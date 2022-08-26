ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Escambia County, FL

WEAR

3 puppies rescued from Escambia County home adopted at Animal Shelter event

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Three puppies rescued from an Escambia County home in late July were adopted during the Escambia County Animal Shelter's adoption event over the weekend. Channel 3 reported on July 25 about three puppies being found dead in the backyard of a home on West La Rua Street. Three other puppies were found still alive -- although unwell and living in poor conditions.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WTVCFOX

Over 20 emaciated dogs seized from Florida home; 2 people arrested

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WEAR) — Over 20 emaciated dogs were seized from a Crestview home Monday, while two people were arrested. Crestview Police said its officers, along with Animal Services Division and Code Enforcement, responded to the home after a tip received by PAWS. Upon arrival, officers located four emaciated...
CRESTVIEW, FL
WKRG News 5

18 starving dogs rescued from Crestview home, 2 charged

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — A mother and son face 18 counts of animal cruelty after animal services found dead and starving dogs at a home in Crestview. A tip to PAWS led Crestview Animal Services and the police department to the home. Police would not release the location to WKRG News 5, but said they […]
CRESTVIEW, FL
thepulsepensacola.com

Local Organizations Call for Solutions to Closure of Oyster Harvest Areas

The undersigned organizations and businesses call on local and state officials to identify solutions to increased bacterial contamination causing the State of Florida to close additional areas of the Pensacola Bay system to the harvest of oysters. These new closed areas are triggering the relocation of an existing oyster farm in East Bay, significantly reducing the areas available for the harvest of oysters, and come as millions of dollars are being spent to restore oyster reefs and establish shellfish aquaculture in local bays.
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

Deputies searching for grand theft suspect in Escambia County

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Escambia County Sheriff's Office is searching for a grand theft suspect Wednesday afternoon. As of 4:30 p.m., deputies, K-9s and Florida Highway Patrol troopers are on scene at Massachusetts Ave. and Mobile Hwy. Authorities are also searching in the area of Char Bar Dr. According...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
AL.com

Four kids, ages 11 and 16, arrested for threatening to blow up Mobile school

Four juveniles were arrested and charged with disorderly conduct for threats against Grand Bay Middle School in South Alabama on Tuesday. The arrests occurred after the school’s principal contacted the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office about the students threatening on social media to blow up the school. All the threats were made over Snapchat.
MOBILE, AL
WEAR

Crew captures 12-foot alligator in Escambia River

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A crew captured a 12-foot-long alligator last Sunday on the Escambia River. Pictures show Captain Mason O'Daniel -- along with his crew Brosnan O'Daniel, Brett O'Daniel, Hannah O'Daniel and Shelby McLean -- with the gator, which measured in at 12-feet, 7-inches long. Mason O'Daniel, captain at...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
gulfcoastmedia.com

Owner of shut-down Daphne restaurants plans to reopen

DAPHNE – The owner of two popular downtown restaurants closed in Daphne for failure to pay sales taxes said he has paid the bill and penalties and interests and hopes to reopen soon. Guido’s and Cousin Vinny’s on Main Street were closed by a court order dated Aug. 17....
DAPHNE, AL

