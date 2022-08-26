Read full article on original website
WEAR
3 puppies rescued from Escambia County home adopted at Animal Shelter event
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Three puppies rescued from an Escambia County home in late July were adopted during the Escambia County Animal Shelter's adoption event over the weekend. Channel 3 reported on July 25 about three puppies being found dead in the backyard of a home on West La Rua Street. Three other puppies were found still alive -- although unwell and living in poor conditions.
ECSO searching for endangered child, court order to remove child from mother: deputies
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing endangered juvenile, according to a Facebook post. According to ECSO, Kalayia Martin’s, 2, last known location was on the 50-block of De Luna Drive. Deputies said she may be in the company of her mother, Kassie Johnson, or in another […]
WTVCFOX
Dachshund misses owner, needs family
Our Pet of the Week from the Mobile SPCA is a five-year-old dachshund named Donovan.
18 starving dogs rescued from Crestview home, 2 charged
CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — A mother and son face 18 counts of animal cruelty after animal services found dead and starving dogs at a home in Crestview. A tip to PAWS led Crestview Animal Services and the police department to the home. Police would not release the location to WKRG News 5, but said they […]
utv44.com
City code enforcement officers issue citations at Tillman's Corner homeless camp
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Heaps of trash that accumulated at a homeless camp were hauled out of the woods off Highway 90 last week. Homeless advocates worked with those living there to find other arrangements, but at least two people remained camped there Monday. "Because they've been there a...
Eruption in the water: Dog left shaken after encounter with herd of manatees
"I was laying out and Flip was playing in the water and I saw what I thought was a giant whale, actually kind of got scared and I went back up to the house and I saw it was about eight to ten manatees."
thepulsepensacola.com
Local Organizations Call for Solutions to Closure of Oyster Harvest Areas
The undersigned organizations and businesses call on local and state officials to identify solutions to increased bacterial contamination causing the State of Florida to close additional areas of the Pensacola Bay system to the harvest of oysters. These new closed areas are triggering the relocation of an existing oyster farm in East Bay, significantly reducing the areas available for the harvest of oysters, and come as millions of dollars are being spent to restore oyster reefs and establish shellfish aquaculture in local bays.
WPMI
Mobile woman says No to man offering to clean her windshield, man pulls out a gun
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — A Mobile woman had a frightening encounter to say the least in the parking lot of the Family Dollar store on Spring Hill Ave. She said a man asking to clean her windshield pulled a gun on her after she said no to the cleaning.
Special report: Local addicts share horror stories with Fentanyl addiction
It's a drug so dangerous that just touching it can kill you, yet some addicts in our area are abusing it every day. We are talking about Fentanyl.
Missing child in Escambia Co. found: Escambia County Sheriff’s Office
UPDATE (3:28 p.m.): ECSO officials said they have found the missing child. ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing, endangered juvenile, Larissa Beth Wenger, who was last seen in the Walnut Hill area. According to ECSO, Wenger was last seen on Aug. 31, 2022, in the Walnut […]
Okaloosa Co. deputies looking for man, wanted for aggravated assault
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said they are looking for a man who is wanted for aggravated assault, according to a Facebook post. Nolan St. Larentis Harris, 30, is 5-foot-7, 150 pounds and is wanted for aggravated assault. Harris was last arrested in April 2021 and charged with battery, failure […]
WEAR
Deputies searching for grand theft suspect in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Escambia County Sheriff's Office is searching for a grand theft suspect Wednesday afternoon. As of 4:30 p.m., deputies, K-9s and Florida Highway Patrol troopers are on scene at Massachusetts Ave. and Mobile Hwy. Authorities are also searching in the area of Char Bar Dr. According...
Four kids, ages 11 and 16, arrested for threatening to blow up Mobile school
Four juveniles were arrested and charged with disorderly conduct for threats against Grand Bay Middle School in South Alabama on Tuesday. The arrests occurred after the school’s principal contacted the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office about the students threatening on social media to blow up the school. All the threats were made over Snapchat.
WEAR
Crew captures 12-foot alligator in Escambia River
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A crew captured a 12-foot-long alligator last Sunday on the Escambia River. Pictures show Captain Mason O'Daniel -- along with his crew Brosnan O'Daniel, Brett O'Daniel, Hannah O'Daniel and Shelby McLean -- with the gator, which measured in at 12-feet, 7-inches long. Mason O'Daniel, captain at...
gulfcoastmedia.com
Owner of shut-down Daphne restaurants plans to reopen
DAPHNE – The owner of two popular downtown restaurants closed in Daphne for failure to pay sales taxes said he has paid the bill and penalties and interests and hopes to reopen soon. Guido’s and Cousin Vinny’s on Main Street were closed by a court order dated Aug. 17....
98 divers remove 200 pounds of trash from Okaloosa Island fishing pier
OKALOOSA ISLAND, Fla. (WKRG) — A total of 98 divers took to Gulf waters Saturday, Aug. 27 for the annual Okaloosa Island Pier clean-up dive. Certified scuba divers worked to remove hundreds of pounds of trash and fishing debris from the pier pilings and sandy floor. The Okaloosa County Coastal Resouce team and county organizations […]
mypanhandle.com
‘Agonizing’: Cassie Carli’s family gets update on ‘unacceptable’ autopsy process, investigation into Florida mom’s death
NAVARRE, Fla. (WFLA) — The family of Cassie Carli, a Florida mother found dead in April after disappearing on the Florida Panhandle, has received an update on the lengthy autopsy process in Alabama that they are criticizing as “agonizing” and “unacceptable.”. The Alabama Department of Forensic...
10th & final person sentenced in Okaloosa Co. multi-year drug investigation
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said they have sentenced the 10th and final person in connection to a four-year drug trafficking investigation, “Operation Songbird,” carried out by the DEA and the OCSO, according to a release. Deputies arrested Ira Alston in January 2021 in Atlanta, Ga. for conspiracy to distribute […]
