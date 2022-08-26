Read full article on original website
getthecoast.com
FWBHS, Choctaw and Crestview High School receive final grades, Okaloosa remains ‘A-rated’ school district
On Thursday, July 7, 2022, the Florida Department of Education (FDOE) released school grades for the 2021-2022 academic year, which show that schools statewide exceeded expectations. Okaloosa received an overall grade of A, one of fourteen districts in the state to earn the highest rating. At that time, Fort Walton...
WPMI
6 ft 8 in South Alabama student gets opportunity of a lifetime and it's not for sports
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Jaishon Robinson, the 6’8” Davidson High School graduate is getting the opportunity of a lifetime and it's not for sports. The University of South Alabama student is in Norway pursuing his passion: playing the flute. Although he doesn't speak Norwegian, he is fluent in a universal language: music.
WEAR
17-year-old W.S. Neal HS student arrested for threatening social media photo
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Ala. -- A 17-year-old W.S. Neal High School student was arrested for making threats earlier this month. On Aug. 19, authorities investigated and cleared a "threatening" social media photo of a W.S. Neal High School student with a firearm. W.S. Neal High and the Escambia Career Readiness Center...
Sacred Hart film, television series bringing inspiration to Historic Black Pensacola community
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Sacred Hart, a new movie and drama television series, concluded filming today in Pensacola. Sacred Hart Hospital’s medical director, Dr. Darin Brooks, is a man burdened by his tragic past, while just trying to make it through to fight another day. The father of four, whose children have all followed his […]
thepulsepensacola.com
Local Organizations Call for Solutions to Closure of Oyster Harvest Areas
The undersigned organizations and businesses call on local and state officials to identify solutions to increased bacterial contamination causing the State of Florida to close additional areas of the Pensacola Bay system to the harvest of oysters. These new closed areas are triggering the relocation of an existing oyster farm in East Bay, significantly reducing the areas available for the harvest of oysters, and come as millions of dollars are being spent to restore oyster reefs and establish shellfish aquaculture in local bays.
Former Pensacola drug dealer now mentors kids after prison sentence
A former drug dealer sentenced to life in federal prison is out early and he is mentoring kids in the community to keep them off the streets.
Homeless campsite fully cleaned out in south Alabama
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The homeless campsite by Lowe’s in Tillman’s Corner was cleaned out by volunteers last week. Since then, it has been fully cleaned out. The mountain of belongings was removed, and the entrance to the lot has been blocked off with a no trespassing sign posted. Many wondered where the homeless were […]
cityofpensacola.com
Labor Day Closures, Changes to Sanitation Collection Schedule
City of Pensacola Labor Day office closures and Sanitation schedule changes for the week of Monday, Sept. 5.
ECSO searching for endangered child, court order to remove child from mother: deputies
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing endangered juvenile, according to a Facebook post. According to ECSO, Kalayia Martin’s, 2, last known location was on the 50-block of De Luna Drive. Deputies said she may be in the company of her mother, Kassie Johnson, or in another […]
Shooting at gas station in Pensacola: 1 wanted, ‘armed and dangerous’
UPDATE (8:10 p.m.): The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said they are looking for Shannon Lee Wheat Jr., 22, according to an Facebook update from ECSO. Wheat Jr. is considered “armed and dangerous,” and is wanted for attempted homicide and deadly missiles. If you have any information regarding Wheat Jr.’s whereabouts, you are urged to call […]
Brewton, August 31 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Straughn High School football team will have a game with T.R. Miller High School on August 30, 2022, 17:00:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
Missing child in Escambia Co. found: Escambia County Sheriff’s Office
UPDATE (3:28 p.m.): ECSO officials said they have found the missing child. ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing, endangered juvenile, Larissa Beth Wenger, who was last seen in the Walnut Hill area. According to ECSO, Wenger was last seen on Aug. 31, 2022, in the Walnut […]
Update: Investigators say no threat after boys see white van in Niceville
NICEVILLE, Fla. (WKRG) — Update (3:45 pm) — OCSO said they located the white van in question to the picture released. Deputies said it had an older woman driver that was transporting special needs patients to homes in the area. The woman told OCSO she was on Antiqua Way in the afternoon and never approached […]
Special report: Local addicts share horror stories with Fentanyl addiction
It's a drug so dangerous that just touching it can kill you, yet some addicts in our area are abusing it every day. We are talking about Fentanyl.
Beloved Morning Show Host Mark Jacobs Has Died
Beloved Florida morning radio show host Mark Jacobs has died. Jacobs, who hosted the Cat Pak Morning Show and Pensacola's NewsRadio 92.3, passed away on Monday, Aug. 22 "peacefully with his family at his bedside" after several months of battling pancreatitis, Cat Country 98.7 confirmed. According to the radio station, Jacobs suffered a pancreatitis attack in May and was "working to recover and return when things took a turn."
Pensacola man sentenced to life in prison for 2020 fatal shooting
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — After a two-day trial, a Pensacola man will spend the rest of his life behind bars for the Dec. 2020 shooting of Kehwan Thompson. On Aug. 26, Charlie Richardson Jr. was sentenced to life in Florida’s Department of Corrections by Circuit Court Judge Jennie Kinsey, following his Aug. 5, conviction […]
Wawa coming to Alabama, but not soon enough for DeVonta Smith’s ‘addiction’
There’s just something about Wawa sandwiches. DeVonta Smith will attest to that. It won’t be long until the people of Alabama - and the Florida Panhandle - can indulge themselves in the many selections the food market/gas station chain has to offer. In April, it was reported Wawa...
Victim of shooting on Spring Hill Ave Sunday identified
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department have released the name of the man who was shot and killed on Sunday, August 28. Christian Pinkney, 30, was found dead when officers arrived to the scene. Officers were originally called to the parking lot of 1358 Springhill Ave. after receiving reports of one […]
Mobile restaurant manager recalls Hurricane Katrina 17 years later
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — On Aug. 29, 2005, Hurricane Katrina made landfall along the Gulf Coast. To date, the hurricane is still one of the most catastrophic natural disasters in the country’s history. Andrel Lawson is the dining room manager at The Original Oyster House and has been a part of the restaurant’s staff for thirty years. […]
Hundreds of civilian jobs open on Eglin AFB
EGLIN AFB, Fla. (WKRG) — From scientists testing weapons, to cashiers in the BX, support staff is necessary to keep the mission of Eglin Air Force Base up and running. Civilian Personnel Officer Lula Coleman said the base has more than 6,000 civilian jobs with 200 hundred positions available in August. “Eglin is the Air […]
