniers, Wright could be ready for key roles this season. NHL.com is providing in-depth prospect analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 8-Sept. 8. Today, the top five prospects for the Seattle Kraken, according to NHL.com. [Kraken 32 in 32: Season preview | 3 Questions | Fantasy breakdown]
NHL
Kulikov traded to Ducks by Wild for future considerations
Dmitry Kulikov was traded to the Anaheim Ducks by the Minnesota Wild on Wednesday. The Wild received future considerations. The 31-year-old defenseman had 24 points (seven goals, 17 assists) in 80 games last season, and was plus-23, the best total of his 13-season NHL career. Kulikov also had one assist in two Stanley Cup Playoff games.
RELATED PEOPLE
NHL
State Your Case: Can Campbell help Oilers make deeper run in playoffs?
NHL.com writers debate whether goalie is missing piece for Edmonton. Jack Campbell is the new No. 1 goalie for the Edmonton Oilers after signing a five-year, $25 million contract with them July 13. The 30-year-old was 31-9-6 with a 2.64 goals-against average, .914 save percentage and five shutouts in 49 games (47 starts) for the Toronto Maple Leafs last season. He was 3-4 with a 3.15 GAA and .897 save percentage in seven Stanley Cup Playoff games.
NHL
Ducks, Community Partners to Reveal Street Hockey Rink at SLDC
12th Annual Power PLAY! Service Project Will Result in a Brand New Street Hockey Rink as Part of their Commitment to the Hockey is for Everyone Initiative and S.C.O.R.E. Program. August 30, 2022. The Anaheim Ducks today announced that the National Hockey League club (NHL) in partnership with the Anaheim...
NHL
San Jose Sharks fantasy projections for 2022-23
Meier, Hertl can be bargains; Karlsson should bounce back with full-time PP1 duties. As part of NHL.com's 32 in 32 series, the fantasy hockey staff identifies relevant players from the San Jose Sharks. For more coverage, visit NHL.com/Fantasy and subscribe for free to the "NHL Fantasy on Ice" podcast. MORE...
NHL
Islanders Sign Odelius
Calle Odelius has agreed to terms on a three-year entry-level contract and was loaned to Djurgarden Hockey AB of the SEL. The New York Islanders announced today that defenseman Calle Odelius has agreed to terms on a three-year entry-level contract. Odelius has been loaned to Djurgarden Hockey AB of the SEL.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NHL
Minnesota Wild Trades Dmitry Kulikov to the Anaheim Ducks
SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota Wild General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has traded defenseman Dmitry Kulikov to the Anaheim Ducks for future considerations. Kulikov, 31 (10/29/90), recorded 24 points (7-17=24), a plus-23 rating and 39 penalty minutes (PIM) in 80 games with Minnesota...
NHL
Sullivan agrees to three-year extension as Penguins coach
Contract starts in 2024-25; Pittsburgh has reached playoffs in each of his seven seasons. Mike Sullivan agreed to a three-year contract extension as coach of the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday. The contract will start in the 2024-25 season and run through 2026-27. "It's an honor to coach this team," Sullivan...
NHL
Top prospects for Pittsburgh Penguins
Defenseman Joseph will compete for spot; Puustinen likely to begin season in AHL. NHL.com is providing in-depth prospect analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 8-Sept. 8. Today, the top five prospects for the Pittsburgh Penguins, according to NHL.com. [Penguins 32 in 32: Season preview | 3 Questions...
NHL
Sabres sign Luukkonen to 2-year contract
Goaltender posted .917 save percentage in 9 games with Buffalo last season. The Buffalo Sabres have signed goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen to a two-year contract with an average annual value of $837,500, the team announced Wednesday. Luukkonen, 23, posted a .917 save percentage in nine starts for Buffalo in 2021-22. The...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL
Yung Gravy confesses love for Devils at VMAs
Rapper's favorite album cover features team jersey. Yung Gravy found his other half at the VMAs. It's the New Jersey Devils. The rapper confessed his love for the team at the MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on Sunday. "I do have love for the...
NHL
Nill talks Stars transition in Q&A with NHL.com
GM also discusses hiring DeBoer as coach, development of goalie Oettinger. In NHL.com's Q&A feature called "Sitting Down with…" we talk to key figures in the game, gaining insight into their lives on and off the ice. In this special offseason addition, we feature Dallas Stars general manager Jim Nill.
NHL
Winnipeg Jets Fan Fest returns to Bell MTS Iceplex Sept. 24
WINNIPEG, August 31, 2022 - The 2022-23 Winnipeg Jets season officially kicks off with the return of Winnipeg Jets Fan Fest on Saturday, Sept. 24, at Bell MTS Iceplex. For the first time since 2019, Fan Fest offers a sneak peek of Winnipeg Jets and Manitoba Moose top players as they prepare for a thrilling 2022-23 season. Fans can get up close and experience on-ice training camp sessions from the rinkside and watch interviews with their favourite players on the event mainstage. There will be fun and games for all ages inside and outside the venue, including the introduction of NHL Street, the premiere youth ball hockey experience in North America. Jet Dogs will be available for purchase along with food and beverages from the Press Box Restaurant and other fan-favourite food trucks. The event runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., with free parking in the adjacent Assiniboia Downs lot.
NHL
Officiating could provide path to NHL for sons of Stanley Cup champions
BUFFALO -- Growing up in an NHL family, the desire to make it to the League often can be a strong pull. For several at this year's NHL Exposure Combine, they're working towards realizing that dream, but as an on-ice official. The combine, held annually at LECOM HarborCenter in Buffalo,...
Comments / 0